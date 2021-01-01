This is the one thing where I do like US media practices better for sports. I don't think Covid has let everything get completely back to normal here but being able to have the media interact with the players after games in the locker room and not being able to ban reporters/publications for asking questions you don't like makes for a more information friendly environment. Has Pearce or Joyce even ever talked to a player at the club without it being a completely controlled environment with media handlers present? Maybe it happens but it has to be super rare. That's just the players, to have the English version of a GM (Edwards) not give one single interview in 10 years would be unheard of.