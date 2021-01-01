« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 334990 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3560 on: Today at 07:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 07:52:23 pm
Appreciate the info curtisjones36!

Hopefully a Q and A in the future some time


Your request doesn't pass the sniff test.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,900
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm »
Theyve talked about some stress injury
Wonder if it might be shin splints they are a real issue for some young player and can be really difficult  to get over.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 08:00:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:57:09 pm
Theyve talked about some stress injury
Wonder if it might be shin splints they are a real issue for some young player and can be really difficult  to get over.



They did for his namesake didn't they.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,900
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 08:08:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:00:57 pm


They did for his namesake didn't they.
Think it was a knee injury in the end wasnt it?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,556
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 08:08:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:57:09 pm
Theyve talked about some stress injury
Wonder if it might be shin splints they are a real issue for some young player and can be really difficult  to get over.
When was this, Tepid? Haven't seen that.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:08:31 pm
Think it was a knee injury in the end wasnt it?


Always thought it was splints & I'm never wrong  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,900
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 08:35:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:08:45 pm
When was this, Tepid? Haven't seen that.
There was some reference to a stress injury .might have Ben Klopp himself.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,687
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 08:44:42 pm »
This is the one thing where I do like US media practices better for sports. I don't think Covid has let everything get completely back to normal here but being able to have the media interact with the players after games in the locker room and not being able to ban reporters/publications for asking questions you don't like makes for a more information friendly environment.  Has Pearce or Joyce even ever talked to a player at the club without it being a completely controlled environment with media handlers present? Maybe it happens but it has to be super rare. That's just the players, to have the English version of a GM (Edwards) not give one single interview in 10 years would be unheard of.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 