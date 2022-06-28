It's really interesting this one. It felt like he peaked in the Autumn in a way with that Porto game, then got his eye injury, which set him back a little, then put in a ridiculous performance 2nd leg at The Emirates in the yellow strip, and then kind of faded again with competition for starting places and pressure for results... but this is a truly elite footballer who's 21 years old and is already 6 foot 1 and strong as an ox.
He's playing all across the pitch, and while some in the list from Fbref are playing in safer areas, he's posting top line retention numbers as well as massive penetration numbers, both through passing and carrying. (The stats to follow are from last summer - the Athletic's 'Expected Threat' metrics. The article was here but it's just a variant of other providers' metrics in the same space isn't it? https://theathletic.com/2751525/2021/08/06/introducing-expected-threat-or-xt-the-new-metric-on-the-block/
- the idea is counting the impact of in possession actions that add to the chances of your side scoring, in various subcategories. It doesn't count (but we know the club's model does) how off the ball work contributes to that... both in running while a team mate's in possession, and how they win the ball back... but that's a different question.
The profile is of a player who is top top class at progressing the build up (medium threat actions they tag them in the Athletic model), and cumulatively puts in a massive creative shift, up there with any other player in the league already (this was aged 20).
Overall contribution wise, the ranking for the league (in a year where we weren't really that great) goes: De Bruyne, Odegaard, Fernandes, Rodri, Thiago, Curtis.
Passes and carries in open play (2020/21)
Passing
Dribbling
'Medium threat' actions - high value linking of play in the build up
'High threat' actions - attacking play
Biggest overall contribution