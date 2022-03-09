« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 01:54:13 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on March  9, 2022, 12:42:04 pm
Yeah, they seemed to have the edge over us in midfield, where we seem to have less mobility than a couple of years ago and still not enough guile going forward. I think Jones and Thiago are two similar when playing together and are too easily bypassed. Jones had a good game although he was a bit careless at times, which can be habit.
To his immense credit always tries to influence the game going forwards and would be in the team ahead of Thiago for me. And he is still a young lad.

I like Curtis....but thats a hell of a shout
Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 01:55:00 pm
maybe Homesick is a relative .... :)
Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 02:09:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March  9, 2022, 01:55:00 pm
maybe Homesick is a relative .... :)

A jones for homesickness?
Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 02:35:34 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on March  9, 2022, 12:42:04 pm
Yeah, they seemed to have the edge over us in midfield, where we seem to have less mobility than a couple of years ago and still not enough guile going forward. I think Jones and Thiago are two similar when playing together and are too easily bypassed. Jones had a good game although he was a bit careless at times, which can be habit.
To his immense credit always tries to influence the game going forwards and would be in the team ahead of Thiago for me. And he is still a young lad.

Ah here. Come off it!  ;D
Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 02:52:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March  9, 2022, 01:53:34 pm
they were scary good keeping us from building any rhythm.  and our inability to string more than two passes together - when not being pressured - didn't help of course.

Jones was playing in a few positions last night but starting him was the right one I thought. We needed legs especially when Fab and Thiago are not high intensity type of players.

The first 15mins wasnt his best as he kept running into Salahs spaces. Became more influential after he was moved into the middle but it caused us to lose our shape. It wasnt Hendo came on that we started having some spine but I would have preferred to sub Fab ahead of both Thiago or Jones.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 05:52:56 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March  9, 2022, 01:54:13 pm
I like Curtis....but thats a hell of a shout

A big shout of course but a Thiago offering nothing in the way of goals or assists and declining in terms of pressing, is not the future. Jones has a great chance to emulate Thiago, even if he's not quite there yet . . . .
Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 05:58:04 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on March  9, 2022, 05:52:56 pm
A big shout of course but a Thiago offering nothing in the way of goals or assists and declining in terms of pressing, is not the future. Jones has a great chance to emulate Thiago, even if he's not quite there yet . . . .

Some the worsts posts on ive seen on this forum have been in regards to Thiago, its baffling a player is arguably the best CM in the world and you still find the odd person who doesnt rate him like they should, even though his talent is as obvious as it can get for a midfielder.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 06:02:23 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on March  9, 2022, 05:52:56 pm
A big shout of course but a Thiago offering nothing in the way of goals or assists and declining in terms of pressing, is not the future. Jones has a great chance to emulate Thiago, even if he's not quite there yet . . . .

Jones is playing the Wijnaldum type role for us, hes got nowhere near the skills of Thiago with distribution and being the focal point of play. I would be happy if he could do the Wijnaldum emulation well enough already, never mind anything else.

Think he is gaining in consistency again these past few games, thats good to see. The areas he plays in demands a high level of concentration, always dribbling in between players, holding it up, pressing to get it back, great for a kid like him who needs that sort of task oriented play in his system. To learn to do it and do it well.

He needs to find a way to distribute the ball, but that can come like it did with Henderson.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 07:37:47 pm
I thought he was really composed on the ball last night, although not as much as Ali. Ali gave me a heart attack at times. Jones tracked back for the ball when he lost it. Definitely a long term Liverpool player.

The best mid for us is Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago but hes defo in line just behind those for a starting place
Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 07:54:29 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March  9, 2022, 07:37:47 pm
I thought he was really composed on the ball last night, although not as much as Ali. Ali gave me a heart attack at times. Jones tracked back for the ball when he lost it. Definitely a long term Liverpool player.

The best mid for us is Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago but hes defo in line just behind those for a starting place

Hope so, think Nabi might be just ahead of him but that's real progress for Curtis whatever. He's come back strong after falling off the radar for a bit rather like Harvey has now. But he'll be back, like Curtis is now who just keeps ghetting better and better. Bit like Foden did at City
Re: Curtis Jones
March 9, 2022, 10:50:28 pm
Absolutely love him. In my head hes guaranteed to be with us for the next 10 years, find it surprising when some question whether hes going to work out.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 10, 2022, 07:15:58 am
It's not easy for Jones to create chances when the whole team is focused on playing safe and avoiding mistakes. He doesn't get many runners to pass to, and even when there's a chance to shoot he's clearly holding back for tactical reasons. Klopp seems to prefer Jones for the Gini role of keeping the ball, but using Elliott when he wants more creativity off the bench. Jones does that job well, so I can't blame him. 
Re: Curtis Jones
March 11, 2022, 06:46:51 pm
Quote from: jepovic on March 10, 2022, 07:15:58 am
It's not easy for Jones to create chances when the whole team is focused on playing safe and avoiding mistakes. He doesn't get many runners to pass to, and even when there's a chance to shoot he's clearly holding back for tactical reasons. Klopp seems to prefer Jones for the Gini role of keeping the ball, but using Elliott when he wants more creativity off the bench. Jones does that job well, so I can't blame him.
that's my view of things too.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 05:42:30 am »
Awful today, constantly ended play in the final 3rd. Got caught in possession multiple times in our half dribbling into dead ends.

Should not be trusted in this run in, just way too inconsistent and a liability. Glad Klopp saw it too and brought Fabinho on to gain back control in the middle of the park.

Also he really needs to cut the long shots out, when there are open players to work the ball closer to goal. Hes scored what 3 long shot goals in 3 seasons? Like my guy you are not some long shot specialist, cut it out and pass the ball. Even Klopp was screaming at him to pass the ball today.

I think hes talented and is capable of a good game but in this run in we cannot afford passengers, and today he was a passenger.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 05:57:15 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 05:42:30 am
Awful today, constantly ended play in the final 3rd. Got caught in possession multiple times in our half dribbling into dead ends.

Should not be trusted in this run in, just way too inconsistent and a liability. Glad Klopp saw it too and brought Fabinho on to gain back control in the middle of the park.

Also he really needs to cut the long shots out, when there are open players to work the ball closer to goal. Hes scored what 3 long shot goals in 3 seasons? Like my guy you are not some long shot specialist, cut it out and pass the ball. Even Klopp was screaming at him to pass the ball today.

I think hes talented and is capable of a good game but in this run in we cannot afford passengers, and today he was a passenger.

I take it you missed his covering down the right when Joe got forward then?

You're one of those aren't you...

Midfielders in this system have an enormous amount of defensive responsibility.

Curtis did fine.

This isn't ice hockey.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 06:04:54 am »
Dont rate him at all personally.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 06:10:28 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:04:54 am
Dont rate him at all personally.

He's 21, currently contributing in the best squad in the world.

Not sure why you wouldn't 'rate' him.

Is it because he isn't the next coming of Steven Gerrard?

Or because certain types of people feel the need to find a way to be negative?

Curtis is fine. He's learning his trade.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 06:21:02 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:04:54 am
Dont rate him at all personally.
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
He one of the most talented MF under 23 in the World.
He 21 he not going to be super consistent every week, he still improving and contributing the squad.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 07:45:44 am »
A liability  :D

You wonder what some people watch when you get comments like that.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 08:02:26 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:45:44 am
A liability  :D

You wonder what some people watch when you get comments like that.
Fully agree, mate. Amazing.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 08:27:07 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:21:02 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
He one of the most talented MF under 23 in the World.
He 21 he not going to be super consistent every week, he still improving and contributing the squad.

Klopp, probably the best manager in the world, trusts him enough to start him in Premier League games. If he wasn't good enough, he wouldn't be playing, its as simple as that and yet people seem to ignore this point.

Yes he has areas to improve in, he can give up possession too easily at times, but that is something you learn. Stuff you may get away with at U19 you won't at senior level, but the only way you learn is by being out there and playing, it's called on the job training.

Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 05:42:30 am
Awful today, constantly ended play in the final 3rd. Got caught in possession multiple times in our half dribbling into dead ends.

Should not be trusted in this run in, just way too inconsistent and a liability. Glad Klopp saw it too and brought Fabinho on to gain back control in the middle of the park.

Also he really needs to cut the long shots out, when there are open players to work the ball closer to goal. Hes scored what 3 long shot goals in 3 seasons? Like my guy you are not some long shot specialist, cut it out and pass the ball. Even Klopp was screaming at him to pass the ball today.

I think hes talented and is capable of a good game but in this run in we cannot afford passengers, and today he was a passenger.

Klopp screams at everyone to pass the ball when he sees a better option than the one the player takes, he was screaming "fucking pass the ball" at Mo in our last league game.

He's in no way a passenger, he's doing what is asked of him and it's no slight on him when he gets replaced by a genuine world class player in Fabinho. And anyway, that's being unfair on Curtis, I was working yesterday, so I'm watching the game now and Curtis's role yesterday was to play pretty central and be pushing up with the attackers, he's spent most of the game playing in the middle as a 4th striker and he indicated to Klopp he had a knock, so I'd say the substitution was forced rather than anything.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 08:33:41 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:45:44 am
A liability  :D

You wonder what some people watch when you get comments like that.

ha ha same. The worst criticism you can lay at his is that he a bit inconsistent and doesn't always play at his best, which is to be expected given his age. He did ok yesterday, frustrating when he chose to shoot from distance when it'd have been better not to but aside from that he was fine.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 09:26:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:07 am
Klopp, probably the best manager in the world, trusts him enough to start him in Premier League games. If he wasn't good enough, he wouldn't be playing, its as simple as that and yet people seem to ignore this point.

Yes he has areas to improve in, he can give up possession too easily at times, but that is something you learn. Stuff you may get away with at U19 you won't at senior level, but the only way you learn is by being out there and playing, it's called on the job training.


He only going to get better by playing too. To have over 50 caps at Age 21 playing mostly in the MF for team challenging for PL,CL and Domestic Cups, is very telling on how Highly is rated by Klopp, coaching staff and the the backroom staff. It not some accident he playing a lot. Also in games he rarely played the right side Midfield role next to Thiago or Naby, so he will improve with it that over time.
He started big games before. He started the Home Leg vs Inter, ec.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 09:39:47 am »
One thing I've noticed with Curtis is he tends to get swarmed by players pretty much as soon as he receives the ball, rather than dribbling into trouble like people accuse him of. Maybe it's just a subtle issue with how he's positioned or how quickly he gets it out of his feet, or maybe teams just target him because they know he'll try to dribble out of it and doesn't yet have the strength and experience to always make it work. In past games he has acclimated during the 90 and started getting out of the press more and more, at Watford that didn't quite seem to happen but still he put in a ton of work to make up for it.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 09:43:15 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on March  9, 2022, 05:52:56 pm
A big shout of course but a Thiago offering nothing in the way of goals or assists and declining in terms of pressing, is not the future. Jones has a great chance to emulate Thiago, even if he's not quite there yet . . . .

Some of the posts in this thread are hilarious.

This stuff on Thiago in particular.

How can you watch yesterdays game and not think he is a very special player. He's never had big numbers for goals or assists. We brought him in knowing that. We weren't about to change him into a goal/assists monster. Ok, he's nearly 31 and not the long term future, but given his position he's still got a few years left in him at a very high level.

As for Curtis, yes he's young, but he's been in the first team for a few years now. I think next season will be the one where he has to show some consistency. We all know he's capable of playing really well. Yesterday he wasn't the only one shooting from distance. I didn't think he had such a terrible game at all.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 09:43:26 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 05:42:30 am
Awful today, constantly ended play in the final 3rd. Got caught in possession multiple times in our half dribbling into dead ends.

Should not be trusted in this run in, just way too inconsistent and a liability. Glad Klopp saw it too and brought Fabinho on to gain back control in the middle of the park.

Also he really needs to cut the long shots out, when there are open players to work the ball closer to goal. Hes scored what 3 long shot goals in 3 seasons? Like my guy you are not some long shot specialist, cut it out and pass the ball. Even Klopp was screaming at him to pass the ball today.

I think hes talented and is capable of a good game but in this run in we cannot afford passengers, and today he was a passenger.

This reads way too personal to be a rational analysis.

Do you have some history with him?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 10:23:04 am »
I don't think that was his best game for us. I think he was guilty of perhaps trying a bit too much and making a few wrong decisions. Overall I was a little disappointed with him because he appeared to be fit going into the break and didn't have international games and travel to contend with. I thought he would be a definite selection for this game along with Joe Gomez and thought that he would be really fizzing and help drive the team along (when usually most of our top players can be flat after an international break), but overall we got quite a flat performance from him. That being said, he's a quality player for sure and he'll be important in the run in, alongside multiple other players. I didn't see exactly when he injured his ankle, but perhaps that may have contributed to a tamer performance than expected if the knock happened early on in the game, for example.

Against Watford we would progress up the pitch nicely but put unnecessary pressure on ourselves by losing the ball almost immediately before building up any pressure. Pushing a midfielder up into that front 3 means that we need to be able to hold onto possession while working small gaps to overload the defence, with the idea being that they can't double up on Mo or if they do, then either Curtis or Bobby has slightly more room to craft a pass or shooting chance. Unfortunately, the times Curtis got into advanced positions he made some poor decisions and we couldn't retain the ball and so never really built up any pressure on Watford. I didn't really see Watford get a stern examination by the cleverness or movement of our players. Anyway, room for improvement and I'm sure he'll be 100% better next time around.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 10:33:20 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 10:23:04 am
Overall I was a little disappointed with him because he appeared to be fit going into the break and didn't have international games and travel to contend with.

He played for the England U21's didn't he?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 11:19:58 am »
He doesnt try too much, I would like him to try more play more of his natural game, run more at players, make more penetrative passes ala Thiago, think he needs to be more involved for me, I thought it may of been due to instructions in the past but I think Klopp has alluded to the same also in past interviews.



