I don't think that was his best game for us. I think he was guilty of perhaps trying a bit too much and making a few wrong decisions. Overall I was a little disappointed with him because he appeared to be fit going into the break and didn't have international games and travel to contend with. I thought he would be a definite selection for this game along with Joe Gomez and thought that he would be really fizzing and help drive the team along (when usually most of our top players can be flat after an international break), but overall we got quite a flat performance from him. That being said, he's a quality player for sure and he'll be important in the run in, alongside multiple other players. I didn't see exactly when he injured his ankle, but perhaps that may have contributed to a tamer performance than expected if the knock happened early on in the game, for example.



Against Watford we would progress up the pitch nicely but put unnecessary pressure on ourselves by losing the ball almost immediately before building up any pressure. Pushing a midfielder up into that front 3 means that we need to be able to hold onto possession while working small gaps to overload the defence, with the idea being that they can't double up on Mo or if they do, then either Curtis or Bobby has slightly more room to craft a pass or shooting chance. Unfortunately, the times Curtis got into advanced positions he made some poor decisions and we couldn't retain the ball and so never really built up any pressure on Watford. I didn't really see Watford get a stern examination by the cleverness or movement of our players. Anyway, room for improvement and I'm sure he'll be 100% better next time around.