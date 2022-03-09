https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
He one of the most talented MF under 23 in the World.
He 21 he not going to be super consistent every week, he still improving and contributing the squad.
Klopp, probably the best manager in the world, trusts him enough to start him in Premier League games. If he wasn't good enough, he wouldn't be playing, its as simple as that and yet people seem to ignore this point.
Yes he has areas to improve in, he can give up possession too easily at times, but that is something you learn. Stuff you may get away with at U19 you won't at senior level, but the only way you learn is by being out there and playing, it's called on the job training.
Awful today, constantly ended play in the final 3rd. Got caught in possession multiple times in our half dribbling into dead ends.
Should not be trusted in this run in, just way too inconsistent and a liability. Glad Klopp saw it too and brought Fabinho on to gain back control in the middle of the park.
Also he really needs to cut the long shots out, when there are open players to work the ball closer to goal. Hes scored what 3 long shot goals in 3 seasons? Like my guy you are not some long shot specialist, cut it out and pass the ball. Even Klopp was screaming at him to pass the ball today.
I think hes talented and is capable of a good game but in this run in we cannot afford passengers, and today he was a passenger.
Klopp screams at everyone to pass the ball when he sees a better option than the one the player takes, he was screaming "fucking pass the ball" at Mo in our last league game.
He's in no way a passenger, he's doing what is asked of him and it's no slight on him when he gets replaced by a genuine world class player in Fabinho. And anyway, that's being unfair on Curtis, I was working yesterday, so I'm watching the game now and Curtis's role yesterday was to play pretty central and be pushing up with the attackers, he's spent most of the game playing in the middle as a 4th striker and he indicated to Klopp he had a knock, so I'd say the substitution was forced rather than anything.