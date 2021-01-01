« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 298833 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 01:53:34 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:17:12 am
Gotta say, that Inter team's ability to steal the ball from us is as good as we've seen from any side other than Chelsea or Man City. It's harsh on Jones to single him out when they disrupted our possession so effectively.
they were scary good keeping us from building any rhythm.  and our inability to string more than two passes together - when not being pressured - didn't help of course.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,465
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:42:04 pm
Yeah, they seemed to have the edge over us in midfield, where we seem to have less mobility than a couple of years ago and still not enough guile going forward. I think Jones and Thiago are two similar when playing together and are too easily bypassed. Jones had a good game although he was a bit careless at times, which can be habit.
To his immense credit always tries to influence the game going forwards and would be in the team ahead of Thiago for me. And he is still a young lad.

I like Curtis....but thats a hell of a shout
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 01:55:00 pm »
maybe Homesick is a relative .... :)
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,241
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 02:09:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:55:00 pm
maybe Homesick is a relative .... :)

A jones for homesickness?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,291
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 02:35:34 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:42:04 pm
Yeah, they seemed to have the edge over us in midfield, where we seem to have less mobility than a couple of years ago and still not enough guile going forward. I think Jones and Thiago are two similar when playing together and are too easily bypassed. Jones had a good game although he was a bit careless at times, which can be habit.
To his immense credit always tries to influence the game going forwards and would be in the team ahead of Thiago for me. And he is still a young lad.

Ah here. Come off it!  ;D
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,495
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 02:52:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:53:34 pm
they were scary good keeping us from building any rhythm.  and our inability to string more than two passes together - when not being pressured - didn't help of course.

Jones was playing in a few positions last night but starting him was the right one I thought. We needed legs especially when Fab and Thiago are not high intensity type of players.

The first 15mins wasnt his best as he kept running into Salahs spaces. Became more influential after he was moved into the middle but it caused us to lose our shape. It wasnt Hendo came on that we started having some spine but I would have preferred to sub Fab ahead of both Thiago or Jones.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 05:52:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 01:54:13 pm
I like Curtis....but thats a hell of a shout

A big shout of course but a Thiago offering nothing in the way of goals or assists and declining in terms of pressing, is not the future. Jones has a great chance to emulate Thiago, even if he's not quite there yet . . . .
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 05:58:04 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 05:52:56 pm
A big shout of course but a Thiago offering nothing in the way of goals or assists and declining in terms of pressing, is not the future. Jones has a great chance to emulate Thiago, even if he's not quite there yet . . . .

Some the worsts posts on ive seen on this forum have been in regards to Thiago, its baffling a player is arguably the best CM in the world and you still find the odd person who doesnt rate him like they should, even though his talent is as obvious as it can get for a midfielder.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 06:02:23 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 05:52:56 pm
A big shout of course but a Thiago offering nothing in the way of goals or assists and declining in terms of pressing, is not the future. Jones has a great chance to emulate Thiago, even if he's not quite there yet . . . .

Jones is playing the Wijnaldum type role for us, hes got nowhere near the skills of Thiago with distribution and being the focal point of play. I would be happy if he could do the Wijnaldum emulation well enough already, never mind anything else.

Think he is gaining in consistency again these past few games, thats good to see. The areas he plays in demands a high level of concentration, always dribbling in between players, holding it up, pressing to get it back, great for a kid like him who needs that sort of task oriented play in his system. To learn to do it and do it well.

He needs to find a way to distribute the ball, but that can come like it did with Henderson.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3289 on: Yesterday at 07:37:47 pm »
I thought he was really composed on the ball last night, although not as much as Ali. Ali gave me a heart attack at times. Jones tracked back for the ball when he lost it. Definitely a long term Liverpool player.

The best mid for us is Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago but hes defo in line just behind those for a starting place
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,986
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3290 on: Yesterday at 07:54:29 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:37:47 pm
I thought he was really composed on the ball last night, although not as much as Ali. Ali gave me a heart attack at times. Jones tracked back for the ball when he lost it. Definitely a long term Liverpool player.

The best mid for us is Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago but hes defo in line just behind those for a starting place

Hope so, think Nabi might be just ahead of him but that's real progress for Curtis whatever. He's come back strong after falling off the radar for a bit rather like Harvey has now. But he'll be back, like Curtis is now who just keeps ghetting better and better. Bit like Foden did at City
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:56:04 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Johnny B. Goode

  • Currently flying solo.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • What planet is Garrincha from?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3291 on: Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm »
Absolutely love him. In my head hes guaranteed to be with us for the next 10 years, find it surprising when some question whether hes going to work out.
Logged
'You put Pele face-to-face with me and I'll tell him: Pelé - you, me, any so-and-so...we can't deal with Garrincha, he's better than all of us.' Eusebio

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,723
  • Meh sd f
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 07:15:58 am »
It's not easy for Jones to create chances when the whole team is focused on playing safe and avoiding mistakes. He doesn't get many runners to pass to, and even when there's a chance to shoot he's clearly holding back for tactical reasons. Klopp seems to prefer Jones for the Gini role of keeping the ball, but using Elliott when he wants more creativity off the bench. Jones does that job well, so I can't blame him. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 