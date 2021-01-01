A big shout of course but a Thiago offering nothing in the way of goals or assists and declining in terms of pressing, is not the future. Jones has a great chance to emulate Thiago, even if he's not quite there yet . . . .



Jones is playing the Wijnaldum type role for us, hes got nowhere near the skills of Thiago with distribution and being the focal point of play. I would be happy if he could do the Wijnaldum emulation well enough already, never mind anything else.Think he is gaining in consistency again these past few games, thats good to see. The areas he plays in demands a high level of concentration, always dribbling in between players, holding it up, pressing to get it back, great for a kid like him who needs that sort of task oriented play in his system. To learn to do it and do it well.He needs to find a way to distribute the ball, but that can come like it did with Henderson.