A big shout of course but a Thiago offering nothing in the way of goals or assists and declining in terms of pressing, is not the future. Jones has a great chance to emulate Thiago, even if he's not quite there yet . . . .
Jones is playing the Wijnaldum type role for us, hes got nowhere near the skills of Thiago with distribution and being the focal point of play. I would be happy if he could do the Wijnaldum emulation well enough already, never mind anything else.
Think he is gaining in consistency again these past few games, thats good to see. The areas he plays in demands a high level of concentration, always dribbling in between players, holding it up, pressing to get it back, great for a kid like him who needs that sort of task oriented play in his system. To learn to do it and do it well.
He needs to find a way to distribute the ball, but that can come like it did with Henderson.