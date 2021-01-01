« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 290450 times)

Offline TAA66

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm »
Dont think he started well, and gave the ball away a few times, but understandably rusty after not being in the squad for a few games.  Thought he grew into the game, and played very well in the end.  We need to remember he is still a young player, and is already at a very good level. 
Offline Schmidt

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm »
I know we hammered them but I think Leeds deserve some credit for forcing those errors in the early stages of the game, Forshaw I think was all over Curtis every time the ball came to him. Curtis quickly adapted and started playing his first touch into space so he could move away from the presser before getting bogged down and was pretty exceptional from that point.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm »
yep,i thought he had a really good game.As others have said he just needs to scores a goal or two and he'll grow in confidence.
Online newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm »
Quote from: McrRed on Yesterday at 10:22:19 pm
Nope. Nope. Was a poorish game with some great moments. Not good, not terrible.

Hope he comes good soon.

This is a poorish post with no good content. None at all.

Hope you wind your neck in soon.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3204 on: Yesterday at 11:33:03 pm »
Really good performance from Curtis tonight
Offline scatman

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3205 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 pm »
hes growing well, good performance, he's gonna have ups and downs but remember he's trying to get into the best side in the world and he's doing it regularly.
Online Kalito

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 12:14:49 am »
Well played, lad.
Offline anitrella

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 12:16:21 am »
Definitely better from him tonight
Offline Classycara

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 02:00:11 am »
Had a really good game. The rust was evident the first five or ten minutes, but I love that he found his way into the game. Honed his touch, was more aware, was stronger or used his body better under pressure, and he made better decisions. At all times though he was working hard.

Really loved the moment he dispossessed them in their right back area soon after the first goal, where he read the situation so much earlier than everyone else that he looked like he was on fast forward. Deserved an assist for the chance he made for Mo (which he should have scored). Also backed himself (something people have said he's struggled to balance) and had a decent shot when he spotted that he had a defender being a perfect blocker of the keeper - passing might have been a better option, but seeing him try and play a final ball and also shoot is a good step for those who think Klopp wants him to be more direct and decisive creatively.
