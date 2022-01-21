« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 279449 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,515
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3040 on: January 21, 2022, 03:29:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 21, 2022, 03:24:24 pm
I feel like Dele Alli would probably object to being compared to Jordan Ibe ;D
One of them has no chance of winning a cup, and the other is Jordan Ibe
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3041 on: January 21, 2022, 03:37:40 pm »
Very impressive yesterday. Showing real growth and skill. Was a monster in the middle!
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3042 on: January 21, 2022, 03:38:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 21, 2022, 03:24:24 pm
I feel like Dele Alli would probably object to being compared to Jordan Ibe ;D


They were just two players I could think of whose career went backwards when their star was on the rise, Deli obviously less so but backwards nevertheless
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,902
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3043 on: January 21, 2022, 03:49:49 pm »
Quote from: wige on January 20, 2022, 10:29:08 pm
A superb protector of the football, whilst being very capable of creating dangerous situations. A fantastic combination which should see him be a fixture in the first team squad for 10/12 years.

He's the closest we've got to Gini in terms of what he brought to the midfield. It's just a question of experience.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,037
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3044 on: January 21, 2022, 04:23:08 pm »
is there an all touches video for this game from him? he really was excellent.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,704
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3045 on: January 21, 2022, 04:25:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 21, 2022, 04:23:08 pm
is there an all touches video for this game from him? he really was excellent.
https://twitter.com/lfc_comps/status/1484501348758478849?s=21
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,963
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3046 on: January 21, 2022, 04:25:52 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,037
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3047 on: January 21, 2022, 04:28:22 pm »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,037
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3048 on: January 21, 2022, 04:30:42 pm »
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3049 on: January 21, 2022, 08:52:26 pm »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3050 on: January 21, 2022, 09:06:31 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on January 21, 2022, 08:52:26 pm


From https://mobile.twitter.com/petemotz/status/1363464738391351305
Thiago WOW also. He been very impressive so far would like to see his passing keep getting better also.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,704
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3051 on: January 21, 2022, 09:08:09 pm »
Which constellation is that?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3052 on: January 21, 2022, 09:12:33 pm »
Zug system, I think.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,491
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3053 on: January 21, 2022, 09:27:47 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,283
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3054 on: January 21, 2022, 09:35:31 pm »
That chart shows that after is slightly better in progressive passes. 😊
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,477
  • JFT 97
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3055 on: January 21, 2022, 11:08:54 pm »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,895
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3056 on: January 22, 2022, 02:33:29 am »
Can also see why Kovacic passes the eye test.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3057 on: January 22, 2022, 09:06:40 am »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3058 on: January 23, 2022, 10:15:48 am »
Was a real break out performance for him v Arsenal, big game and he was fantastic, carried the ball so well on the counter and great technical ability in tight spaces.  Confidence is not a problem for him, its now time for him to show how good he really is.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,617
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3059 on: Yesterday at 06:43:10 pm »
Not great today, but clearly rusty like many others from the break.

Im curious as to what our plan is with him though. Hes competent and capable enough to be a box-to-box midfielder like Gini was in this side. Hes certainly got all the attributes to be a regular for us. However, he hasnt been a consistent attacking threat during his time in the first team. Which is surprising, because when he first broke through, all of his best moments were in and around the opposition box.

If our plan is to develop him into a Gini/Henderson/Milner mould, I think hes coming along nicely.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,355
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3060 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:43:10 pm
Not great today, but clearly rusty like many others from the break.

Im curious as to what our plan is with him though. Hes competent and capable enough to be a box-to-box midfielder like Gini was in this side. Hes certainly got all the attributes to be a regular for us. However, he hasnt been a consistent attacking threat during his time in the first team. Which is surprising, because when he first broke through, all of his best moments were in and around the opposition box.

If our plan is to develop him into a Gini/Henderson/Milner mould, I think hes coming along nicely.

I strongly believe that this is not the case. When Jurgen comes out praising him, it is usually after the games where Curtis takes on players, plays a few cutting edge passes and generally is forceful around the box. That is what got him into the team and it is what will keep him there.

 I don't believe that Jurgen is trying to turn him into a more defensive-minded player at all. One of Jurgen's hallmarks as a coach is improving players at what they are already good at and enabling them to hit new heights. Curtis broke through as a dashing attacking midfielder. Since then, he has been inconsistent and has had too many anonymous games where he takes the safe option. And he seems to find himself on the bench when that happens. Personally, I would rather he played a bit more freely as he has the ability to do it and that is where I think he brings value to the team. We brought in Thiago to replace Gini. I think that says a lot about how Jurgen views the role.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3061 on: Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm »
Thought he was poor today and very selfish in possession, i get that he has scored some bangers from outside the box but the amount of times he fails to pick his head up and even attempt to find a pass is very frustrating

Its like in middle of the pitch hes very progressive, beats players, drives forward, finds pockets of space. But when he gets in that final 3rd he just tends to lose any and all creativity and becomes very boring with his pass choices or just shoots

Compared to Elliot who came on in the RCM 8 he just seems to offer creativity everywhere. I think Curtis will be a quality depth player but dont thin he will ever be a starter for us long term.

As that chart shows, hes very good at carrying the ball and driving forward but he clearly lacks the killer ball which is just as important when you open up that space in front of you after carrying it past players. But time and again i see him beat players, open up space and then just dribble into a brick wall, pass back or lose the ball.
Logged

Offline UNO

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3062 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm »
The problem with Jones is that he never sees the situation around him before he gets the ball. Every time he receives the pass, he stops, make some minor movements trying to get pass the defending player in front of him, then he passes the ball to his teammates when all possible opportunities are lost! The best example is the instance when he gets Tsimicas offside after fiddling on the ball meaninglessly while Tsim is getting into a great position. His performance today is horrible. Its even worst when you compare him with the quick thinking, quick passing Elliot who makes the team run much more smoothly and efficiently! Jones really needs to improve quickly otherwise he will be way behind Elliot in the team selection.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3063 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:43:10 pm
Not great today, but clearly rusty like many others from the break.

Im curious as to what our plan is with him though. Hes competent and capable enough to be a box-to-box midfielder like Gini was in this side. Hes certainly got all the attributes to be a regular for us. However, he hasnt been a consistent attacking threat during his time in the first team. Which is surprising, because when he first broke through, all of his best moments were in and around the opposition box.

If our plan is to develop him into a Gini/Henderson/Milner mould, I think hes coming along nicely.
I think the plan is a mold into an Thiago type MFer. He looks like a controller type Mf where Elliott the Penetration final 3rd type. Jones has the talent to do it just takes to time to learn and do it more constantly. He getting there more and more.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,748
  • Seis Veces
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3064 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm »
Yeah, not great today but since the start of the year it's been nice to see him get games after a stop/start frustrating season. With presumably a couple of our elder midfielders leaving in the summer there's going to be plenty of time and chances for Jones to impress, and in the long term I've always thought he'll be a key player for us going forward. I'm probably more interested to see where Jones will be more than any other player when Klopp (likely) leaves in a couple of years from now.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 01:06:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm
I think the plan is a mold into an Thiago type MFer. He looks like a controller type Mf where Elliott the Penetration final 3rd type. Jones has the talent to do it just takes to time to learn and do it more constantly. He getting there more and more.

I think he's got it in his locker to do both. The big difference between good and top class is that ability to get forward at pace and then keep progressing at the opposition defence. He breaks quickly forward multiple times today, receives the ball moving forward with really good first touch but instead of just continuing the pace, he slows down and stops and allows the defence to organise and this kills our attacks. He's got to keep working on that aspect to keep the tempo of the game high. He's progressing but he needs more games too. We need to be patient.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 02:29:00 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:06:16 am
I think he's got it in his locker to do both. The big difference between good and top class is that ability to get forward at pace and then keep progressing at the opposition defence. He breaks quickly forward multiple times today, receives the ball moving forward with really good first touch but instead of just continuing the pace, he slows down and stops and allows the defence to organise and this kills our attacks. He's got to keep working on that aspect to keep the tempo of the game high. He's progressing but he needs more games too. We need to be patient.
Thiago can do both too which is good thing. Jones gets to learn from the best in Thiago too. He pretty good already but just turned 21 years old, I expect him to keep improving at it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 