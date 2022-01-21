Not great today, but clearly rusty like many others from the break.



Im curious as to what our plan is with him though. Hes competent and capable enough to be a box-to-box midfielder like Gini was in this side. Hes certainly got all the attributes to be a regular for us. However, he hasnt been a consistent attacking threat during his time in the first team. Which is surprising, because when he first broke through, all of his best moments were in and around the opposition box.



If our plan is to develop him into a Gini/Henderson/Milner mould, I think hes coming along nicely.



I strongly believe that this is not the case. When Jurgen comes out praising him, it is usually after the games where Curtis takes on players, plays a few cutting edge passes and generally is forceful around the box. That is what got him into the team and it is what will keep him there.I don't believe that Jurgen is trying to turn him into a more defensive-minded player at all. One of Jurgen's hallmarks as a coach is improving players at what they are already good at and enabling them to hit new heights. Curtis broke through as a dashing attacking midfielder. Since then, he has been inconsistent and has had too many anonymous games where he takes the safe option. And he seems to find himself on the bench when that happens. Personally, I would rather he played a bit more freely as he has the ability to do it and that is where I think he brings value to the team. We brought in Thiago to replace Gini. I think that says a lot about how Jurgen views the role.