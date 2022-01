Good to see him play 90 mins in the league. Hope there's a few more where that came from going forward this season. I love his ability and while I feel he's a bit stifled from showing it in the first team he's generally done the job Klopp has asked of him very well. I think he's going to be a big part of Liverpool's midfield going forward, and there's nothing better for me than seeing a local lad in the team, great to have another besides Trent.