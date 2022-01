I hope that player comes out; the balance and skill is there. Not quite sure if itís mental (coaching) or physical (reaction time) thatís stopping him stepping up.



Reminds me of ross Barkley in that respect. Thereís a player in him too, but has never quite been extracted for whatever reason.



Barkley's the type of player who has all the attributes but lacks a football brain. He played his best football when Martinez first took over Everton and just told him to go out and play (Moyes wouldn't pick him).I thought Jones did well last season until he got shoehorned into a midfield that was all over the place in a struggling team with Fabinho/Henderson injured or in defence. This season he's just been stop start all the time due to a freakish injury. Hopefully he can go on a run and be the one to step up to the plate with the AFCON players out and other injuries to our creative players.