I think its just down to confidence and experience with Curtis. Brilliant the other night when he had all the time in the world on the ball and was able to do some good things early and his confidence to try things just increased as the game went on.

Completely different level of opponent today and he wasnt able to influence the game as we were outplayed in the first half. By the end of the game he started to show the kind of form from the Porto game. Hes 20 itll take time for him to do the Porto performance in a game like this but hes good enough, itll come