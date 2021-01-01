« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:41:43 pm
Pick of our midfield for me. The only one who looked after the ball in possession and wasnt easily ran past of it.

Without Fabinho we get drubbed.  For the bolded, did you see the 2nd goal?
Filler.

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 09:34:50 pm
Midfield were terrible today. No point in 'blaming' an individual... as a unit, we were awful.
Funky_Gibbons

  • Follow the gourd
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 09:41:14 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm
Without Fabinho we get drubbed.  For the bolded, did you see the 2nd goal?
Yes I did thanks.
Knight

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 09:44:38 pm
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 09:34:50 pm
Midfield were terrible today. No point in 'blaming' an individual... as a unit, we were awful.

Blame isn't a good way of looking at it but Henderson was terrible on and off the ball today. He lost the ball 17 times...
a treeless whopper

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 09:51:49 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:44:38 pm
Blame isn't a good way of looking at it but Henderson was terrible on and off the ball today. He lost the ball 17 times...

Him as the most attacking midfielder doesnt really work and has reduced in effectiveness. He pretty much is a full blown number 6 now.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 09:54:40 pm
That first time ball Henderson keeps playing to the back post/left wing is so unproductive.
Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:41:14 pm
Yes I did thanks.

Well then that doesn't really jive with your earlier comments but to each their own.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 09:58:04 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
Well then that doesn't really jive with your earlier comments but to each their own.
Cos he wasnt dribbled past or ran past. 
Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 10:03:32 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:58:04 pm
Cos he wasnt dribbled past or ran past.

I actually had the two goals backwords as it was Foden's goal I thought I was referencing and not De Bruyne's who he was marking and who scored but yeah, he didn't run past him so /shrug
amir87

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm
Amazing assist.
Keith Lard

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Curtis is class and glad he got that assist. That will be a really valuable learning experience for him.
TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2611 on: Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm
Clint Eastwood

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2612 on: Yesterday at 10:27:51 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:54:40 pm
That first time ball Henderson keeps playing to the back post/left wing is so unproductive.
Its useful in the right moments but there were a couple of times where he could and should have had a look before playing it, because he would have seen there was no one there.
duvva

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2613 on: Today at 12:48:16 am
I think its just down to confidence and experience with Curtis. Brilliant the other night when he had all the time in the world on the ball and was able to do some good things early and his confidence to try things just increased as the game went on.
Completely different level of opponent today and he wasnt able to influence the game as we were outplayed in the first half. By the end of the game he started to show the kind of form from the Porto game. Hes 20 itll take time for him to do the Porto performance in a game like this but hes good enough, itll come
harleydanger

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2614 on: Today at 04:18:08 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm
Amazing assist.

With a pass like that, Mo simply could not miss
carling

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2615 on: Today at 07:34:34 am
The Dirk Kuyt assist  ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2616 on: Today at 08:17:37 am
Thought the game passed him by but a good experience for him.
lamonti

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2617 on: Today at 08:22:41 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:54:40 pm
That first time ball Henderson keeps playing to the back post/left wing is so unproductive.

It really has been quite productive in recent years, but he could stand to mix it up a bit.
