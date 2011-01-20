Its interesting - do you reckon its nailed on hell start against City?



(Just not sure here - he might go with older heads.)



Based on injuries, I think it's a question of does he start ahead of Keita - if Thiago is available then inevitably we're looking at him, Henderson and Fabinho in three.I'm not sure Klopp 100% trusts Naby just yet as we seem to sometimes lack a bit of control with him in and tactically it feels like he's still getting to grips with his role, which against a Crystal Palace or a Norwich City is no problem but is possibly suicidal against a team of Man City's individual and collective ability.So, all of that having been said - and given Klopps love of a young player - I think the stage is set for Curtis to go out off the back of a great midweek performance and make a statement against elite opposition.Which, increasingly and as I get older, is my favourite thing in football.