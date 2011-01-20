He's providing what we used to see from Ox and what Keita used to do at Leipzig, that drive from midfield that frightens opposition defences. It's hard to defend against and Curtis has so much versatility to bis game he's going to be one of those players that opposition sides hate facing.



It's like having a false 9 in the midfield, he has no concrete fixed position so players have to constantly communicate and pass him onto a teammate to mark. In just the last couple of games he's dropped deep to collect from the back 4 like a 6, moved between both boxes with the ball like an 8, drifted wide and swapped positions with the wideman on BOTH wings, operated in the danger zone just outside the box like a 10 and he has the ability to make that late run in behind. How do you defend against someone who drifts between the lines so frequently and fluidly. Add to this the fact he isn't afraid to shoot on sight.



I'd be very interested to see him link up with Firmino in the way Bobby likes to drop deep and draw a defender or two with him, it will open up space for the likes of Curtis.



His first touch is excellent and close control sees him get out of situations he has no right to. Earlier in his first team career he tried to dribble outside our box, lost it and we conceded. Last night he got into a similar situation and just looked so much more assured in the fact he was not giving up that ball. The best thing about this kind of passage of play is like Elliott he has the vision and confidence to execute the necessary pass at the end of it which allows us to transition and gain a numerical advantage