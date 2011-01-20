He needs to be a bit more careful with some of his passes in the centre of the pitch, sometimes it seems he switches off and a simple pass is under/over hit which leads to a counter. Led to the goal in this game, and I recall when he had the run of games last season he also put our defense under pressure with the misplaced pass occasionally.
Having said that, what a talent. You could see it from his initial games when he broke into the side; fearless, plays with his head up, great eye for a pass, lethal shot (and courage to take the shot on), and impeccable dribbling skills. He glides with the ball, in fact, doesn't it seems like he runs faster with the ball than without?
I think I mentioned it before (too lazy to double check), but he's like a scouse version of Grealish. Without the glam, hype, and vanity, but the same triple threat on the ball once they're around the penalty box. 20yrs and plays much older. Glad he's getting a chance to play some matches when we're practically a healthy team (in the positions around him). We really only got to seem him play in cup games with a weakened team, or during the Dec-Feb run of games when our squad was depleted and we lacked form and cohesion. Now we're seeing him blossom quite nicely, and outside of all the fanfare (a positive surprise that the media hasn't hyped him up like Foden).