Curtis Jones

Ghost Town

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2480 on: Today at 03:20:03 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:16:00 am
The sky is the limit for this very confident young man.
And that's just for his ketwig...
farawayred

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2481 on: Today at 05:04:38 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:16:00 am
The sky is the limit for this very confident young man. His all round game has just leaped.
Superb performance today that really made your point - sky is the limit for Curtis! I've seen the comparisons with Fodden, and Fodden really came out of his shell last season, and I knew Curtis has a similar potential. But until today, I don't think that he has demonstrated it with such assertiveness. Most goals happened as a consequence of Curtis doing something, be it taking a shot, driving play out of defense, pressing and winning a ball... you name it. And the variety of these situations speaks volumes about his potential.

Long may it continue! But for me, he's one of the first names on the team sheet if he keeps going like that. Pretty soon he might be one of the players forming the spine of the team. HE IS ONLY 20!...
royhendo

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2482 on: Today at 05:48:18 am
First YouTube comp is up, featuring Enya or someone.
https://youtu.be/yazrBQMGqH8
jepovic

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2483 on: Today at 08:20:17 am
He's still very young, and he will have poor games or even poor months. I hope everyone remembers these games then.
RyanBabel19

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2484 on: Today at 08:23:37 am
He's providing what we used to see from Ox and what Keita used to do at Leipzig, that drive from midfield that frightens opposition defences. It's hard to defend against and Curtis has so much versatility to bis game he's going to be one of those players that opposition sides hate facing.

It's like having a false 9 in the midfield, he has no concrete fixed position so players have to constantly communicate and pass him onto a teammate to mark. In just the last couple of games he's dropped deep to collect from the back 4 like a 6, moved between both boxes with the ball like an 8, drifted wide and swapped positions with the wideman on BOTH wings, operated in the danger zone just outside the box like a 10 and he has the ability to make that late run in behind. How do you defend against someone who drifts between the lines so frequently and fluidly. Add to this the fact he isn't afraid to shoot on sight.

I'd be very interested to see him link up with Firmino in the way Bobby likes to drop deep and draw a defender or two with him, it will open up space for the likes of Curtis.

His first touch is excellent and close control sees him get out of situations he has no right to. Earlier in his first team career he tried to dribble outside our box, lost it and we conceded. Last night he got into a similar situation and just looked so much more assured in the fact he was not giving up that ball. The best thing about this kind of passage of play is like Elliott he has the vision and confidence to execute the necessary pass at the end of it which allows us to transition and gain a numerical advantage
redk84

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2485 on: Today at 08:33:15 am
His best game in a red shirt for me.

Keep this hunger and form and he can go a long way. Have high hopes for him
villagelife

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2486 on: Today at 09:01:58 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:59:45 pm
Yep. It helps if you grew up idolizing, watching and being near Gerrard, Carra, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge, Milner, Wijnaldum, TAA, Fabinho, Mane, Salah etc..
The quality of education is staggering!

He can watch, talk, practice and learn till he's sick to the stomach... then go again the next day!

Trent and him coming through, and  Neco and Rhys just benefits and gives hope to everyone, from the kids playing on Stanley park, to the manager, the fans and the accountants. Home local talent coming through to play for Liverpool FC, it gives us that local small club feel in a good way.  Its doesnt get better.
MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2487 on: Today at 09:02:11 am
Im not sure he has rarely even had a bad game at first team level.
Just that you know he has more in him.

He is starting to look a real goal threat. More licence for 3rd man runs & he start scoring more goals.
He is also packed on some muscle & has a good turn of pace as well.
fucking appalled

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2488 on: Today at 09:13:47 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:02:11 am
Im not sure he has rarely even had a bad game at first team level.
Just that you know he has more in him.

He is starting to look a real goal threat. More licence for 3rd man runs & he start scoring more goals.
He is also packed on some muscle & has a good turn of pace as well.

So...he has had a bad game at first team level?  ??? You've created a real cogent paradox there.
Doc Red

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2489 on: Today at 09:20:34 am
He needs to be a bit more careful with some of his passes in the centre of the pitch, sometimes it seems he switches off and a simple pass is under/over hit which leads to a counter. Led to the goal in this game, and I recall when he had the run of games last season he also put our defense under pressure with the misplaced pass occasionally.

Having said that, what a talent. You could see it from his initial games when he broke into the side; fearless, plays with his head up, great eye for a pass, lethal shot (and courage to take the shot on), and impeccable dribbling skills. He glides with the ball, in fact, doesn't it seems like he runs faster with the ball than without?

I think I mentioned it before (too lazy to double check), but he's like a scouse version of Grealish. Without the glam, hype, and vanity, but the same triple threat on the ball once they're around the penalty box. 20yrs and plays much older. Glad he's getting a chance to play some matches when we're practically a healthy team (in the positions around him). We really only got to seem him play in cup games with a weakened team, or during the Dec-Feb run of games when our squad was depleted and we lacked form and cohesion. Now we're seeing him blossom quite nicely, and outside of all the fanfare (a positive surprise that the media hasn't hyped him up like Foden).
Circa1892

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2490 on: Today at 09:22:04 am
Great to think that in 6-7 years time well still have Curtis, Harvey and Trent in our side at their prime.
MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2491 on: Today at 09:43:12 am
 
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:13:47 am
So...he has had a bad game at first team level?  ??? You've created a real cogent paradox there.
;D im not up long cut me some slack.

What I mean is I dont remember his having a bad game at first team level.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2492 on: Today at 09:50:59 am
A very assured display from him last night. He's adding goals and assists to his game now.

Klopp's management of him has been excellent. He's quietly blossoming into an excellent all-round midfielder.
Sangria

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2493 on: Today at 10:00:28 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 09:20:34 am
Having said that, what a talent. You could see it from his initial games when he broke into the side; fearless, plays with his head up, great eye for a pass, lethal shot (and courage to take the shot on), and impeccable dribbling skills. He glides with the ball, in fact, doesn't it seems like he runs faster with the ball than without?

I think he runs identically with the ball as Trent. Total ball players, who dribble by running at full speed with the ball attached to them. The opposite of that infamous Fellaini dribble.
emitime

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2494 on: Today at 10:07:04 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:04:38 am
Most goals happened as a consequence of Curtis doing something, be it taking a shot, driving play out of defense, pressing and winning a ball... you name it.

Most? Every single goal last night. He kept it in brilliantly for the second even though the goal happened a couple of passes later.

And he scored the third against Brentford... When was the last time we even scored without Jones?
Magix

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #2495 on: Today at 10:10:57 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:23:37 am
He's providing what we used to see from Ox and what Keita used to do at Leipzig, that drive from midfield that frightens opposition defences. It's hard to defend against and Curtis has so much versatility to bis game he's going to be one of those players that opposition sides hate facing.

It's like having a false 9 in the midfield, he has no concrete fixed position so players have to constantly communicate and pass him onto a teammate to mark. In just the last couple of games he's dropped deep to collect from the back 4 like a 6, moved between both boxes with the ball like an 8, drifted wide and swapped positions with the wideman on BOTH wings, operated in the danger zone just outside the box like a 10 and he has the ability to make that late run in behind. How do you defend against someone who drifts between the lines so frequently and fluidly. Add to this the fact he isn't afraid to shoot on sight.

I'd be very interested to see him link up with Firmino in the way Bobby likes to drop deep and draw a defender or two with him, it will open up space for the likes of Curtis.

His first touch is excellent and close control sees him get out of situations he has no right to. Earlier in his first team career he tried to dribble outside our box, lost it and we conceded. Last night he got into a similar situation and just looked so much more assured in the fact he was not giving up that ball. The best thing about this kind of passage of play is like Elliott he has the vision and confidence to execute the necessary pass at the end of it which allows us to transition and gain a numerical advantage

Conceivably, if we can get a mobile destroyer like Bissouma in, Elliot and Jones can operate in front of him, offering a very good B side even potential A side. Might even negate the need for Bobby and allow us to get a more conventional (but skilled) targetman. A player like Jones gives us options basically.
