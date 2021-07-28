That being said, I think he's about 6th choice in midfield for us with our starting lineup likely to be Hendo, Fab and Thiago with Naby and Ox the 2 most likely to be called up after that, and there's Milner ready to fill in where needed as well. In order to start games for us, either there's a few injuries and he's providing cover or he's added some strings to his bow that the other players don't have and at the moment though he's a young player, I don't see that he has anything over our starting 3, and his advantage over the next 2 is only fitness rather than technical or tactical ability.



He is only 20 after all, and so I think if he can feature in the cup games, give a good account of himself in training and snap up opportunities during the season when they arise (and injuries will happen) then no reason why he can't make further progress on an already promising start to his career. In particular, some of the fringe lads like him, Caoimhin, Neco, Harvey and even Ibou need to be thinking if I'm not starting league games regularly then I need to be starting the FA and EFL games and driving the team to success in those competitions to show that they are good enough, and to then push for inclusion in the much bigger games.