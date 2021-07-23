Yep, one question; for those that have seen him progress from the youth set up, is he holding back on what he can do? I get the impression hes got a lot more to his game in terms of creativity but hes being more disciplined for us?



He played further forward in the youth teams, usually as part of the front line, so he had more scope to take chances. He's learning to be way more disciplined and tactical in midfield for the first team and it's making him a much better player. But yeah, there's more to come.