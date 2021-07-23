« previous next »
He's the reason I'm not overly bothered whether we sign a midfielder or not.
Quote from: royhendo on July 23, 2021, 09:52:23 am
Just want to bump this fella's thread. I think he's going to be wonderful for us this season.

Yep, one question; for those that have seen him progress from the youth set up, is he holding back on what he can do? I get the impression hes got a lot more to his game in terms of creativity but hes being more disciplined for us?
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:45:53 pm
Yep, one question; for those that have seen him progress from the youth set up, is he holding back on what he can do? I get the impression hes got a lot more to his game in terms of creativity but hes being more disciplined for us?

He played further forward in the youth teams, usually as part of the front line, so he had more scope to take chances.  He's learning to be way more disciplined and tactical in midfield for the first team and it's making him a much better player.  But yeah, there's more to come.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:45:53 pm
Yep, one question; for those that have seen him progress from the youth set up, is he holding back on what he can do? I get the impression hes got a lot more to his game in terms of creativity but hes being more disciplined for us?
I remember when he played in that Liverppol youth side during the Club World Cup he pulled off some absolutely ridiculous touches. Seems to have reined it in a bit while playing with the proper first team
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:53:25 pm
He played further forward in the youth teams, usually as part of the front line, so he had more scope to take chances.  He's learning to be way more disciplined and tactical in midfield for the first team and it's making him a much better player.  But yeah, there's more to come.

Yeah, he seems to be one that has some flair, hope he continues to develop, hes got a lot going for him
Quote from: Knickers on Today at 10:03:26 pm
I remember when he played in that Liverppol youth side during the Club World Cup he pulled off some absolutely ridiculous touches. Seems to have reined it in a bit while playing with the proper first team

At times I think hes the one who could take a bit more responsibility to break teams down, hes got the talent to be a real game changer for us just needs to be more bold/decisive
Rewatched that goal against Everton in the FA Cup recently. An absolutely perfect goal.
Showed last season that he can do the disciplined side of the game. Hope he can bring out his "cheeky" side this year.
