I'm astonished that anyone might believe this lad hasn't got the raw ingredients to become as big a success as he wants. It really is all down to the kid now - how much does he want it? He's exceptionally talented.



Yeah heís as obvious a talent as Trent was he first broke through, the one player I donít think Iíve seen anyone doubt will make it here since a lot of us first saw him play at 16. Heís never not been the best player in his age group, he isnít a late bloomer or someone who might of been lesser talented than others but had to graft and outwork others to gain that extra inch, heís just always been the most naturally talented player at any level, for both England and Liverpool youth, and on the street the park or at school playgrounds too, heís just always been the naturally gifted skilful and cheeky talent who could almost take the piss with his ability.