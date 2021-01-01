« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 10:29:08 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 10:19:39 am
How does Bellingham go straight into the England squad, yet Curtis finds himself on the bench with the u-21s?

Seen bugger all of Bellingham until the recent England game, but to be fair - in that short period, he did look a very talented young boy. Will certainly start keeping more of an eye out now....

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 10:44:56 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 10:19:39 am
How does Bellingham go straight into the England squad, yet Curtis finds himself on the bench with the u-21s?
Because Bellingham is better than Jones. Pretty simple.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 10:19:39 am
How does Bellingham go straight into the England squad, yet Curtis finds himself on the bench with the u-21s?

He shouldnt, but Bellingham is a pretty special player.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 10:52:07 am »
Curtis Jones shouldn't have been on the bench for the U21s no doubt about it but at the same time he isn't anywhere good enough at the moment to be even thinking of playing for England first team
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 10:56:19 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:52:07 am
Curtis Jones shouldn't have been on the bench for the U21s no doubt about it but at the same time he isn't anywhere good enough at the moment to be even thinking of playing for England first team

Bit harsh.. There are many, many, many worse players than Curtis who have played for England, including some involved in the current setup.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 10:57:06 am »
I'm not suggesting he won't ever play for England.

Right now, he's not good enough.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 10:59:11 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:52:07 am
Curtis Jones shouldn't have been on the bench for the U21s no doubt about it but at the same time he isn't anywhere good enough at the moment to be even thinking of playing for England first team
Isn't anywhere good enough to even think about playing for England? That's very harsh imo. Jones has been one of the highlights of our season and I don't think he's light-years behind Bellingham in terms of current ability.

Bellingham looks like an absolute star in the making and Jones not playing for the NT is understandable, but he's criminally underrated.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 11:06:28 am »
Jones criminally underrated? I'd argue some of our fans are criminally overrating him!

He's decent, he's got a lot to learn and has lots of potential. We are all eager to see the lad do well but I think quite a lot of Liverpool fans need to take the rose tinted glasses off when watching Curtis Jones.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 11:12:46 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:06:28 am
I'd argue I need glasses

I'm not even sure thats up for debate G a r y
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 11:16:04 am »
Ha! So you honestly think Curtis Jones should be playing for the England first team? You're the one that needs glasses if so
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 11:20:34 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:06:28 am
Jones criminally underrated? I'd argue some of our fans are criminally overrating him!

He's decent, he's got a lot to learn and has lots of potential. We are all eager to see the lad do well but I think quite a lot of Liverpool fans need to take the rose tinted glasses off when watching Curtis Jones.
I'm not saying he's playing at peak Zidane level. I'm saying that he is already pretty great midfielder, who's stats a really good and I don't he's far from some of the current England options. Yes he's got a lot to mature and learn but I wouldn't be surprised if he makes his NT debut in the next year.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 11:22:30 am »
See, there we go again... 'great'.

He's not 'great'. He's decent and he's doing well.

I won't disagree about him making his debut within a year or so if his current development carries on though. He has a job on his hands to get in that team though, he may play a few friendlies but can't see him nailing down a first team place in competition games for quite some time.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 11:25:27 am »
Great young player with the potential to be unreal and the stats back it up. Can't wait to see him get even better.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 11:35:58 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:16:04 am
Ha! So you honestly think Curtis Jones should be playing for the England first team? You're the one that needs glasses if so

One sec G a r y, let me just see who else is in the England squad.....

I'm gonna go with yes :)

Now on with your absolutely bizarre slagging off of a youngster  :wave
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 11:39:21 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:22:30 am
See, there we go again... 'great'.

He's not 'great'. He's decent and he's doing well.

I won't disagree about him making his debut within a year or so if his current development carries on though. He has a job on his hands to get in that team though, he may play a few friendlies but can't see him nailing down a first team place in competition games for quite some time.
But he's great. Of course, being Liverpool fans we have high standards, and yes, he's far from locking a first team spot for us, but maybe we should take off our Liverpool glasses when reviewing how good Jones really is. Statistically, he's already posting some really impressive numbers, especially when it comes to progressing play, for any midfielder, especially one of his age.

And again, I agree that he has a road to go through, but I wouldn't say he's nowhere near the level of, say Harry Winks or James Ward-Prowse.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 11:43:06 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:35:58 am
One sec G a r y, let me just see who else is in the England squad.....

I'm gonna go with yes :)

Now on with your absolutely bizarre slagging off of a youngster  :wave
Not once have I slagged him off you bad divvy. You keep coming at me like I'm saying he's not good enough.

I've said quite the opposite.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 11:49:34 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:39:21 am
And again, I agree that he has a road to go through, but I wouldn't say he's nowhere near the level of, say Harry Winks or James Ward-Prowse.
Fair enough on those two, was Winks in the squad? Ward-Prowse doesn't get a sniff if everyone is fit though.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 11:57:10 am »
Wheras I dont think Curtis should be near the England squad now of course, it never is a good idea making an argument based on who does get into the England squad  ;D  Theres always some utterly baffling picks (or non picks as we know).

Reckon its a big season coming up for curtis next year. Hes got his foot in the door now as it where, made great progress, his manager is clearly trusting him more and more - and that is a big part of being a player for Jürgen Klopp of course, having that trust. Once you earn that, you will be in a good place moving forward.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 12:00:06 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:49:34 am
Fair enough on those two, was Winks in the squad? Ward-Prowse doesn't get a sniff if everyone is fit though.
JWP had two caps this year and Winks had four in 2020. I know neither of them are first team options for the NT and I don't suggest Curtis should be as well, just that I don't think he's far from making his first few appearances for England.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 12:01:28 pm »
Fair points
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 12:02:44 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:43:06 am
Not once have I slagged him off you bad divvy. You keep coming at me like I'm saying he's not good enough.

I've said quite the opposite.

Dyou know what mate? You're absolutely right. I can only apologise. Not once have you said he's not good enough.....

Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:52:07 am
Curtis Jones shouldn't have been on the bench for the U21s no doubt about it but at the same time he isn't anywhere good enough at the moment to be even thinking of playing for England first team

Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:57:06 am
I'm not suggesting he won't ever play for England.

Right now, he's not good enough.

Oh.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 12:09:15 pm »
Bad melt you lad.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 12:16:33 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:09:15 pm
Bad melt you lad.

G a r y, if you're going to keep making a point of having a pop at a youngster then don't be shocked when you get people arguing in the opposite direction. Which you have done with Curtis, repeatedly. Go and have a look at your own posting history, its almost exclusively arguing about how Curtis wont be world class, is nowhere near good enough for England, we need to take off our Liverpool tinted glasses. No-one made you type them (I hope).

And yeah if you say 'I've never once said he's not good enough' shortly after specifically saying 'Right now, he's not good enough' then I'm not sure you're in the greatest position to be calling anyone else a bad melt :D
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 12:28:05 pm »
Saying he isn't good enough for England right now isn't slagging him off though is it? Saying he won't be world class, isn't slagging him off. The Liverpool bias is strong in you.

It's not 'having a pop' as you say either.

I've said time and time again the lad has done well but some people will have you believe he's at the level of a Raheem Sterling was at his age.

Jones has a lot of potential and right now that's all it is.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 12:32:45 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 10:19:39 am
How does Bellingham go straight into the England squad, yet Curtis finds himself on the bench with the u-21s?

Amazing isn't it.

Soughgate says it goes on form but clearly goes on who he likes. Lingard going into the squad and playing proves that.

Even Lingard over Jones is madness.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 12:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:32:45 pm
Amazing isn't it.

Soughgate says it goes on form but clearly goes on who he likes. Lingard going into the squad and playing proves that.

Even Lingard over Jones is madness.
Really? Have you seen Lingard play lately for West Ham? Bellingham has been holding down a first team place for Dortmund whereas Jones has been a bit part since we've got our midfield back.

Can't comment on the England squads in the autumn Internationals mind.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 12:42:51 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:28:05 pm
Saying he isn't good enough for England right now isn't slagging him off though is it? Saying he won't be world class, isn't slagging him off. The Liverpool bias is strong in you.

It's not 'having a pop' as you say either.

I've said time and time again the lad has done well but some people will have you believe he's at the level of a Raheem Sterling was at his age.

Jones has a lot of potential and right now that's all it is.

For what it's worth, I would agree that it's definitely fair that he isn't in the national squad, not really any injustice in that, but above you say you say you think Bellingham is better than him. Is there anything you've seen from him that really suggests this? Could Jones not be playing well against Bundesliga teams? I'm convinced he could because he plays against far better opposition in the premier league, could he not have matched whatever Bellingham done in the Championship? The answer would surely be yes.

The national team selections are always bizarre, to be honest. I think after the season Jones has had now would have been a great time to take him, especially when you consider the 'strength' of the opposition they were up against.

As for his Liverpool career, he still has a ways to go, but I think he'll definitely make it. He's one of the few I've seen from the youth set up in the recent years who I've thought straight away was good enough. I look forward to seeing him kick on from inside the ground, as I think we've only ever seen him play in person in the FA Cup games against Shrewsbury and of course Everton.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 12:49:44 pm »
Oh he'll defo make it. Could argue he already has?

As for Bellingham, he's been holding down a place in the Dortmund team. Same can't be said about Jones at the moment for us. Yeah fair comparison on both of them by you in terms of opposition.

It's all about timing isn't it? When he was playing well in the autumn on a regular basis was everyone fit for England? I don't know myself like.

It's all positive from me anyway as much as some people are trying to paint me as a villain in here.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm »
This exact same conversation happened on here a few weeks back. Its boring. :wanker
Curtis is great.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 12:52:43 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:28:05 pm
Saying he isn't good enough for England right now isn't slagging him off though is it? Saying he won't be world class, isn't slagging him off. The Liverpool bias is strong in you.

It's not 'having a pop' as you say either.

I've said time and time again the lad has done well but some people will have you believe he's at the level of a Raheem Sterling was at his age.

Jones has a lot of potential and right now that's all it is.

Its another bizarre one to be honest G a r y.

Who said that? Sterling was clearly elite level from a very young age. I don't think anyone here has compared him to Sterling, or said he's at the same level. But potential isn't 'all it is' right now. He's a regular Liverpool player, influencing games for the first team, and improving all the time.

And Liverpool bias? :D Well....yeah. Thats why we're here, isnt it?



Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 12:53:03 pm »
It was me. He's not 'great'. Not yet.  :wave
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 12:55:42 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:52:43 pm
Its another bizarre one to be honest G a r y.

Who said that? Sterling was clearly elite level from a very young age. I don't think anyone here has compared him to Sterling, or said he's at the same level. But potential isn't 'all it is' right now. He's a regular Liverpool player, influencing games for the first team, and improving all the time.

And Liverpool bias? :D Well....yeah. Thats why we're here, isnt it?




Injuries this season have given him an opportunity to shine, he's took it and I'm made up for him. If everyone was fit, would you have him as a regular?

Next season is huge for him.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 12:55:58 pm »
As long as he keeps doing what hes been doing pretty much all season hes going to be a star. Really good young player with massive potential. Hes got Some improving to do but that is understandable for a young lad. Like Trent the lad is already a success story for our academy.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 12:59:39 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:55:42 pm
Injuries this season have given him an opportunity to shine, he's took it and I'm made up for him. If everyone was fit, would you have him as a regular?

Next season is huge for him.

Yes :D

You obviously don't like him, which is your prerogative. He's been really good this season, and more to the point he'll keep getting better. If everyone was fit, he's put himself in the frame which is all you can ask of a youngster.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 01:01:23 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:59:39 pm
Yes :D

You obviously don't like him, which is your prerogative. He's been really good this season, and more to the point he'll keep getting better. If everyone was fit, he's put himself in the frame which is all you can ask of a youngster.
Interesting. So no new signings in the summer, what does our midfield look like with Jones in it?

By the way. I don't dislike him I just don't think he's 'great' at the moment.

Who is losing their place out of Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson?
