Author Topic: Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2080 on: March 16, 2021, 12:58:15 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 12:54:39 pm
Fucking hell lad, it is just an opinion.

I can't explain van Dijk or Mane when they were younger because I weren't arsed about them or hadn't heard of them.

I've seen enough 'talented' 20 year olds at Liverpool and I don't think i'd put Jones near the top of the pile.

I know mate you keep saying it! it being 'just an opinion' doesnt make it any less daft. You even mentioned Modric as the last 'world class' CM, seemingly oblivious to what he was at 20. But alas you keep doubling down on this so it may be worth leaving it there.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2081 on: March 16, 2021, 01:00:30 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 16, 2021, 12:58:15 pm
You even mentioned Modric as the last 'world class' CM, seemingly oblivious to what he was at 20.

Im sure GARY was an avid watcher of NK Inter Zapreić in 2005.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2082 on: March 16, 2021, 01:05:06 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 16, 2021, 12:58:15 pm
I know mate you keep saying it! it being 'just an opinion' doesnt make it any less daft. You even mentioned Modric as the last 'world class' CM, seemingly oblivious to what he was at 20. But alas you keep doubling down on this so it may be worth leaving it there.
We'll have to. I'm going to be fucking appalled if Curtis Jones doesn't end up world class now.

You've convinced me!
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2083 on: March 16, 2021, 01:07:10 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 01:05:06 pm
We'll have to. I'm going to be fucking appalled if Curtis Jones doesn't end up world class now.

You've convinced me!

The thing is, I dont think anyone is attempting to convince you - more saying hes 20 and its next to impossible to say either way.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2084 on: March 16, 2021, 01:08:43 pm »
Fair enough.

But rather than sitting on the fence, I don't think he will be, that's sound isn't it?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2085 on: March 16, 2021, 01:09:49 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 01:08:43 pm
Fair enough.

But rather than sitting on the fence, I don't think he will be, that's sound isn't it?

Its not fence sitting to think there is not enough evidence yet to form an opinion which is more than complete guesswork.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2086 on: March 16, 2021, 01:11:14 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 16, 2021, 12:18:34 pm
Which central midfielders do you currently class as 'world class' Gary?
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 12:23:11 pm
I don't think there are any right now off the top of my head. I'd have said Modric a few seasons ago.
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 12:37:32 pm
Off the top of my head Messi, Lewandowski, De Bruyne, van Dijk, quite possibly Salah are currently world class. The likes of Fabinho, Alisson, Trent, Mane just from our team are absolutely quality but by my standards aren't 'World Class' at the moment, close though. 


Hate to break this to you G a r y but Kevin De Bruyne is a central midfielder
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2087 on: March 16, 2021, 01:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March 16, 2021, 01:11:14 pm

Hate to break this to you G a r y but Kevin De Bruyne is a central midfielder
He is. Apologies for not being able to think of a player at 12:18 but then being able to do it at 12:37.

I'll do better next time.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2088 on: March 16, 2021, 04:13:36 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on March 16, 2021, 12:23:11 pm
I don't think there are any right now off the top of my head. I'd have said Modric a few seasons ago.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2089 on: March 22, 2021, 03:27:44 pm »
Wait a sec, the Euro U21 tournament is starting soon, are we going to potentially be missing Jones for any matches or are they hoping to get it done over the international break?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2090 on: March 22, 2021, 03:33:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 22, 2021, 03:27:44 pm
Wait a sec, the Euro U21 tournament is starting soon, are we going to potentially be missing Jones for any matches or are they hoping to get it done over the international break?
Group stages are next week, knockout stages are in June. Bizarre setup this time around.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2091 on: March 25, 2021, 01:48:51 pm »
On the bench for the first u21 game which kicks off in 10 minutes
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2092 on: March 25, 2021, 01:55:39 pm »
The more he stays away from Aidy Boothroyds tactics the better.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2093 on: March 25, 2021, 02:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on March 25, 2021, 01:48:51 pm
On the bench for the first u21 game which kicks off in 10 minutes

I suppose that's good for us, but mental that a man who gets paid to manage a football would think that Oliver Skipp and Tom Davies are better midfield options than Jones.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2094 on: March 25, 2021, 02:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Bread on March 25, 2021, 02:39:49 pm
I suppose that's good for us, but mental that a man who gets paid to manage a football would think that Oliver Skipp and Tom Davies are better midfield options than Jones.
He's an atrocious manager who's dragged down talented players for years. Baffling he was kept on after the embarrassing showing last time.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2095 on: March 25, 2021, 03:32:14 pm »
I remember when Klopp was livid with Boothroyd.

He Accused Boothroyd of treating Rossitor like a Horse, after playing him in 3 full games in 5 days.





Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2096 on: March 25, 2021, 03:33:14 pm »
Curtis on now, for the last 20mins. Game with the Swiss still at 0-0
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2097 on: March 25, 2021, 03:35:08 pm »
Absolute fluke but Switzerland deservedly lead
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2098 on: March 26, 2021, 10:31:18 pm »
Wait, what. How can a player whos had as many minutes for Liverpool as hes had this season not be in the team? England coaches... utterly inept.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2099 on: Yesterday at 06:33:43 pm »
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2100 on: Yesterday at 06:34:13 pm »
Just scored for England U21s. Crucial goal that could send them through if the scoreline stays the same
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2101 on: Yesterday at 06:34:20 pm »
Curtis scores for England to make it 2-0. They'll go through if the scores stay as they are.

Edit: what rawcusk8 said
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2102 on: Yesterday at 06:39:20 pm »
Lovely strike :)
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2103 on: Yesterday at 06:55:53 pm »
Theyre going out, Croatia scored. Serves Boothroyd right for not using Curtis more.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2104 on: Yesterday at 06:57:12 pm »
The tournament continues after the end of the season I think, so it's a blessing that they've gone out.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2105 on: Yesterday at 06:59:14 pm »
perfect game.
Jones showing Boothroyd what an idiot he is
But England out so no summer fixtures for Jones now.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2106 on: Yesterday at 07:22:41 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:59:14 pm
perfect game.
Jones showing Boothroyd what an idiot he is
But England out so no summer fixtures for Jones now.

Just the break he needs. Hopefully the English management at all levels continue to pick non-LFC players.
Would be great if Brazil, Portugal and the Dutch did similarly.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2107 on: Yesterday at 07:41:13 pm »
Just saw he also got sent off after full time, following an angry confrontation with the Croatian players at the end.

Wonder what's been said.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2108 on: Yesterday at 07:43:46 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 25, 2021, 03:32:14 pm
I remember when Klopp was livid with Boothroyd.

He Accused Boothroyd of treating Rossitor like a Horse, after playing him in 3 full games in 5 days.

Rossiter tore a muscle as a result and it's pretty much ruined his career. That was the start of a three year injury hell. The lad was a big prospect and had recently made his Premier League debut for us and was playing in the Europa League.

Similar to what Hodgson did to Sturridge.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2109 on: Yesterday at 08:46:29 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 07:41:13 pm
Just saw he also got sent off after full time, following an angry confrontation with the Croatian players at the end.

Wonder what's been said.

I think it was the Croatian goal which they knew had knocked England out, they were goading/gloating..that's the way I saw it & I do hope that's all it is too.
Jones did proper react to something I'll give him that.

Jones highlights..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/e-14aEQaSoQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/e-14aEQaSoQ</a>

Scuffles..

https://streamable.com/wjldtf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2110 on: Yesterday at 08:52:31 pm »
I saw blood coming from his nose in one of the clips so guessing someone has hit him
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2111 on: Yesterday at 09:32:59 pm »
Should have been Boothroyd he tried to smack. Quite funny how he's managed to get the u21s performing so badly for so long given the talent he's had available.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2112 on: Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 09:32:59 pm
Should have been Boothroyd he tried to smack. Quite funny how he's managed to get the u21s performing so badly for so long given the talent he's had available.

Why do they pick the worst managers for that job?

I mentioned before he ruined Rossiter's career with the injury he picked up after playing 3 full games in 5 days, but that was in 2015! How is he still there 6 years later? And with terrible results.

Stuart Pearce and David Platt were also terrible managers in that job.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2113 on: Yesterday at 10:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm
Why do they pick the worst managers for that job?

I mentioned before he ruined Rossiter's career with the injury he picked up after playing 3 full games in 5 days, but that was in 2015! How is he still there 6 years later? And with terrible results.

Stuart Pearce and David Platt were also terrible managers in that job.

Whoever is picking them at that level is picking them at senior level too. The hodge, fat Sam and now this Twat in charge.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2114 on: Yesterday at 10:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:52:31 pm
I saw blood coming from his nose in one of the clips so guessing someone has hit him
He got bloody nose during the game,don't think there was much in the incident that caused it at the time
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #2115 on: Today at 12:50:54 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:20:46 pm
Whoever is picking them at that level is picking them at senior level too. The hodge, fat Sam and now this Twat in charge.

Southgates fucking useless, mate. He's a ditherer, a young Hodgson, if that...
