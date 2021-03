You could easily argue the opposite. The fact he’s at times thrived even in a dysfunctional team and midfield shows that he’d do a very job in a team and midfield that were functioning. And in certain situations he’d arguably be ahead of some other CMs in the pecking order. For example if Fab and Thiago are the other 2 Cms I’d much rather see him against a low block at Anfield than Gini.