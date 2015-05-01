« previous next »
Offline Number 7

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #960 on: Today at 01:15:51 AM »
Very impressive tonight. All over the pitch in all situations.

Fantastic performance!
YWNA

Online Jono69

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #961 on: Today at 01:36:40 AM »
He's fairly good at this football lark isn't he
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline xbugawugax

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #962 on: Today at 03:03:34 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:34:03 PM
Thought that was his best performance for the first team.

Did the Henderson/Gini/Milner things, and did them well.

thats pretty damn good praise considering he is still in his infancy for the midfield role

all that i could see is that he is playing well within himself. just keeping things ticking and simple. and that may be the toughest thing for him considering his age and tendency to go froward.  my guess is that is peps/klopp instruction in trying to rein him a bit and make him a better all round and versatile player rather than just another attacking midfielder he is being shoe horned when during the youth squad days.

how long before he joins trent in playing first 11 week in week out?
Offline lovestospooge

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #963 on: Today at 04:13:14 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:41:58 AM
It Curtis keeps at it then I'm sure he'll get plenty of attention

yes exactly. media and others started calling Trent the best rb in the world before we did
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #964 on: Today at 09:32:03 AM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:03:34 AM
thats pretty damn good praise considering he is still in his infancy for the midfield role

all that i could see is that he is playing well within himself. just keeping things ticking and simple. and that may be the toughest thing for him considering his age and tendency to go froward.  my guess is that is peps/klopp instruction in trying to rein him a bit and make him a better all round and versatile player rather than just another attacking midfielder he is being shoe horned when during the youth squad days.

how long before he joins trent in playing first 11 week in week out?

At this point he looks like the modern midfielder in the making. Last night he put up a top central midfielders performance, against a top 6 side, at the age of 19. The maturity levels were outstanding. This will likely be his best chance to string 2-3, or more, games as a starter together so we will see where his consistency is at.
Online Nick110581

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #965 on: Today at 09:35:32 AM »
So calm for his age.

Offline MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #966 on: Today at 10:31:18 AM »
Glenn Hoddle was raving about Jones for the u21s. Gave him MOTM,

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #967 on: Today at 11:54:55 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:41:58 AM
Tbf, Foden has been hyped up for years , and Saka and Greenwood both had extended runs in their teams last season. In much worse teams so they stood out more

It Curtis keeps at it then I'm sure he'll get plenty of attention 

I get the feeling that Curtis is being better managed - certainly better managed than Foden. He has now banked up some very useful performances for Liverpool and increasingly looks to be integrated into the team. None of our midfielders "stand out" and haven't done so since Klopp took over. So Curtis Jones isn't going to either. Yet you have to be among the best in Europe to get into our midfield. The fact that Jones can do this and not look out of place is the real story.

Foden provides an interesting contrast. He is a wonderful footballer who cannot seem to nail down a starting position in an inferior team. I don't know why that is, but I strongly suspect that if Klopp was his manager he would have played far more football than he's now doing. Jones is lucky he's playing in a set-up and for a coach who can develop his talent in such a consistent way.
Offline 12C

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #968 on: Today at 12:12:44 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:54:55 AM
I get the feeling that Curtis is being better managed - certainly better managed than Foden. He has now banked up some very useful performances for Liverpool and increasingly looks to be integrated into the team. None of our midfielders "stand out" and haven't done so since Klopp took over. So Curtis Jones isn't going to either. Yet you have to be among the best in Europe to get into our midfield. The fact that Jones can do this and not look out of place is the real story.

Foden provides an interesting contrast. He is a wonderful footballer who cannot seem to nail down a starting position in an inferior team. I don't know why that is, but I strongly suspect that if Klopp was his manager he would have played far more football than he's now doing. Jones is lucky he's playing in a set-up and for a coach who can develop his talent in such a consistent way.
Yorky, you and I have been watching the reds since the 70s. You have seen players come through the ranks slowly being given more responsibility until they emerge fully onto the stage.
It is very much a long term strategy, something Pep is too busy spending the shekels to get involved in.
Klopp wants to set up a dynasty like Shanks and Bob. The established players teaching the younger players good habits and a winning mentality.
Ive posted elsewhere about having captains all over the field, and how we developed young talents into players who led us across Europe.
Trent was eased in at fullback alternating with Milner until he was ready to go full on. Jones is getting the same chance as is Nico and the others. The thing about Jones is he is a physical presence as well as a skilful one.
Last night he was retaining the ball like a bigger version of Bobby. He bossed the game in midfield, making Madison look average. Much praise has been lavished on Thielemans and Praett yet they never got near Jones.
He is 19 and looked at times like he was doing Hendo impressions, always available and able to make space to pass or receive. Nothing outrageous, nothing special, but what a performance from a 19 yr old.
He is capable of special, the goal against Everton was that and more.

Foden looks to be a very talented player, possible able to replace Silva, but well see. What does seem to be the case is as you say his inability to nail down a place in the role Silva had. Perhaps it is not Peps style to develop players, merely to buy the finished article and coach them to his system.
 Jones however will captain us one day
Offline Jookie

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #969 on: Today at 12:19:41 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:37:24 AM
I don't want to come across as a tinfoil-hat wearing lunatic, but I feel like Jones' rise into the first team squad has gone super under-the-radar with the mainstream media. If the likes of Foden, Greenwood or Saka had put in a performance of that quality, there'd be a blinding spotlight cast upon it by everyone.

Long may it continue.

I hope Curtis keeps on putting in performances like last night and it is generally ignored by the wider footballing world (media and rival/England fans).

The only credit Curtis needs for those performances is that given by his team mates and the coaching staff.

I think he looks a brilliant prospect and actually looks more like a midfielder than a front 3 player. Good on the ball, good physicality and a real maturity in his tactical discipline so far this season. He' got the potential to be a very, very good player in 2 or 3 years time.

Don't see the need to compare Jones with anyone else. Greenwood, Foden and Saka are all brilliant prospects of a similar age. Thought they all play different positions. I actually think at this point Foden is the most promising but you'd expect all 4 to have long careers in the Premier League. Think the Q is whether it's at the top, middle or bottom of the PL.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #970 on: Today at 12:25:10 PM »
Really impressed by this lad last night. And it's not the first time.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #971 on: Today at 12:27:08 PM »
Very good game but twice he nearly gave me heart attack playing the ball around at the back and another instance with his pass across the back 4 which was nearly intercepted. ;D
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #972 on: Today at 12:27:52 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:12:44 PM
Yorky, you and I have been watching the reds since the 70s. You have seen players come through the ranks slowly being given more responsibility until they emerge fully onto the stage.
It is very much a long term strategy, something Pep is too busy spending the shekels to get involved in.
Klopp wants to set up a dynasty like Shanks and Bob. The established players teaching the younger players good habits and a winning mentality.
Ive posted elsewhere about having captains all over the field, and how we developed young talents into players who led us across Europe.
Trent was eased in at fullback alternating with Milner until he was ready to go full on. Jones is getting the same chance as is Nico and the others. The thing about Jones is he is a physical presence as well as a skilful one.
Last night he was retaining the ball like a bigger version of Bobby. He bossed the game in midfield, making Madison look average. Much praise has been lavished on Thielemans and Praett yet they never got near Jones.
He is 19 and looked at times like he was doing Hendo impressions, always available and able to make space to pass or receive. Nothing outrageous, nothing special, but what a performance from a 19 yr old.
He is capable of special, the goal against Everton was that and more.

Foden looks to be a very talented player, possible able to replace Silva, but well see. What does seem to be the case is as you say his inability to nail down a place in the role Silva had. Perhaps it is not Peps style to develop players, merely to buy the finished article and coach them to his system.
 Jones however will captain us one day


Good stuff mate. He did make Madison look average. And like you say he is physically robust already. But I also love the skilful way he protects the ball, the subtle changes of body positioning and the 'tricks' (the little step-overs etc) that allow him to keep the thing away from opponents. Like McManaman he looks, at first sight, to be a little too tall for all the tricks. They belong to a lad of Foden's size. But he's supremely accomplished in them regardless. The lad is audacious as well as resilient.
Online Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #973 on: Today at 12:31:34 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:54:55 AM
I get the feeling that Curtis is being better managed - certainly better managed than Foden. He has now banked up some very useful performances for Liverpool and increasingly looks to be integrated into the team. None of our midfielders "stand out" and haven't done so since Klopp took over. So Curtis Jones isn't going to either. Yet you have to be among the best in Europe to get into our midfield. The fact that Jones can do this and not look out of place is the real story.

Foden provides an interesting contrast. He is a wonderful footballer who cannot seem to nail down a starting position in an inferior team. I don't know why that is, but I strongly suspect that if Klopp was his manager he would have played far more football than he's now doing. Jones is lucky he's playing in a set-up and for a coach who can develop his talent in such a consistent way.
Foden has played plenty minutes since lockdown. 10/18 League games started and coming off the bench plenty in others. He just wouldn't have got that with us, which is fine. Same way Saka and Greenwood wouldn't have played as many minutes here. They're all very good young players and the more Jones plays the more he'll get talked up ready to be dragged back down to earth like the rest of them.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #974 on: Today at 12:37:36 PM »
I thought he was immense last night. He's a very complete midfielder; while obviously still a bit inexperienced he has great passing, good attacking intent, power, and also good defensive skills.

It says a lot when he does not look out of place at all in our midfield at his age.

I can see him being a successor to Henderson in the not too distant future, certainly in the role, potentially in the captaincy as well
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #975 on: Today at 12:49:27 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:31:34 PM
Foden has played plenty minutes since lockdown. 10/18 League games started and coming off the bench plenty in others. He just wouldn't have got that with us, which is fine.

Foden is an exceptional talent. Ten out of eighteen is not a very good return.
Online Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #976 on: Today at 12:52:02 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:49:27 PM
Foden is an exceptional talent. Ten out of eighteen is not a very good return.
It is for the talent he's competing with and his age.
Offline Asam

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #977 on: Today at 12:56:41 PM »

Some great comments about Curtis and his development, I think what gives him a real chance is that he's got the skill and body control you need at the top level, he has the physicality and ability on the ball, he might not have the acceleration of a Mane/Salah to play out wide (not many do) but in the centre of the pitch that is less important as long as you can read the game well, compete on and off the ball etc, he just needs to keep progressing the way he is and we all need to be understanding when he does have a bad game
Online sminp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #978 on: Today at 01:13:50 PM »
Hes showing at the moment that he can play the style that the others do that is perhaps a bit safer than hes used to playing and that works best for us when were in control of the game. However, you also know from previous appearances that if were behind and need a goal you can take reins off him and allow him to take more chances in search of a goal. Normally teams would make a substitution to change a game like that but Jones has it in his locker to do both. Delighted with his progression over the past couple of years, hes got a long future with us if he continues his progression.
Offline Fromola

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #979 on: Today at 01:25:36 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:49:27 PM
Foden is an exceptional talent. Ten out of eighteen is not a very good return.

Yeah, Foden is a generational talent and crucually further down the line of development. He qualified for a Premier League winners medal in 17/18 with 5 appearances and played 3 times in the CL that season at 17. Then made 26 appearances for City at 18 in 18/19. Last season he made 38 appearances.

Curtis Jones had made one first team appearance before the start of last season and last night was his 22nd appearance for Liverpool.

Foden should now be at the stage of being first choice, especially with Silva gone and they didn't sign a replacement. They will rotate because of the schedule but he should be a first pick at this point.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #980 on: Today at 01:53:06 PM »
Online dutchkop

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #981 on: Today at 01:59:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:53:06 PM
Stole this off twitter he was really pretty good.

https://twitter.com/LFCComps/status/1330639481775460356?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1330796650944729088%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.footballtransfertavern.com%2Fliverpool-fc-news%2Fliverpool-reds-curtis-jones-anfield-jurgen-klopp%2F

great share and video - I was really impressed in this performance. He really is coming on in leaps and bounds. more disciplined and his tackling back,  cover play and passing is getting better and better.
Online na fir dearg

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #982 on: Today at 02:04:03 PM »
