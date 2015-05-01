I get the feeling that Curtis is being better managed - certainly better managed than Foden. He has now banked up some very useful performances for Liverpool and increasingly looks to be integrated into the team. None of our midfielders "stand out" and haven't done so since Klopp took over. So Curtis Jones isn't going to either. Yet you have to be among the best in Europe to get into our midfield. The fact that Jones can do this and not look out of place is the real story.



Foden provides an interesting contrast. He is a wonderful footballer who cannot seem to nail down a starting position in an inferior team. I don't know why that is, but I strongly suspect that if Klopp was his manager he would have played far more football than he's now doing. Jones is lucky he's playing in a set-up and for a coach who can develop his talent in such a consistent way.



Yorky, you and I have been watching the reds since the 70s. You have seen players come through the ranks slowly being given more responsibility until they emerge fully onto the stage.It is very much a long term strategy, something Pep is too busy spending the shekels to get involved in.Klopp wants to set up a dynasty like Shanks and Bob. The established players teaching the younger players good habits and a winning mentality.Ive posted elsewhere about having captains all over the field, and how we developed young talents into players who led us across Europe.Trent was eased in at fullback alternating with Milner until he was ready to go full on. Jones is getting the same chance as is Nico and the others. The thing about Jones is he is a physical presence as well as a skilful one.Last night he was retaining the ball like a bigger version of Bobby. He bossed the game in midfield, making Madison look average. Much praise has been lavished on Thielemans and Praett yet they never got near Jones.He is 19 and looked at times like he was doing Hendo impressions, always available and able to make space to pass or receive. Nothing outrageous, nothing special, but what a performance from a 19 yr old.He is capable of special, the goal against Everton was that and more.Foden looks to be a very talented player, possible able to replace Silva, but well see. What does seem to be the case is as you say his inability to nail down a place in the role Silva had. Perhaps it is not Peps style to develop players, merely to buy the finished article and coach them to his system.Jones however will captain us one day