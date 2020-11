Have a good feeling about Curtis. Hes already doing his bit for the team and doesnt look out of place one bit. Hes always looked assured, but now hes gradually starting to take a bit more responsibility in attack.



I always envisaged him playing off the striker or part of the front 3, but he had all the attributes to blossom into an industrial box-box midfielder in the shape of Gini, Hendo, Milner.