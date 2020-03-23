« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 87240 times)

Re: Curtis Jones
We've played with this setup over the past couple of seasons and it's brought us a lot success.

That's as clear as day.

But it's equally clear that we've picked up a number of players that are clearly intended to help us have more penetration through the middle - from Ox to Keita to Minamino to Thiago. That's also abundantly clear.

And what's more, we've now played a number of games with a 4-2-3-1.

Both of these trends go to the same point, which is something Jurgen and Pep have made over and over - we want to keep changing things so we continue to have an advantage over our opponents, rather than allowing them to figure us out and to prepare for us.

Jurgen and Pep are not dogmatically committed to a 4-3-3 with a stodgy midfield.

I agree with you.

I think in an ideal world Klopp would love to play a penetrative 8 who would give us more creativity and above all more of a goal threat from midfield. The problem is that whenever we try it we lose our ability to defend the counter-attack. 

I think it was telling after the Villa game that Klopp didn't call out the defence but was critical about how we lost possession high up the pitch. That is the environment Curtis is trying to breakthrough in.
Re: Curtis Jones
Some amazing analysis in here.
*sarcastic clapping*

... so a 19 year old is still finding his way in the game, still not sure "what he is exactly"... etc etc.

Do we really need several pages of 'analysis' (and criticism) to say the same that would be said of most all young midfielders trying to break into a top side?
Ridiculous claptrap.

It's the thin end of the wedge in here, one that leads to incidents such as so called 'fans' abusing Neco Williams and forcing him to quit Twitter.

We have been spoiled, and some of the comments in here about a young lad , prove that.

Anyone saying about a 19 year old kid 'I'm not sure he's good enough' need to have a word with themselves.

Some of the critique in here is laughable. If you were analysing a senior player after half a season, it'd be fair game. Analysing a teenager making his 5th league start ever in an injury riddled side, and making some of these comments, is fucking moronic.
Re: Curtis Jones
I agree with you.

I think in an ideal world Klopp would love to play a penetrative 8 who would give us more creativity and above all more of a goal threat from midfield. The problem is that whenever we try it we lose our ability to defend the counter-attack. 

I think it was telling after the Villa game that Klopp didn't call out the defence but was critical about how we lost possession high up the pitch. That is the environment Curtis is trying to breakthrough in.

I agree with that. It's also not made easier by having Thiago and Fab out.

Having a specialist DM like Fab to mop up reduces the amount of risk from another midfielder being a little bit more forward thinking. Having a specialist organiser like Thiago helps the whole team make more of the right plays and reduces the risk of losing the ball in the first place.

When they come back, there will be a bit more scope for Curtis to play to his instincts.
Re: Curtis Jones
I agree with that. It's also not made easier by having Thiago and Fab out.

Having a specialist DM like Fab to mop up reduces the amount of risk from another midfielder being a little bit more forward thinking. Having a specialist organiser like Thiago helps the whole team make more of the right plays and reduces the risk of losing the ball in the first place.

When they come back, there will be a bit more scope for Curtis to play to his instincts.

I see where you are coming from.

I am not sure though. Perhaps signing Thiago means that Klopp has had second thoughts about tilting the balance in favour of an aggressive 8 and has instead gone for the ultimate 6 in Thiago who adds penetration without compromising our ability to defend the counter-attack. 
