We've played with this setup over the past couple of seasons and it's brought us a lot success.



That's as clear as day.



But it's equally clear that we've picked up a number of players that are clearly intended to help us have more penetration through the middle - from Ox to Keita to Minamino to Thiago. That's also abundantly clear.



And what's more, we've now played a number of games with a 4-2-3-1.



Both of these trends go to the same point, which is something Jurgen and Pep have made over and over - we want to keep changing things so we continue to have an advantage over our opponents, rather than allowing them to figure us out and to prepare for us.



Jurgen and Pep are not dogmatically committed to a 4-3-3 with a stodgy midfield.



I agree with you.I think in an ideal world Klopp would love to play a penetrative 8 who would give us more creativity and above all more of a goal threat from midfield. The problem is that whenever we try it we lose our ability to defend the counter-attack.I think it was telling after the Villa game that Klopp didn't call out the defence but was critical about how we lost possession high up the pitch. That is the environment Curtis is trying to breakthrough in.