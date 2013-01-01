I was yelling at him to unleash that time he drifted in from the right trying to line up a pile driver from just outside the box. I think my yell must have put him off though, because he mis timed the shot completely, even though it nearly dribbled through to Firmino (I think) for a chance! I thought he created that space really well! I like him a lot, like many others, and wonder how good he can be if he keeps listening to Klopp. Its incredible hes still in his teens! Hope he gets a few more opportunities to develop further.