« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 40166 times)

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 12:13:55 AM »
Absolutely made up for him scoring that goal. Looked great when he came on and was a massive part of getting the ball up the field before he scored

I absolutely loved Henderson's reaction to it going in as well, clearly loves the lad and knows how much it means
Logged

Offline kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 07:02:11 AM »
Going to the very top this lad, I remember him getting game time in the 2018 pre season and every time he's played since then he's never looked like the occasion is too big for him or nor has he shown a lack of confidence.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 07:11:49 AM »
Great goal and very pleased.

He has caught my eye a few times (just look through the thread). Page 3 especially prophetic .

I think he''s going to be a top player in time...
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 07:25:14 AM »
Imagine having two world-class local lads in the team pulling their weight during a glorious time under Jurgen.

I think the manager, more than anyone, will be ecstatic if he helps both local lads achieve their massive potential.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Offline Kovai Red

  • Oh my captain!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
  • Educated Farrago
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 08:26:22 AM »
He has a bit of swagger about him. He looks too confident in his abilities!
Logged
"Liverpool are the ones with the ball. I support them just for that"
"Ella pugazhum Iraivan Oruvanuke"

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 08:27:07 AM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 07:25:14 AM
Imagine having two world-class local lads in the team pulling their weight during a glorious time under Jurgen.

I think the manager, more than anyone, will be ecstatic if he helps both local lads achieve their massive potential.

Klopp has rated him for a while  explains why he didn't go on loan

Midfield is crowded though I wonder where/when he'll play. He just needs to take his chance when it comes along and I think he's doing that...
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 08:30:33 AM »
Quote from: davealexred on Yesterday at 12:03:41 AM
He looks promising but can he do it on a cold wet windy night at Stoke?

Or an even colder, wetter and windier night at Burnley?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 09:01:37 AM »
This lad is such a brilliant player

Great to see him get his first league goal. Telling he doesn't look like a youth team/reserve team player in our midfield
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,078
  • Believer
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 09:21:35 AM »
local goalscoring midfielder who is really confident and great at getting into goalscoring positions with well timed runs. I have seen this somewhere before. Can`t think where
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:19:09 AM »
Quote from: MdArshad on July  5, 2020, 07:55:45 PM
Did not notice how tall he was until saw him standing beside the small dwarf Salah.
Saw that on MOTD which was quite funny.

He is 1.85m which was about the same as  Steven Gerrard.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:19:39 AM »
He is in Klopp's plans  8)


'We will have a lot of fun with him' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp eager to work with midfielder

Quote
Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to having "a lot of fun" with Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones.

Jones marked his first Premier League outing at Anfield with a debut top-flight goal to seal a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

It came less than 24 hours after the 19-year-old midfielder had put pen to paper on an improved contract that extends his Liverpool commitment to 2025.

Jones had only been on the field four minutes when he reacted quickest to Mohamed Salah's header down from an Andy Robertson cross to score the Reds' second in the 89th minute.

And Klopp said to the BBC: "This is Curtis in a nutshell. His first touch is pretty much a finish, and the goal he scored, you have to be in that position.

"He sees the cross coming, it looks a little bit long, then the wind slows it down, Mo can get the ball and Curtis is in or at the six-yard box.

"It's incredible, and he can finish the situation off. That is really special, and special about him.

"He has signed a new contract, which is good for him and for us. We will have a lot of fun with him in the future."

Jones, who now has three goals and an assist in nine senior appearances, has revealed the message he was given by Klopp as he was being prepared for his late introduction.

"He was just saying the usual, he knows that I'm good on the ball but it's about picking the right pass and knowing when to dribble," said the teenager.

"He said the game was a bit Villa were on the attack and then we were on the attack, just to try and get a hold of the game by the scruff of the neck and control the game a bit more.

That's what I tried to do and hopefully the goal helped."

Asked about his whirlwind weekend, Jones told Liverpoolfc.com: "They could call it perfect.

"But, for me, I'm just grateful for the manager and the rest of the staff for having the belief in me and putting me out there when it was only 1-0 and Villa were playing well. I'm grateful for that but it's been a good week."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/we-lot-fun-him-liverpool-18548292

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:21:17 AM by rebel23 »
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,365
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:28:27 AM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 09:21:35 AM
local goalscoring midfielder who is really confident and great at getting into goalscoring positions with well timed runs. I have seen this somewhere before. Can`t think where
Yep, I feel you, brother.
I was also a big fan of Steve McMahon.

It's about time he had an England cap..
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,365
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:34:00 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 11:19:39 AM
He is in Klopp's plans  8)


'We will have a lot of fun with him' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp eager to work with midfielder


I think Klopp made the same "we'll have a lot of fun" comment with Origi in the past.
That's alright by me :)

Looking forward to seeing Curtis become a cult hero and scoring great goals in big games ;)

Apart from this....as others have said...Curtis does seem to be a player who fits right in. You cannot tell that he's an inexperienced teenager. Love it. He has it all I would say. Great attitude too - not too arrogant off the field. The only thing we don't know is how great his stamina is, and if he's injury prone or not. But who cares! He has all the right ingredients right now for any team.
Exciting times for us fans. I think other players like Rhian Brewster and Harvey Elliott give us the same vibes.
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:42:00 AM »
delighted for him, massive potential
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 12:23:21 PM »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 11:28:27 AM
Yep, I feel you, brother.
I was also a big fan of Steve McMahon.

It's about time he had an England cap..
Might need to be XXXL
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 12:31:38 PM »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 11:28:27 AM
Yep, I feel you, brother.
I was also a big fan of Steve McMahon.

It's about time he had an England cap..

I loved him,wasn't my favourite player (was hard to pick one in those sides) but he was the one that I always tried to emulate.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 01:09:33 PM »
I am getting ahead of myself but I wonder if Curtis eventually becomes the replacement for Gini. Klopp and his team of coaches can train him to play a deeper role much as they did with Gini, and we know quite a bit already about his attacking prowess. Gini, by all accounts, will sign an extension but I'm guessing it'll be for 2 years or so? By then, Curtis will have more experience with the senior team and probably has substantial minutes in the first team to seamlessly replace Wijnaldum.

Yeah, I'm getting way ahead of myself! Can't help but feel excited seeing two local lads producing the goods for a hugely successful Liverpool team, so I can only imagine what our local supporters feel when they see Curtis and Trent play and do well for us.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Offline PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,769
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 03:18:00 PM »
how is his game time to goal ratio now?

great step up to the first team duty....

pleased for him... another player who will give his all for the club and from academy, always great to see!
Logged

Offline kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 04:35:07 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 09:21:35 AM
local goalscoring midfielder who is really confident and great at getting into goalscoring positions with well timed runs. I have seen this somewhere before. Can`t think where
Loves a goal against the blue shite as well  ;D
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,265
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 06:21:50 PM »
Klopp's reaction to the goal by Curtis was quite something.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1280118297501896706?s=20
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline smutchin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 06:26:32 PM »
If Curtis starts playing regularly, is Trent going to need a new song?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,846
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 06:33:36 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 06:26:32 PM
If Curtis starts playing regularly, is Trent going to need a new song?

He and Trent can help translate Scouse for the rest of the team.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 06:39:57 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 06:26:32 PM
If Curtis starts playing regularly, is Trent going to need a new song?
Just change one word
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 06:42:20 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:21:50 PM
Klopp's reaction to the goal by Curtis was quite something.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1280118297501896706?s=20

I love it when he plays to the crowd.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,970
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 06:48:17 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:21:50 PM
Klopp's reaction to the goal by Curtis was quite something.  ;D

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1280118297501896706?s=20

:lmao @ the Spurs fan calling us Loserpool :lmao
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 06:52:54 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:48:17 PM
:lmao @ the Spurs fan calling us Loserpool :lmao
Paging Alanis Morissette, we gotta goodun here for ya, lol
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 07:25:58 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:48:17 PM
:lmao @ the Spurs fan calling us Loserpool :lmao

He posts in pretty much every football related thread on there. Almost certain he's not really a Spurs fan, just pretends to be one in order to get attention, always posts along the lines of "what a bunch of losers this club is" and keeps getting a ton of "well you support Spurs" replies. Best to block and move on...
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,112
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #427 on: Today at 02:56:28 AM »
He has the technique and acceleration to buy himself the space he needs to shoot or play a pass, while also having the size and speed necessary to get up and down the pitch. He does have quite a bit of potential and it would be interesting to see how he develops in the future. If he keeps developing physically and can improve his technique (which is already good) a bit more, he could really turn into some player.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 