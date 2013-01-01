« previous next »
Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #160
Any gif of the goal?

Whatta strike!  Stevie would have been proud of that!
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #161
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #162
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #163
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #164
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:38:49 AM


He covered more ground running backwards in the time it took the ball to get in the net than Pickford did moving towards it.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #165
I just noticed the advertising boards switch to carlsberg as it goes in....

They dont do derby goals, but if they did...
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #166
Im likely in the extreme minority on this but I think he should go out on loan, but not until after the next fa cup game.  Hes not going to get much playing time this year and he is obviously ready for some first team football. A loan at a decent championship club could get him some much needed experience this year with, potentially, the view to being a squad player next year.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #167
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:07:21 AM
Im likely in the extreme minority on this but I think he should go out on loan, but not until after the next fa cup game.  Hes not going to get much playing time this year and he is obviously ready for some first team football. A loan at a decent championship club could get him some much needed experience this year with, potentially, the view to being a squad player next year.

I agreed with you on the loan him out bit, but I think he should go to team that are better than Championship, Bundesliga could be an option. Even teams like Villa or Bournemouth that are hampered by injury crisis can surely use a talented midfielder like him.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #168
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:07:21 AM
Im likely in the extreme minority on this but I think he should go out on loan, but not until after the next fa cup game.  Hes not going to get much playing time this year and he is obviously ready for some first team football. A loan at a decent championship club could get him some much needed experience this year with, potentially, the view to being a squad player next year.

Harry Wilson has picked up niggling injuries while on loan at Bournemouth. If we win #7 this year and stay in the FA Cup there will be plenty of opportunities for Curtis to stay here and be a good squad player for us this year and next. Win the CL and we'll be playing the CWC again in December, with the same fixture headaches and the need for a bigger squad.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #169
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:07:21 AM
I’m likely in the extreme minority on this but I think he should go out on loan, but not until after the next fa cup game.  He’s not going to get much playing time this year and he is obviously ready for some first team football. A loan at a decent championship club could get him some much needed experience this year with, potentially, the view to being a squad player next year.

Yeah I was thinking the same, but I'm more in two minds about it.

The question is, at his current level, what are we look for for him, in a loan?

Because we've seen Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic do very well on their respective loans, and I think no doubt demonstrate that they're players that can play in top level football, but it's not necessarily clear that they will have a future at Liverpool.

I think we're at a point in the club now where we're sophisticated enough with our recruitment and squad building that success on loan as a young player doesn't necessarily guarantee you anything back at the club - and in fact, even showing that you are a 20-30m player, only tells us that you're good enough to be sold for 20-30m.

So are we looking for Curtis Jones to show what Grujic and Wilson have shown - i.e. the ability to perform at a good level elsewhere? If so, I think a loan is a good idea.

But I also suspect that we think he might have already demonstrated that internally. If that's the case, the next question is whether we think he's a good fit for the way we play. If not, I think a loan is still a good idea, because it raises his value and we can sell him down the track. If we think he is a good fit, and he's good enough to play at the top level, I think we should be figuring out a way for him to play more games and gradually be integrated into the squad.

I suspect the latter is the more likely trajectory for him. If we manage to maintain this lead and have the league sewn up with a few games to go, I think he and Elliott will both start games at the end of the season, in addition to the next couple of cup games, fixtures willing. That would be a much better outcome than sending him on loan.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #170
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 09:01:09 PM
What?

It may not be good for us, but top German teams wanting to give first team game time for young english players can be the best thing that's happened to the best young players in England in like, ever.

It is good but the point is it can lead to more impatience. Klopp made the point after the game that if Jones was at a big German club he'd be in the youth team (albeit in the lower leagues for their B team).

Sancho is an outlier. I remember Kent going to Freiburg and not getting a game .
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #171
Klopp on Curtis: 'He will be a Liverpool player, 100%'

Quote
On Jones winning goal

Absolutely, I love it. I must say one thing, because everybody asks me about Curtis Jones but there were so many extremely good performances tonight. The goal was exceptional and the boy is an outstanding player. But I cannot understand why nobody asked me so far about Pedro Chirivella, Neco Williams or Yasser Larouci. Is this a sign we want to give the boys? You have to score, otherwise we ignore you?

Let me speak about Curtis  an unbelievable player, Scouser, very confident, cant wait to play in the first team. Good, rightly so. He is in a very good way. Ive known him three-and-a-half years, he made big steps, will be a Liverpool player if nothing strange happens, 100 per cent. Great. That he scores that goal, Im not surprised. That he scores this kind of goal, Im not surprised. He is for these situations and still a lot to learn and improve. But sometimes we forget it as well in training, he is 18. Unbelievable. In Germany, because of a different system, he would still play one year 100 per cent in the youth team and nowhere else. Here, he is around the first team. I like that the boys used all our patterns tonight to cause Everton problems. It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/381310-jurgen-klopp-reaction-everton-fa-cup-merseyside-derby
