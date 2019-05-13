Duncan really screwed up though didn't he? If he was willing to stay and apply himself, he'd have easily played atleast a couple of full games for the senior team by now. That's a good cautionary tale to have.

For Jones, I think Klopp will tell him that we wont buy Lallana's replacement and that spot is his if he can claim it.



Duncan wanted first team football which he might have got in League One or a Belgian team or something like that, but not in Serie A at 18, it's not like he's Michael Owen. He knew Brewster was ahread of him and Brewster's hardly had a look in himself. As it turned out Duncan would have played 2 or 3 first team games this season but it's not enough for him. It's not enough for Jones either (the same age as Duncan) but Jones will be developing a lot more as a player by training with the best team in the world and getting some first team games, than playing more regularly for some middling team.It's a bit like Foden at City. Foden is starting to play more regularly now after getting a game here and there last season at 18. By being around the first team last season though he knew what was required.