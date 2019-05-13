« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence  (Read 12736 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:55:05 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:49:24 PM
My worry is his patience.

After his interview I can smell the German clubs wanting to sign him already.

Needs to stay grounded. Lucky Lallana was on hand to help him do that in the interview.

Jadon Sancho's the worst thing that's happened in a way for the best young players in England because if they're not getting the game time they think they can just walk into a top German side. Bobby Duncan is the more typical example for teenagers moving abroad.

There is a spot there for him in midfield, especially if Lallana goes and we don't buy a replacement.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:01:20 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:55:05 PM
Jadon Sancho's the worst thing that's happened in a way for the best young players in England because if they're not getting the game time they think they can just walk into a top German side. Bobby Duncan is the more typical example for teenagers moving abroad.

There is a spot there for him in midfield, especially if Lallana goes and we don't buy a replacement.

Duncan really screwed up though didn't he? If he was willing to stay and apply himself, he'd have easily played atleast a couple of full games for the senior team by now. That's a good cautionary tale to have.
For Jones, I think Klopp will tell him that we wont buy Lallana's replacement and that spot is his if he can claim it.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:06:43 PM »
Jones is a scouser he aint going anywhere don't worry.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,371
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:10:06 PM »
Scored more Derby winners than Wayne Rooney this kid.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:18:47 PM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 08:01:20 PM
Duncan really screwed up though didn't he? If he was willing to stay and apply himself, he'd have easily played atleast a couple of full games for the senior team by now. That's a good cautionary tale to have.
For Jones, I think Klopp will tell him that we wont buy Lallana's replacement and that spot is his if he can claim it.

Duncan wanted first team football which he might have got in League One or a Belgian team or something like that, but not in Serie A at 18, it's not like he's Michael Owen. He knew Brewster was ahread of him and Brewster's hardly had a look in himself. As it turned out Duncan would have played 2 or 3 first team games this season but it's not enough for him. It's not enough for Jones either (the same age as Duncan) but Jones will be developing a lot more as a player by training with the best team in the world and getting some first team games, than playing more regularly for some middling team.

It's a bit like Foden at City. Foden is starting to play more regularly now after getting a game here and there last season at 18. By being around the first team last season though he knew what was required.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:23:01 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,285
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:19:55 PM »
A fabulous taken goal today by Curtis, he is such a talent he just needs to stay patient and I'm sure more opportunities will come his way.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online smutchin

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:23:48 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:18:47 PM
It's not enough for Jones either (the same age as Duncan).

I did like the way Lallana reminded him that he's currently playing for the best side in the world though. Might as well have added "Keep your feet on the ground, young man."

And that kind of comment is possibly worth even more coming from Lallana - someone who knows very well about being patient and waiting for your opportunity.

So pleasing that Jones has that level of self-belief though. It really showed in the way he played tonight, not just the goal.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:26:59 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 08:23:48 PM
I did like the way Lallana reminded him that he's currently playing for the best side in the world though. Might as well have added "Keep your feet on the ground, young man."

And that kind of comment is possibly worth even more coming from Lallana - someone who knows very well about being patient and waiting for your opportunity.

So pleasing that Jones has that level of self-belief though. It really showed in the way he played tonight, not just the goal.

It's a great dressing room to go into as a young player because it's full of leaders but also real professionals who'll keep your feet on the ground.

When we had loads coming through in the 90s they had the likes of Razor Ruddock as a role model and a spice boy culture.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,653
  • Yeah right..
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:27:59 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:36:14 PM
Bit of the Ronnie Whelan 83 League Cup final about that. Super goal

Aye good comparison that..Curtis won't ever get sick of telling stories about that goal & that game.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online smutchin

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:33:05 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:26:59 PM
When we had loads coming through in the 90s they had the likes of Razor Ruddock as a role model and a spice boy culture.

Don't really like to be reminded of that, thanks!
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,733
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:53:59 PM »
motm irrespective of his wonder-strike, magnificent footballer. The lad is ready to fill in anytime if needed now, meaning we have a filth of riches of midfield talent at our football club.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesligas shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,408
  • Everyone loves a Luis
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 08:57:28 PM »
One hell of a talent this lad. Dont think he put a foot wrong all game.
Logged
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles.
Better than Mourinho's Chelsea.
Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team.

I'm alright with that.

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,634
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:01:09 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:55:05 PM
Jadon Sancho's the worst thing that's happened in a way for the best young players in England because if they're not getting the game time they think they can just walk into a top German side. Bobby Duncan is the more typical example for teenagers moving abroad.
What?

It may not be good for us, but top German teams wanting to give first team game time for young english players can be the best thing that's happened to the best young players in England in like, ever.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 979
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:12:29 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:55:05 PM
Jadon Sancho's the worst thing that's happened in a way for the best young players in England because if they're not getting the game time they think they can just walk into a top German side. Bobby Duncan is the more typical example for teenagers moving abroad.

There is a spot there for him in midfield, especially if Lallana goes and we don't buy a replacement.

On the contrary I think it's great for young players that top European clubs take an interest in them.

Fabulous strike from Jones today, I actually thought he'd had a quiet game until then. May get a chance or two off the bench in the coming weeks with the injuries in midfield.
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,140
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:27:06 PM »
With Shaqiri going in the summer, he takes that spot in the squad for me. Should probably play a greater role in the second half of this season too. Never seems to disappoint whenever he's given a chance.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:29:45 PM »
Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 09:36:30 PM »
Excellent all round game, brilliant goal , hopefully first of many.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Kage

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,794
    • CK Courier Solutions
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 PM »
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,741
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:11:23 PM »
I hereby dub him

Cujo
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,479
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 PM »
If he can get a decent loan for the rest of this season (maybe at teh end of january) that wouldn't be a bad thing - and next season he's in the squad.
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,741
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:13:10 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:11:32 PM
If he can get a decent loan for the rest of this season (maybe at teh end of january) that wouldn't be a bad thing - and next season he's in the squad.

We're thin at CM, maybe give him a few games?
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 10:14:35 PM »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 09:27:06 PM
With Shaqiri going in the summer, he takes that spot in the squad for me. Should probably play a greater role in the second half of this season too. Never seems to disappoint whenever he's given a chance.

News to me that... where? He has a contract for at least 2 years.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,735
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 10:15:58 PM »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Shaved Crossbar

  • shits from the hip
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 10:47:44 PM »
Never looks out of place. Immense touch and control and timing and the finish of dreams.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 11:03:47 PM »
Bags of talent but you do wonder how he's going to get anywhere near enough gametime to develop it...

Not a bad problem to have from the club's perspective of course!
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,247
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 PM »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:03:47 PM
Bags of talent but you do wonder how he's going to get anywhere near enough gametime to develop it...

Not a bad problem to have from the club's perspective of course!

Better not go on Loan fuck that Hes too good.

Hes good enough for the squad

If youre good enough your old enough
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online kloppagetime

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:12:19 PM »
Love his confidence defeintly a world class talent in the making. Great to have another great Scouse talent on our hands
Logged

Offline simbo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:21:02 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:10:54 PM
Better not go on Loan fuck that Hes too good.

Hes good enough for the squad

If youre good enough your old enough
Hes in the squad, its the lack of presence in the all important match day squad thats the issue


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:28:06 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:10:54 PM
Better not go on Loan fuck that Hes too good.

Hes good enough for the squad

If youre good enough your old enough

Oh don't get me wrong I think he's plenty good enough to be a part of the squad. Just don't see where he gets gametime from? He's up against Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Milner and Lallana who are all competing for two spots in our midfield. Even if Lallana leaves at the end of the season, he'll be lucky to make the bench in 90% of our games. He'll get games in the early rounds of the cups and that's probably it. Which makes you wonder if that is a) enough for his ongoing development and b) enough for his ambition (considering he said tonight he's been frustrated and "having a bad time" not getting more of a chance).

Tough one for Klopp to manage but that's why he's paid the big bucks!
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 PM »
Will be grateful to anyone who can dig up an old post of mine about Jones and POP had a pop at me for my appraisal of him.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #150 on: Today at 12:00:41 AM »
Think he gets Lallanas place in the squad next season
Logged

Online OneTouchFooty

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #151 on: Today at 12:03:44 AM »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:28:06 PM
Oh don't get me wrong I think he's plenty good enough to be a part of the squad. Just don't see where he gets gametime from? He's up against Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Milner and Lallana who are all competing for two spots in our midfield. Even if Lallana leaves at the end of the season, he'll be lucky to make the bench in 90% of our games. He'll get games in the early rounds of the cups and that's probably it. Which makes you wonder if that is a) enough for his ongoing development and b) enough for his ambition (considering he said tonight he's been frustrated and "having a bad time" not getting more of a chance).

Tough one for Klopp to manage but that's why he's paid the big bucks!

Hendo/Gini will need their rest though if we carry on in every comp this season and next. Ox and Keita are injury prone and unreliable plus Milner is getting on and Lallana might get off so I dont see him miles off being a squad player.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:15 AM by OneTouchFooty »
Logged

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:05:45 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:25:44 PM
Awesome strike.. A Coutinho strike in fact. Notice how he takes several steps backwards as soon as he hits it. The distribution of his body weight must have been nigh on perfect.

I spotted that mate,an athlete turned into a footballer cant do that. Sublime technique.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:07:50 AM »
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on Today at 12:03:44 AM
Hendo/Gini will need their rest though if we carry on in every comp this season and next. Ox and Keita are injury prone and unreliable and Milner and Lallana are on the wane so I dont see him miles off being a squad player.

Not about you see, it what he sees.

Klopp said he already wants to be in the 1st team. He said he is frustrated.

Lallana reminded him he's at the best team in the world. I am sure Klopp will talk to him and he will be fine but not every player is happy on the bench etc. He might want a lot of game time.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 