Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #120 on: Today at 07:55:05 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:49:24 PM
My worry is his patience.

After his interview I can smell the German clubs wanting to sign him already.

Needs to stay grounded. Lucky Lallana was on hand to help him do that in the interview.

Jadon Sancho's the worst thing that's happened in a way for the best young players in England because if they're not getting the game time they think they can just walk into a top German side. Bobby Duncan is the more typical example for teenagers moving abroad.

There is a spot there for him in midfield, especially if Lallana goes and we don't buy a replacement.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #121 on: Today at 08:01:20 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:55:05 PM
Jadon Sancho's the worst thing that's happened in a way for the best young players in England because if they're not getting the game time they think they can just walk into a top German side. Bobby Duncan is the more typical example for teenagers moving abroad.

There is a spot there for him in midfield, especially if Lallana goes and we don't buy a replacement.

Duncan really screwed up though didn't he? If he was willing to stay and apply himself, he'd have easily played atleast a couple of full games for the senior team by now. That's a good cautionary tale to have.
For Jones, I think Klopp will tell him that we wont buy Lallana's replacement and that spot is his if he can claim it.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #122 on: Today at 08:06:43 PM
Jones is a scouser he aint going anywhere don't worry.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #123 on: Today at 08:10:06 PM
Scored more Derby winners than Wayne Rooney this kid.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #124 on: Today at 08:18:47 PM
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:01:20 PM
Duncan really screwed up though didn't he? If he was willing to stay and apply himself, he'd have easily played atleast a couple of full games for the senior team by now. That's a good cautionary tale to have.
For Jones, I think Klopp will tell him that we wont buy Lallana's replacement and that spot is his if he can claim it.

Duncan wanted first team football which he might have got in League One or a Belgian team or something like that, but not in Serie A at 18, it's not like he's Michael Owen. He knew Brewster was ahread of him and Brewster's hardly had a look in himself. As it turned out Duncan would have played 2 or 3 first team games this season but it's not enough for him. It's not enough for Jones either (the same age as Duncan) but Jones will be developing a lot more as a player by training with the best team in the world and getting some first team games, than playing more regularly for some middling team.

It's a bit like Foden at City. Foden is starting to play more regularly now after getting a game here and there last season at 18. By being around the first team last season though he knew what was required.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #125 on: Today at 08:19:55 PM
A fabulous taken goal today by Curtis, he is such a talent he just needs to stay patient and I'm sure more opportunities will come his way.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #126 on: Today at 08:23:48 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:18:47 PM
It's not enough for Jones either (the same age as Duncan).

I did like the way Lallana reminded him that he's currently playing for the best side in the world though. Might as well have added "Keep your feet on the ground, young man."

And that kind of comment is possibly worth even more coming from Lallana - someone who knows very well about being patient and waiting for your opportunity.

So pleasing that Jones has that level of self-belief though. It really showed in the way he played tonight, not just the goal.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #127 on: Today at 08:26:59 PM
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:23:48 PM
I did like the way Lallana reminded him that he's currently playing for the best side in the world though. Might as well have added "Keep your feet on the ground, young man."

And that kind of comment is possibly worth even more coming from Lallana - someone who knows very well about being patient and waiting for your opportunity.

So pleasing that Jones has that level of self-belief though. It really showed in the way he played tonight, not just the goal.

It's a great dressing room to go into as a young player because it's full of leaders but also real professionals who'll keep your feet on the ground.

When we had loads coming through in the 90s they had the likes of Razor Ruddock as a role model and a spice boy culture.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #128 on: Today at 08:27:59 PM
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:36:14 PM
Bit of the Ronnie Whelan 83 League Cup final about that. Super goal

Aye good comparison that..Curtis won't ever get sick of telling stories about that goal & that game.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #129 on: Today at 08:33:05 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:59 PM
When we had loads coming through in the 90s they had the likes of Razor Ruddock as a role model and a spice boy culture.

Don't really like to be reminded of that, thanks!
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #130 on: Today at 08:53:59 PM
motm irrespective of his wonder-strike, magnificent footballer. The lad is ready to fill in anytime if needed now, meaning we have a filth of riches of midfield talent at our football club.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #131 on: Today at 08:57:28 PM
One hell of a talent this lad. Dont think he put a foot wrong all game.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #132 on: Today at 09:01:09 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:55:05 PM
Jadon Sancho's the worst thing that's happened in a way for the best young players in England because if they're not getting the game time they think they can just walk into a top German side. Bobby Duncan is the more typical example for teenagers moving abroad.
What?

It may not be good for us, but top German teams wanting to give first team game time for young english players can be the best thing that's happened to the best young players in England in like, ever.
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Reply #133 on: Today at 09:12:29 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:55:05 PM
Jadon Sancho's the worst thing that's happened in a way for the best young players in England because if they're not getting the game time they think they can just walk into a top German side. Bobby Duncan is the more typical example for teenagers moving abroad.

There is a spot there for him in midfield, especially if Lallana goes and we don't buy a replacement.

On the contrary I think it's great for young players that top European clubs take an interest in them.

Fabulous strike from Jones today, I actually thought he'd had a quiet game until then. May get a chance or two off the bench in the coming weeks with the injuries in midfield.
