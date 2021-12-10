« previous next »
The State Of The Gaming Industry

Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
December 10, 2021, 08:54:26 am
Quote from: Darkness on December 10, 2021, 08:32:07 am
I have never been so bored playing games, sure the graphics are great but everything seems so stale and predictable even all the great AAA titles from the likes of Sony just feel the same nothing revolutionary. Gaming use to be fun it just feels more like cinematic experience or a chore now. Online seems to be the main focus now anyway with single players games dying with every generation or being released as a broken mess.

Did you manage to flog those PS5s you scalped?
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
December 10, 2021, 09:29:50 am
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
December 10, 2021, 09:32:35 am
God I knew he reminded me of someone ;D
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
December 11, 2021, 08:15:46 am
Fuck scalpers, the complete and utter c*nts.
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
December 14, 2021, 06:42:16 pm
Maybe it's you.
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
December 14, 2021, 09:33:01 pm
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on December  3, 2021, 08:43:37 am
Sorry to get an old thread bumping again but since I last made this is it fair to say my point stands more than ever?

I wouldnt say so necessarily.

I got a PS5 a year ago and Ive had a great year of gaming (granted its been quite the year for gaming considering the restrictions etc) and, whilst a lot of that is catching up on games Id missed (as I only ever had a Switch prior to that) theres clearly lots of good titles coming out soon.

I do agree with the point about there being far too much by way of add ins, DLC, etc, but then I also think that some of the best games Ive ever played have been produced fairly recently, with the likes of FF7 remake, Zelda Breath of the Wild, Spider-Man, theres lots to come as well so Im not too worried myself, perhaps Ill change my mind on that when they make us wait another year for some of the games that were meant to come out in 2020 though.
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
December 15, 2021, 10:26:34 am
The poor lad sold all his scalped PS5s and now can't get anymore
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
January 3, 2022, 10:32:48 pm
my main issues with the gaming industry atm.

-Release of unfinished games: the gamer is now the QA tester. it seems to be accepted that releasing bug riddled or unfinished games is ok nowadays. i guess its not much of an issue for those with access to high speed broadband but not everyone one does believe it or not. However, anyone who purchases a game should be able to enjoy it in it entirety.

-games are too big nowadays. some are just overwhelming and require a huge amount of time which only a teenager might have when you think about it. its the main reason i went and bought a switch and have returned to simpler 16 bit era games.  there seems to be a huge emphasis on sandbox or open world games with nice graphics but feel like a chore to play. For some people, linear and less choice is actually better! it would be nice to experience more games faster too.

-the pricing of new games and consoles. 70 euros seems to be the norm  for new games now.
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
January 18, 2022, 02:29:43 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on January  3, 2022, 10:32:48 pm
my main issues with the gaming industry atm.

-Release of unfinished games: the gamer is now the QA tester. it seems to be accepted that releasing bug riddled or unfinished games is ok nowadays. i guess its not much of an issue for those with access to high speed broadband but not everyone one does believe it or not. However, anyone who purchases a game should be able to enjoy it in it entirety.

-games are too big nowadays. some are just overwhelming and require a huge amount of time which only a teenager might have when you think about it. its the main reason i went and bought a switch and have returned to simpler 16 bit era games.  there seems to be a huge emphasis on sandbox or open world games with nice graphics but feel like a chore to play. For some people, linear and less choice is actually better! it would be nice to experience more games faster too.

-the pricing of new games and consoles. 70 euros seems to be the norm  for new games now.
Agree on those points. I've had to mentally prepare myself to start games like RDR2 and TW3 because I know they're gigantic and I know I don't have the time to commit to really immerse myself in those worlds. Sounds ridiculous but I'm thinking of booking time off work to play Starfield when that releases, to be able to enjoy it properly. I don't think you enjoy the above games when you're nibbling off 30 minutes here and there. It's why games like Tetris, Lumines and Madden are ones I've spent more time on the past few months, they're far more digestible and can be enjoyed in small doses without forgetting the controls/story/massive list of things you've got to do.

Having said that, it's not necessarily to the detriment of the games, they're far more immersive this way, it's more me moaning I lack the time to be able to play them as I'd like.

The testing thing is awful, truly. A game like Cyberpunk should have been delayed indefinitely, because what they released was a slap in the face of consumers.
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
January 18, 2022, 04:41:49 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on January  3, 2022, 10:32:48 pm
my main issues with the gaming industry atm.

-Release of unfinished games: the gamer is now the QA tester. it seems to be accepted that releasing bug riddled or unfinished games is ok nowadays. i guess its not much of an issue for those with access to high speed broadband but not everyone one does believe it or not. However, anyone who purchases a game should be able to enjoy it in it entirety.

-games are too big nowadays. some are just overwhelming and require a huge amount of time which only a teenager might have when you think about it. its the main reason i went and bought a switch and have returned to simpler 16 bit era games.  there seems to be a huge emphasis on sandbox or open world games with nice graphics but feel like a chore to play. For some people, linear and less choice is actually better! it would be nice to experience more games faster too.

-the pricing of new games and consoles. 70 euros seems to be the norm  for new games now.

So taking those points, 1 at a time, and what I feel on the issues:

Release of unfinished games - seems like it might be just the games you are choosing to play - in the smaller and indie scene, this is not the case at all, and in fact, in Triple A there are still lots of studios (most of Sony's  various studios, ditto Nintendo, 2K, Arkane, heck even a lot of Ubisoft studios even) releasing games which ARE complete (and don't rely on consumers being their QC).  Heck I am not sure I have ever played a game that I'd describe like this.  There are definitely more games releasing which then have DLC released for - but that is definitely not the same thing and is usually linked to the success of a game - for example compare Borderlands 2 (much loved game, did very well, was worth the studio working on more DLCs as they knew it would make money as people wanted to play more in the world) vs Borderlands TPS (not as loved, and as a result, post-launch support fizzled and only had 2 DLC campaigns released (and 2 DLC characters, but that is slightly different as it's cheaper for them to make compared to new campaigns, and is an easier sell).

Games are too big nowadays - again, only if you are wanting to play a big open world RPG - but then you can't really complain about the nature of its big open world nature.  And this has been an issue for 10+ years ever since Oblivion came out (if not before).  Games have always taken a long time - back in the 80s/90s even the simpler games could take 20+ hours to complete, but that was more because of the difficulty (and needing to make it last as the audience were younger, and therefore had less cash).  Is the issue more you want to play more games, or there are more, say, TV shows you want to watch as well?   As there are still plenty of shorter games out there.  Take something like the new Tomb Raider games - very much linear experiences that take about 10-15 hours to complete (actually less than the PS1/2 era game probably).  Or the new Doom (10-15 hours), Halo Infinite (15-20 hours), Dishonoured (10-15).   RPGs have always been big meaty games, think Planescape Torment (35+ hours), Baldurs Gate 1 & 2 (45+ each).  What we have now is more side content - stuff like side quests, collectables - optional stuff.  Also, a lot of people like to think of games as "bang for their buck" and this helps.

Prices - prices are no more expensive than at any point in the past for console games, and due to the nature of sales online being far, far more frequent nowadays, usually cheaper than in the past for PC, when adjusted for inflation.  PS1 games in the 90s cost 40-50 dollars - so adjusting that for inflation would give a a cost of about 70-90 dollars.  PS2 games were 50 USD brand new when released in 2001 - again applying inflation would give a 2021 price of 78 USD. 
In the UK, it definitely is worse now (as it seems they've started to do the 70 USD = 70 GBP conversion, which never used to happen) - but most retail shops retail them at 60, not 70.  Outside of inflation, you could use a "how many hours at min wage does a game cost" type converision - in 2001, the min wage was 4.10, and as a kid I remember PS2 games being 30-40 quid - so somewhere between 7.3 and 9.8 hours worked in order to afford one.  If you were to apply that to the 8.91 min wage we have today then to be the same, the game would need to cost between 65 and 86. 
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
January 18, 2022, 05:07:05 pm
Also re: the teenager excuse - let's take a 50 hour game (which would be on the bigger side even today) where you want to do everything (so something like a Yakuza/Ass Creed/Horizon).  In these Covid filled days, with people WFH more - let's say you WFH 2-3 more days a week than you used to.  And your commute is 1 hour door to door (what most peoples is).  Just by working from home those 2-3 days you've got 4-6 more hours of leisure time where you aren't in a car/train/tube on the way to work.  Unless you are saying you have 0 other hours outside of this time to game, so gaming is something you've only started doing since Covid - then the likelihood is that is closer to a total gaming time of 10 hours (say an hour on two week nights, and a good 3-4 hours split across the weekend instead of, say, watching a couple of footie/rugby matches) - this is definitely on the low side of what I have spent in the past couple years, but I have been going out instead 3 times a week to the pub and watching more tv.  That 50 hour "impentrable" game all of a sudden takes you 4-5 weeks - not all games you play are going to take that long (or you are going to want to play for that long).  100 hour games would certainly stretch longer - but honestly, how many of them are there - Witcher 3, for instance, probably what most people would define as the epitomy of a massive open world/sandbox game they like enough to want to do everything - has a recorded average play time of 60 hours for just the main story, and 110 hours for both DLCs - but that is a game that was released in 2015 and there hasn't really been a comparable game of that length since. 

Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
Yesterday at 07:22:28 pm
Maybe Im getting old and grumpy but the gaming industry has to step up. Even a classic franchise like Gran Turismo has fallen victim to the micro transaction bullshit. Every major franchise is released unfinished, close to unplayable or destroyed by micro transactions and greed. Even the remasters are pathetic. I know there are quality titles out there but I need something new and fresh.
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
Yesterday at 08:41:02 pm
I've just left a rant about the GT7 fiasco in the PS5 thread. Other examples of the rot in the game industey may have only just annoyed me, but this one actually made me feel somewhat sad. It's such a depressing state. Nothing to do with being older. Call a spade a spade. It is what it is. It's anti-consumer dusgusting scumbag practice, and its coming from companies you never expected or for some reason, will be defended on it when they should be crucified. Its basically false advertising. A con. In fact, the longer this so called gen goes on the more I'm inclined to believe that that is essentially what it is. I thought the first two years of the previous gen were bad. This is a lot worse. Now all I'm waiting on is Nintendo to follow suite to make it a full house.
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
Yesterday at 08:53:31 pm
The only thing to resolve this is for the consumer to make statements with their purchases. Its good to see the review bombing for GT7. If there is one thing this industry relies on it's reviews and the ridiculous obessions of 10 out of 10s. Review bombing the fuck out of big titles might actually be enough to put people off buying a product that is designed to milk them out of money. It sends a message. Then again, that might be wishful thinking on my behalf. Politicians need getting involved. A new industry watchdog needs set up. Laws need to be drafted and passing. In any other industry, if you lie con or release a defective product that is either broken or unfinished or has decietful design geared towards making you get less abd pay more than advertised, those companies would either recall the product otherwise go strait out of business. How or why the gaming industry is immune to this is beyond me.
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Agree with everything you have said to be honest mate.
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
Yesterday at 10:22:40 pm
As someone who leads a dev team in the gaming industry

I'd be all for banning microtransactions

DON'T lump patches in with this. It's impossible to find every bug, even every big bug. But you shouldn't pay extra for patches.

And DLC? Well, I grew up in an era of mission packs. That's what DLC should be - a substantial addition to the game, rather than the other bloody half of the game that should have shipped
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
Yesterday at 10:55:16 pm
I was interested in buying GT7, but won't bother now with the recent issues, one of which you can't play offline, even in single player mode, which is ridiculous, then microtransactions, were you need to play for a load of hours to get enough credits for content, even then you might still need real money, & that;s after you've paid £60 to £70 for the main game. :o

Seems like GT7 should be renamed Gran Theft Auto 7. :no
Re: The State Of The Gaming Industry
Today at 02:08:37 am
Still don't agree on the negative view on the "gaming industry". Yes, there are things that are horrible and stuff that should be pushed out (like microtransactions or useless DLC or five million different editions for games all giving you different "goodies" and pre-order bonuses). At the same time, I've played quite a lot in recent years and I've enjoyed it just as I did when I was younger 20 years ago or so. The main thing is, if you don't like something then don't buy it. I don't buy Ubisoft open world games anymore, because they've become the same kind of wank, whether it's the Far Cry series or Assassins Creed. I cancelled my EA plus or whatever it's called, because they don't really produce any good games anymore and I'm not paying for the same Fifa game every year that doesn't even get the next gen update on PC due to "performance issues on PC hardware". There's still games out there worth playing you just have to look for them. Same as you have to look at games that are being released. Do they have stuff in there you don't like, do reviews mention things that aren't working well or is there even a review embargo/lack of keys being sent out to reviewers? All that stuff is easy to follow nowadays and if you see a game like that just don't fucking buy it. I don't care if it's by a great publisher, from a great series or whatever. Games are produced by companies that want to make money and they don't deserve any loyalty. Still loads of games out there that are worth buying.
