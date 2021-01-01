« previous next »
Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn

lfcred1976

Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
Reply #120 on: Today at 08:07:33 pm
Elmo!

Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
Reply #121 on: Today at 08:08:27 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 07:54:58 pm
Ok. Ill say just evil. That better?

I would say evil implies intent. Cowardly is probably a better word.
AndyInVA

Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
Reply #122 on: Today at 08:24:19 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 07:48:44 pm
^^^. Cant believe I just read that. A stupid mistake?  She killed someone by driving on the wrong side of the road. Doubt youd say oh it was just a mistake if she had killed your son or daughter.

If I went to America and done what shed done no doubt Id be looking at time in jail. She should be no different.


well, I think it was a mistake. Ive done it myself for a few seconds here, when in a total brain fart Ive started driving down the wrong side of the road and I was in the passenger seat with a friend who had just driven over from the continent to England and he goes driving towards a roundabout on the wrong side of the road at night. It happens, people make dumb mistakes. It was shockingly careless and an innocent man paid with his life. I don't know what the respective sentences would be, you are probably right US would probably be jailing you for a long time.

Ive just realized it is you somehow thinks lethal injection is appropriate so I think we have slightly different points of view.
AndyInVA

Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
Reply #123 on: Today at 08:26:56 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:08:27 pm
I would say evil implies intent. Cowardly is probably a better word.

I think thats what makes the whole episode so shitty.

She could have owned up, gone to court and may have got a minimal sentence given the circumstances, no intent, not drunk and not on pills. The fact she fled the country and avoided justice for so long is what makes it awful and makes the families agony more prolonged. Cowardly is the word.
Elmo!

Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
Reply #124 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 08:24:19 pm
Ive just realized it is you somehow thinks lethal injection is appropriate so I think we have slightly different points of view.

It's also the same poster who is recklessly putting other people's lives at risk by not getting their booster jabs.
lfcred1976

Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
Reply #125 on: Today at 08:29:53 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:28:18 pm
It's also the same poster who is recklessly putting other people's lives at risk by not getting their booster jabs.

Ive had 3, so not like Ive not had any. And going off your point, Anne Sacoolas has proved cars are deadly so maybe we should all stop driving so we arent recklessly putting other peoples lives at risk.

And recklessly putting other peoples lives at risk am I?  What a load of bollocks. If getting multiple lots of the same drug, sometimes twice a year, Id start questioning the efficacy of it. Especially for a disease that you have to test for to know you have it in some cases and are fine after 7 days.

But anyway, youve diverted the thread as its not about covid or my jab status  :wave
