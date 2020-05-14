Harry Dunn: Make case 'top priority' at US state visit
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-northamptonshire-53462728
The UK continues to seek the extradition of Anne Sacoolas in connection with the 19 year-old's death in a road traffic collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire last year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-53489610
The US has said it cannot allow Ms Sacoolas, who has been accused of causing Harry Dunn's death by dangerous driving, to return to the UK to be questioned, insisting she has diplomatic immunity.
In a statement, Downing Street said the PM had made Mr Pompeo aware of the "strong feeling among the people of the UK that justice must be delivered".
"The prime minister reiterated the need for justice to be done for Harry Dunn and his family," it said.
