Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn

Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #80 on: May 14, 2020, 03:45:39 PM »
Harry Dunn crash: Anne Sacoolas extradition refusal 'final'

Quote
A Home Office extradition request was refused by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in January.

On Tuesday, the state department's spokeswoman said that decision was final.

She said that granting the extradition request for Mrs Sacoolas would have rendered the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would have set an "extraordinarily troubling precedent".

She added that the US has a history of close law enforcement co-operation with the UK, and values that relationship.

But the Prime Minister's official spokesman said Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson "has been clear that he wants to see justice served for Harry and his family".

Mr Johnson had raised the case with Donald Trump "on a number of occasions", the spokesman said.

"The US refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas amounts to a denial of justice and she should return to the UK," the spokesman added.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy has called for a parliamentary inquiry, in which the Foreign Secretary would have to explain "failings" with Mr Dunn's case.

But the Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said: "The White House may feel that secretary Pompeo's refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas was final but that does not reflect the real position.

"In fact quite the contrary, as the US Embassy in London said in a recent letter to Andrea Leadsom, both countries recognise that the final decision will rest with the court following a judicial review."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-northamptonshire-52630089
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #81 on: May 14, 2020, 04:00:40 PM »
Harry Dunn crash: Anne Sacoolas extradition refusal 'final'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-northamptonshire-52630089
So, there is no ability for the US Government to override a court decision? I am surprised by that. I hope it is true.
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #82 on: July 19, 2020, 04:28:40 PM »
Harry Dunn: Make case 'top priority' at US state visit

Quote
The mother of Harry Dunn has appealed to the government to make her son "top priority" during the US Secretary of State visit.

Charlotte Charles asked Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo to "please, please, discuss Harry" at the visit on Monday.

Quote
Mr Raab told Sky News, "there's a denial of justice here".

"There's no measures that we could I think credibly, realistically take which is somehow going to force the US or indeed Anne Sacoolas to comply with this [the extradition].

"I want to be realistic because I don't want to raise expectations which are then going to be dashed."

He said it has been "raised" in Washington, with the prime minister and President Trump.

"We will continue to make clear we're on the side of the family here, we think that she should return, she must return home, so that justice can be done."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-northamptonshire-53462728
Re: Diplomatic Immunity - Harry Dunn
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:09:24 AM »
Harry Dunn: Make case 'top priority' at US state visit

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-northamptonshire-53462728

Quote
The UK continues to seek the extradition of Anne Sacoolas in connection with the 19 year-old's death in a road traffic collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire last year.

The US has said it cannot allow Ms Sacoolas, who has been accused of causing Harry Dunn's death by dangerous driving, to return to the UK to be questioned, insisting she has diplomatic immunity.

In a statement, Downing Street said the PM had made Mr Pompeo aware of the "strong feeling among the people of the UK that justice must be delivered".

"The prime minister reiterated the need for justice to be done for Harry Dunn and his family," it said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-53489610


