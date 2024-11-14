It wont include the game but you need the subscription to be able to play online. The lowest tier lets you play online. The higher 2 tiers just include extra games to play

If you buy the physical disk PS5 you can buy him the physical game (maybe wait for black friday deals). If not you can either buy it online or buy Playstation store credit so that he can buy it himself

That sounds like a good deal to me but keep an eye out for black friday deals. Sony are not having the shortages they had when the console first released so you wont miss out

The Sony Subscription is like the Xbox one. Lets you play online and has extra games

I would still buy the one with the disk drive. Digital only version may be cheaper but the games are more expensive to buy online

There will be black friday deals with the likes of Argos, Game and Amazon but probably not a huge amount of money off