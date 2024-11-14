« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 169643 times)

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2800 on: November 14, 2024, 04:22:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 13, 2024, 03:29:00 pm
If anyone is interested in the PS5 Pro then Argos have got it for £659.99 (£649.99 with £10 off on first join)

Even at £50 off the PS5 pro is still way too expensive, your still looking at just under £800 for the disk drive & stand to go with it.
who the fuck is baldrick?

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2801 on: November 18, 2024, 11:12:20 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on October  2, 2024, 11:15:41 am
Thinking of buying a PS5 for my Husband. Has always been an xbox guy but recently has been talking about Playstations.

Is it just a case of buying the console with x2 controllers? Is there anything else needed outside of the bundles (apart from games)..?

Also, looking at the PS5s and the different models... is there going to be a PS6 any time soon? Will this thing be dated in 6 months time?

Been doing research and there's a few things I can't figure out:

- The PlaystationsPlus subscription - even the highest tiered one, doesn't have FIFA or whatever it's new name is?
- So do you have to buy the physical disc and therefore the model with the disc drive? Or will it come with an online key code?

So far I can see £502.99 for the console and FIFA25 game. He can build the rest up himself - extra controller, headset if he wants it. This should be enough to get him started with the subscription too? That seems to be a set price, no offers or anything on the sub.

With his xBox, he used to buy physical games years ago but stopped as he had the subscription I think, so was mostly online.

Is it worth buying the online only model and then getting a few extra bits? Or is the online only model more limited than the version with the disc drive?

Also, with the new Pro out - any chance these will get reduced on Black Friday? Birthday is on Thursday this week, so will probably get it tomorrow or Wednesday.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2802 on: November 18, 2024, 11:32:48 am »
I've put mine up for sale with a controller, Ragnarock and a 2tb SSD installed for £395 see if I get any takers.

If I do, then I'll jump to a Pro.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2803 on: November 18, 2024, 11:39:25 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 18, 2024, 11:12:20 am
Been doing research and there's a few things I can't figure out:

- The PlaystationsPlus subscription - even the highest tiered one, doesn't have FIFA or whatever it's new name is?
- So do you have to buy the physical disc and therefore the model with the disc drive? Or will it come with an online key code?

So far I can see £502.99 for the console and FIFA25 game. He can build the rest up himself - extra controller, headset if he wants it. This should be enough to get him started with the subscription too? That seems to be a set price, no offers or anything on the sub.

With his xBox, he used to buy physical games years ago but stopped as he had the subscription I think, so was mostly online.

Is it worth buying the online only model and then getting a few extra bits? Or is the online only model more limited than the version with the disc drive?

Also, with the new Pro out - any chance these will get reduced on Black Friday? Birthday is on Thursday this week, so will probably get it tomorrow or Wednesday.

EA FC24 is free on PS PLUS (there are three tiers of PS subscription, Normal, Plus and Premium, these receive free games each month and have a backlog of free downloadable games also like the XBOX alternative) and EA FC25 is for sale on PSN (the normal PlayStation online marketplace, where you buy games) for the normal £59.99 or £69.99 whatever it is, so you don't need to go and buy disc drive or physical copy.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2804 on: November 18, 2024, 11:54:17 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 18, 2024, 11:12:20 am
Been doing research and there's a few things I can't figure out:

- The PlaystationsPlus subscription - even the highest tiered one, doesn't have FIFA or whatever it's new name is?
It wont include the game but you need the subscription to be able to play online. The lowest tier lets you play online. The higher 2 tiers just include extra games to play

- So do you have to buy the physical disc and therefore the model with the disc drive? Or will it come with an online key code?
If you buy the physical disk PS5 you can buy him the physical game (maybe wait for black friday deals). If not you can either buy it online or buy Playstation store credit so that he can buy it himself

So far I can see £502.99 for the console and FIFA25 game. He can build the rest up himself - extra controller, headset if he wants it. This should be enough to get him started with the subscription too? That seems to be a set price, no offers or anything on the sub.
That sounds like a good deal to me but keep an eye out for black friday deals. Sony are not having the shortages they had when the console first released so you wont miss out

With his xBox, he used to buy physical games years ago but stopped as he had the subscription I think, so was mostly online.
The Sony Subscription is like the Xbox one. Lets you play online and has extra games


Is it worth buying the online only model and then getting a few extra bits? Or is the online only model more limited than the version with the disc drive?
I would still buy the one with the disk drive. Digital only version may be cheaper but the games are more expensive to buy online

Also, with the new Pro out - any chance these will get reduced on Black Friday? Birthday is on Thursday this week, so will probably get it tomorrow or Wednesday.
There will be black friday deals with the likes of Argos, Game and Amazon but probably not a huge amount of money off
 

Hope this helps
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2805 on: November 18, 2024, 01:10:27 pm »
Just to add to the helpful posts above (i'd echo prioritising getting a disc version), if there's a chance your husband will want to play multiplayer in-person (with you or others) then maybe its worth looking out for a bundle deal that includes a second controller.

because the controllers dont tend to get big price fluctuations or have big sales, whereas that FIFA type of game (even physical disc version) will suddenly be worth about a fiver second hand very soon. (and as mentioned by someone above, a previous version is playable for free on PS Plus, and the new version is a rehash and rubbish and not worth the price of a new game
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2806 on: November 18, 2024, 02:19:13 pm »
New ones already down to half price on the store, half price too much.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2807 on: November 18, 2024, 02:44:19 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 18, 2024, 02:19:13 pm
New ones already down to half price on the store, half price too much.

This. It is SO BAD. Honestly, people need to stop buying FIFA/EA FC, I have not for last 4 years, picked up 24 when it became free over PSN and tried 25 with a friend, it is terrible, the game barely has changed in what. 6-8 years with minimal tweaks, more bloated with rubbish too, terrible menus and the AI on the players etc is awful, also PRO CLUBS is a terrible experience, the "any" defenders catch up to you when you're like max speed rated etc "to keep the game interesting" etc, it's clearly on a script to make it tight etc but also then what's the point?


Sorry, mini rant, no game can make a person get more irrate to the point of throwing a controller like FIFA, it is such a piece of shit.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2808 on: November 18, 2024, 03:14:49 pm »
The last time i bought a FIFA title was during lockdown [FIFA 20], even then it was heavily discounted, EA are lazy, it's just mostly kit/player updates, whilst EA rake in $$$ from stuff like FUT.

The last FIFA title i enjoyed playing was FIFA 2000.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 12:47:14 pm »
Thanks for all the tips and advice - super helpful!

Will allow him to make his own mistakes re:games and whats worth it and what isn't!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 05:22:53 pm »
https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/sony-talks-buy-media-powerhouse-behind-elden-ring-sources-say-2024-11-19/


Guess we'll see if From Software and the other developers gets absorbed by the Playstation side or if they'll still be their own thing.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 05:50:56 pm »
Sony would be utter idiots to try and micro-manage Fromsoft.
Then again, Sony are often utter idiots.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 08:36:56 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 18, 2024, 03:14:49 pm
The last time i bought a FIFA title was during lockdown [FIFA 20], even then it was heavily discounted, EA are lazy, it's just mostly kit/player updates, whilst EA rake in $$$ from stuff like FUT.

The last FIFA title i enjoyed playing was FIFA 2000.

I do find it genuinely shocking that football games now are so much worse to play than they used to be.

When FIFA had competition from PES they were under more pressure to deliver a better product. I still always preferred the PES gameplay, which felt much closer to a real football match, but at least FIFA could be fun.

Now FIFA plays like basketball. The last one I got was 22 when PES had announced theyd given up. I played a Premier League with Liverpool and the games were all 7-2 or 6-3 whoever you were playing. The whole game is obviously designed for multiplayer rather the single player experience, which is shite. No amount of settings tweaking I could do made any odds.

PES, for its many faults (and sometimes less than stellar titles) let you grind out a 1-0 over Stoke with a scrappy goal and was so much the better for it.

I see UFL is being released in a couple of weeks. It would be a nice surprise if it wasnt shite.

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 08:50:18 am »
I tried the beta of UFL and was left thoroughly underwhelmed, I recall the movement of players feeling very archaic. Felt like they could only move in straight lines and reminded me of PS2 PES, which while great at the time, would feel horrible now.
