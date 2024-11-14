Thinking of buying a PS5 for my Husband. Has always been an xbox guy but recently has been talking about Playstations.
Is it just a case of buying the console with x2 controllers? Is there anything else needed outside of the bundles (apart from games)..?
Also, looking at the PS5s and the different models... is there going to be a PS6 any time soon? Will this thing be dated in 6 months time?
Been doing research and there's a few things I can't figure out:
- The PlaystationsPlus subscription - even the highest tiered one, doesn't have FIFA or whatever it's new name is?
- So do you have to buy the physical disc and therefore the model with the disc drive? Or will it come with an online key code?
So far I can see £502.99 for the console and FIFA25 game. He can build the rest up himself - extra controller, headset if he wants it. This should be enough to get him started with the subscription too? That seems to be a set price, no offers or anything on the sub.
With his xBox, he used to buy physical games years ago but stopped as he had the subscription I think, so was mostly online.
Is it worth buying the online only model and then getting a few extra bits? Or is the online only model more limited than the version with the disc drive?
Also, with the new Pro out - any chance these will get reduced on Black Friday? Birthday is on Thursday this week, so will probably get it tomorrow or Wednesday.