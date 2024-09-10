« previous next »
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2720 on: September 10, 2024, 04:16:16 pm »
£700 for the Pro :lmao
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2721 on: September 10, 2024, 04:23:45 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September 10, 2024, 04:16:16 pm
£700 for the Pro :lmao

£700 with NO disc drive :lmao
Offline LiverLuke

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2722 on: September 10, 2024, 04:58:49 pm »
loving Astrobot with my 5 yr old daughter, such a fun game.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2723 on: September 10, 2024, 05:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September 10, 2024, 04:23:45 pm
£700 with NO disc drive :lmao

OR even a vertical stand. For better rendering of background characters, basically
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2724 on: September 10, 2024, 05:23:33 pm »
Oh wow, that's an horrific price point, especially with no disc drive. I was up for a PS5 Pro at Christmas seeing as I hadn't upgraded this generation yet, but might even be enough for me to say fuck that noise.
Offline BER

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2725 on: September 10, 2024, 05:36:45 pm »
Quote from: BER on September  6, 2024, 08:52:41 pm
Really didn't want to pay 70 on Astrobot but i couldn't not after the reaction it's received and no better time with it being an international weekend.

Will be a nice little carrot alongside the console when i sell it on for the pro too.  :)

Well that isn't happening. 920 with a drive!!   :lmao
Offline Snail

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2726 on: September 10, 2024, 05:43:59 pm »
Im sick of these greedy bastards fleecing us at every fucking opportunity.
Offline Snail

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2727 on: September 10, 2024, 05:45:31 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September 10, 2024, 04:16:16 pm
£700 for the Pro :lmao

Another £80 if you want a disc drive (PS6 wont even give you the option I reckon, bye bye owning your own stuff), then another £30 if you want a stand, oh and theyve hiked the price of the controllers (which still have drift issues, mind you). Bargain.
Offline Zlen

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2728 on: September 10, 2024, 05:53:29 pm »
God that is one ugly console. PS5 in general is the ugliest console Ive ever laid eyes on. Price is the least of the problems for the curvy fat fuck.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2729 on: September 10, 2024, 06:11:02 pm »
This is why we need competition

There's no way they'd pull this stunt if there was a Series X Pro priced at $600
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2730 on: September 10, 2024, 06:20:06 pm »
If you're paying £700 for a console then you might as well just start looking at a PC. You can get a similar spec PC (with far greater ceiling to improve) for around that.
Offline Garrus

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2731 on: September 10, 2024, 06:29:18 pm »
Crazy pricing. Bad enough for the first world, absolutely DOA in emerging markets.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2732 on: September 10, 2024, 06:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on September 10, 2024, 06:29:18 pm
Crazy pricing. Bad enough for the first world, absolutely DOA in emerging markets.

Yeah the current PS5 slim itself is like $650 dollars here in India. This will be closer to $850 I'd imagine.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2733 on: September 10, 2024, 07:17:21 pm »
I cannot believe a console s £700, & i'm one who fucked off Microsoft to PS4, after the xbox one debacle. :o
Online MBL?

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2734 on: September 10, 2024, 08:55:14 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on September 10, 2024, 05:23:33 pm
Oh wow, that's an horrific price point, especially with no disc drive. I was up for a PS5 Pro at Christmas seeing as I hadn't upgraded this generation yet, but might even be enough for me to say fuck that noise.
Just get the non pro. I normally put every game in performance mode as I can't tell the difference between that and quality mode. All the pro does is play quality mode at the higher frame rate that performance mode gives.

I'd be shocked if the price doesn't drop very soon on these. You'd be crazy to buy one if  you don't have a ps5 and even crazier if you do.
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2735 on: September 10, 2024, 09:29:36 pm »
Insane price that, I presume this is deliberate so that when they drop it to "only" £650 it seems like a good deal, despite also being ridiculous
Online MBL?

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2736 on: September 10, 2024, 10:53:25 pm »
The more I think about the price wouldn't be too bad if it was the American price plus whatever the average tax is is applied in Europe or the UK. I still wouldn't bite but it wouldn't seem so bad. The current digital slim is 50 euro off being half the price. That's mental. Probably even worse for those in the UK.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2737 on: September 10, 2024, 11:01:13 pm »
Honestly just get the normal PS5.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2738 on: September 10, 2024, 11:19:26 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September 10, 2024, 04:16:16 pm
£700 for the Pro :lmao

Holy Wowsers! What the feck do you get for that, holographic images of Salma Hayek and Sydney Sweeney?

You're kidding me.
Online MBL?

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2739 on: September 10, 2024, 11:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on September 10, 2024, 11:01:13 pm
Honestly just get the normal PS5.
Think pretty much everybody in here already has one. I'd be okay if this was a serious upgrade like you'd expect from a ps6. It's interesting that they didn't mention the processor meaning it is probably the bottleneck.

These things in my view have always been serious value compared to other media. Dvd/bluray players weren't far off the price of the ps versions so it was a no brainer. They also generally last for years before needing to be upgraded but people will upgrade phones for new ones in two years and they cost a lot more.

In saying that apart from the price which is prohibitive.. all they showed was old games with minor upgrades that let's be honest most won't notice. They showed no new games being much better as well which is laughable when considering the price vs the normal ps5..
Offline Garrus

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2740 on: Yesterday at 04:23:52 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 10, 2024, 06:33:34 pm
Yeah the current PS5 slim itself is like $650 dollars here in India. This will be closer to $850 I'd imagine.
Plus the absolute crazy pricing on PSN. Just saw the prices for Outlaws and yeah, it's going to be a 1% hobby at this rate.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2741 on: Yesterday at 06:17:01 am »
It's £700 for the console which is just the digital edition, so add extra £100-£150 for disk drive & stand, might as well buy a gaming PC instead, which you can constantly upgrade when you have the money to do so, insane prices. :o
 

 
Offline Snail

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2742 on: Yesterday at 08:30:24 am »
Got to think theyre testing the waters for the PS6 having no disc drive full stop and also a price hike. Next gen might be the time I finally build a PC.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2743 on: Yesterday at 08:55:47 am »
Seems sony are banking on the pro for likes of GTA 6, & i think there's a couple of other aaa exclusive releases scheduled for the PS5 next year too, rather than the current catalogue but it's still insane prices, & to think the digital version of the PS5 launched at £400, the pro is £700
Offline Schmidt

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2744 on: Yesterday at 08:59:47 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:55:47 am
Seems sony are banking on the pro for likes of GTA 6, & i think there's a couple of other aaa exclusive releases scheduled for the PS5 next year too, rather than the current catalogue but it's still insane prices, & to think the digital version of the PS5 launched at £400, the pro is £700

At that price I'll wait for GTA6 on PC and use it as an excuse to build a new one.
Offline PhilV

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2745 on: Yesterday at 09:57:32 am »
I was a 100% sell for the PRO but will have to stand down at £700 for no real discernible benefit over my normal PS5. I can deffo see some improvements that matter for hardcore gamers, I do use mine almost every day but I don't know if I would benefit.

I got the PRO 4 and it was a noticeable improvement, but it also wasn't double the price of the normal PS4.
Offline PhilV

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2746 on: Yesterday at 09:58:29 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 10, 2024, 06:20:06 pm
If you're paying £700 for a console then you might as well just start looking at a PC. You can get a similar spec PC (with far greater ceiling to improve) for around that.

It's never that simple though, is it?

I for one, living in a flat don't want a PC like I used to have before sharing my living space as it just takes up too much space, needing it's own desk etc... a console is far easier for a lot of people, as for a £700 PC it will not be near the console in performance? You'd need a  RTX3080 for PS5 Pro specs, that GPU alone is more than £700.

I get what some people say regarding PC etc but having a higher ceiling just means you need to spend even more money to reach it, so the price argument goes right out the window.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2747 on: Yesterday at 10:54:18 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 09:58:29 am
It's never that simple though, is it?

I for one, living in a flat don't want a PC like I used to have before sharing my living space as it just takes up too much space, needing it's own desk etc... a console is far easier for a lot of people, as for a £700 PC it will not be near the console in performance? You'd need a  RTX3080 for PS5 Pro specs, that GPU alone is more than £700.

I get what some people say regarding PC etc but having a higher ceiling just means you need to spend even more money to reach it, so the price argument goes right out the window.

I agree it's never that simple. But the arguement Sony are trying to make with the PRO is gamers want 60fps at 4k.

I mean if Mark Cerny is saying current PS5 games run 'choppy' then that's taking a huge dump on the amazing job game developers have done making games for the current PS5.

The current PS5 runs on Zen2 architecture which is 2019 technology. The PS5 Pro will just run on a boosted version of that.

If the benchmark is 60fps at 4k on current triple a titles (shadow of the tomb raider, GTA5 etc) you can build that computer for less than £700.

Then throw on top of that spending an £700 every 3-4 years to boost memory, better graphics card (once you sell your current one)

The thing Sony does so well is that at the start they sell consoles at a loss and then make efficiencies in the make processes and make profits across the whole life of the console

The Pro model feels more like they need to make a profit from every single Pro they sell
Offline Statto Red

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2748 on: Yesterday at 11:07:43 am »
If the pro was £500-£550 there wouldn't be as many complaints, but at £700 then throw in over £100 extra for the stand & disk drive it's ridiculous prices.
 
Offline Red Viper

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2749 on: Yesterday at 11:35:29 am »
£700-£800 just to play PS4 games that might look slightly prettier. Get fucked. :lmao
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2750 on: Yesterday at 12:01:01 pm »
That's a no from me dawg.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2751 on: Yesterday at 12:47:51 pm »
Based on what folk are saying on here (me included) they may have identified the ceiling on Current Gen 'Pro upgrades' here with this silly pricing.

Plus, the PS6 better have huge huge upgrades if they are thinking about shipping that at £600-700 without a disk-drive.

Even then...
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2752 on: Yesterday at 02:33:25 pm »
The biggest shame is that this has overshadowed what has been an incredible game in Astro Bot
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2753 on: Yesterday at 02:38:14 pm »
Yeah, its been a kind of reversed shit sandwich for Astro Bot, with the Concord and Pro debacles.

Ive only got few puzzle pieces and bots left to collect, but Im tempted to leave them until they release their first little update/DLC, just so I have more to play. First addition is supposed to be time trials/leaderboards, which Ill waste so much time on.
Offline stoa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2754 on: Yesterday at 08:17:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on September 10, 2024, 11:19:26 pm
Holy Wowsers! What the feck do you get for that, holographic images of Salma Hayek and Sydney Sweeney?

You're kidding me.

If it's Selma Hayek it better include a time travel function as well... ;D
Online MBL?

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2755 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm »
Will be interesting to see how the switch 2 prices look after this. Nintendo never seem to take the piss with system prices and after seeing the reaction to this I doubt that will change.

I've not owned a Nintendo since the Wii so if that thing is reasonably priced and is backward compatible to the switch which it should be because they are using nvidia again then I will definitely go for that.

They'd also need to upgrade the controls though. I tried the switch and the controls feel like absolute shite. I'm sure the proper controller they sell is much better though.
