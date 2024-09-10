It's never that simple though, is it?
I for one, living in a flat don't want a PC like I used to have before sharing my living space as it just takes up too much space, needing it's own desk etc... a console is far easier for a lot of people, as for a £700 PC it will not be near the console in performance? You'd need a RTX3080 for PS5 Pro specs, that GPU alone is more than £700.
I get what some people say regarding PC etc but having a higher ceiling just means you need to spend even more money to reach it, so the price argument goes right out the window.
I agree it's never that simple. But the arguement Sony are trying to make with the PRO is gamers want 60fps at 4k.
I mean if Mark Cerny is saying current PS5 games run 'choppy' then that's taking a huge dump on the amazing job game developers have done making games for the current PS5.
The current PS5 runs on Zen2 architecture which is 2019 technology. The PS5 Pro will just run on a boosted version of that.
If the benchmark is 60fps at 4k on current triple a titles (shadow of the tomb raider, GTA5 etc) you can build that computer for less than £700.
Then throw on top of that spending an £700 every 3-4 years to boost memory, better graphics card (once you sell your current one)
The thing Sony does so well is that at the start they sell consoles at a loss and then make efficiencies in the make processes and make profits across the whole life of the console
The Pro model feels more like they need to make a profit from every single Pro they sell