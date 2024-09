Hi all - looking at potentially getting a 1TB expansion HD. Any recommendations for which?



As long as it has a heatsink you're golden mate, I got a 2tb drive and it's amazing, all my games on it and don't have to worry about deleting anything, no difference in speed/performance.I got this one ( https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B09T2WNKNZ/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o06_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1 ) but was on sale for about £80.You just slide the ps5 cover off, unscrew the little door and then slide the stick in, put the holding screw in place and then close and screw down the door, can be done in about 45 seconds.