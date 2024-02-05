I often find modern gaming to be lacking in excitement. In contrast, previous generations seemed to offer a greater sense of enjoyment and variety. I remember a time when there were multiple wrestling games available for different consoles like Xbox, Nintendo, and PS2, each with its own unique charm. Additionally, there used to be a plethora of football games to choose from, providing diverse experiences for fans of the sport.
However, nowadays, sports games are inundated with microtransactions and feel like they prioritize profit over player experience. Furthermore, the development cycle for games has lengthened, and there's a prevailing emphasis on graphics above all else. While visually stunning, many of Sony's exclusives often feel more like cinematic experiences rather than truly engaging games.
In my opinion, the gaming industry has reached a plateau, and there's a lack of innovation that's truly captivating. This is why I believe that investing more in virtual reality (VR) could be the future of gaming. VR has the potential to offer immersive experiences that break free from the constraints of traditional gaming, reigniting the sense of excitement and wonder that seems to be lacking in the current landscape.