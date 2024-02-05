« previous next »
Offline Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,692
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 5, 2024, 08:26:37 pm
Set to be announced next week:

https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/1754598552548904973

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,952
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 6, 2024, 04:33:44 pm
Guys

Bought a new PS5 controller last July because my previous controller was getting severe stick drift on the left-hand joystick. (pulling to the left)

The new controller has now started doing exactly the same.

Does anyone know if there is a guarantee on these things?  I'm pretty pissed off and don't fancy shelling out 60 quid (again!)

ta
Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,594
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 6, 2024, 04:38:42 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  6, 2024, 04:33:44 pm
Guys

Bought a new PS5 controller last July because my previous controller was getting severe stick drift on the left-hand joystick. (pulling to the left)

The new controller has now started doing exactly the same.

Does anyone know if there is a guarantee on these things?  I'm pretty pissed off and don't fancy shelling out 60 quid (again!)

ta

It was a few years ago now but I had to contact Sony about a faulty PS4 controller. For that the warranty was 1 year. I sent it to them with the proof of purchase and they repaired it after about 3 weeks.

May have more info here https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/legal/warranties/ps5/

I can't actually open the link as the office I'm working in has Sony blocked for some reason.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,978
  • Kloppite
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 6, 2024, 05:24:28 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  6, 2024, 04:33:44 pm
Guys

Bought a new PS5 controller last July because my previous controller was getting severe stick drift on the left-hand joystick. (pulling to the left)

The new controller has now started doing exactly the same.

Does anyone know if there is a guarantee on these things?  I'm pretty pissed off and don't fancy shelling out 60 quid (again!)

ta

Although i have a PS4 i'm on my 3rd controller in 2 years because of the stick drift issue [£50 a head too], apparently their could be a fix, [could be too much dust getting inside the controller causing the issues], but means taking apart the whole controller which could be a pain in the arse.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,075
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 6, 2024, 05:31:36 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  6, 2024, 04:33:44 pm
Guys

Bought a new PS5 controller last July because my previous controller was getting severe stick drift on the left-hand joystick. (pulling to the left)

The new controller has now started doing exactly the same.

Does anyone know if there is a guarantee on these things?  I'm pretty pissed off and don't fancy shelling out 60 quid (again!)

ta
i got my old ps4 controller fixed for free by Sony on warranty (was within a year) and tbf they were great with it (quick, no postage costs). had to navigate their site a bit (its changed since) but worth the time since theyre not cheap)

hopefully same applies with PS5 controller. i know early in the ps5 days it was a known issue so people got replacements pretty no-fuss, hopefully still the case now.

you might just need some documentation of the purchase/dates and if you have the box of the broken one still then even better (assuming its got serial numbers).
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,818
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 6, 2024, 06:19:47 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  6, 2024, 04:33:44 pm
Guys

Bought a new PS5 controller last July because my previous controller was getting severe stick drift on the left-hand joystick. (pulling to the left)

The new controller has now started doing exactly the same.

Does anyone know if there is a guarantee on these things?  I'm pretty pissed off and don't fancy shelling out 60 quid (again!)

ta

Get on the Sony website and book it in for repair, did my lads about a year ago for nothing, very little questions asked, not sure if they repaired or replaced but I was very impressed with the service.

https://repairs.playstation.com/s/request-repair?id=4&locale=en-gb&language=en_GB
Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,258
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 6, 2024, 07:28:57 pm
At this point why doesn't MS just turn the Xbox into a gaming PC?
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,952
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 12:04:11 am
Cheers lads will look at returning the newest one to Sony.  Still got the order email from Argos as proof of purchase.

Thanks to YouTube I had the old one taken apart earlier and now know how to clean it. Still got same shitty stick drift though

Obviously not going to open up the new one.

Thanks again
Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,692
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 12:24:04 am
FF7 Rebirth demo is out now.
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,952
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 12:31:38 am
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on February  6, 2024, 06:19:47 pm

https://repairs.playstation.com/s/request-repair?id=4&locale=en-gb&language=en_GB

Thanks so much Lance man.

That was so damn easy. Already got my free return label etc from Sony.

Lovely stuff.   Not my words Lance, the words of Shakin Stevens.
Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,997
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 02:19:57 am
Quote from: BER on February  6, 2024, 07:28:57 pm
At this point why doesn't MS just turn the Xbox into a gaming PC?
I think this is what they'll end up doing, but backwards compatibility will be difficult to pull off, and there's also the risk of piracy. Steam will also eat their lunch unless they somehow make it Xbox store only, and PC gamers who they would hope to court really don't like the Xbox store.

Interesting times ahead though, some of the MS ITKs are backtracking now, and others are saying that MS are planning on launching new hardware soon including a Switch-like hybrid.
Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 02:00:23 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on February  7, 2024, 02:19:57 am
I think this is what they'll end up doing, but backwards compatibility will be difficult to pull off, and there's also the risk of piracy. Steam will also eat their lunch unless they somehow make it Xbox store only, and PC gamers who they would hope to court really don't like the Xbox store.

Interesting times ahead though, some of the MS ITKs are backtracking now, and others are saying that MS are planning on launching new hardware soon including a Switch-like hybrid.

Their walled hardware ecosystem remains too small i suspect for the execs (about half the size of Sony's),hardware doesn't make them money,their exclusive titles aren't selling enough consoles to make the ecosystem big enough and game development costs have ballooned.

Pure speculation but i think they'll spin off the gaming division at some point in the near future keeping a share of it and put more money to some 'next big thing' like AI or something like that.
Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 02:07:33 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on February  7, 2024, 02:00:23 pm
Their walled hardware ecosystem remains too small i suspect for the execs (about half the size of Sony's),hardware doesn't make them money,their exclusive titles aren't selling enough consoles to make the ecosystem big enough and game development costs have ballooned.

Pure speculation but i think they'll spin off the gaming division at some point in the near future keeping a share of it and put more money to some 'next big thing' like AI or something like that.

They are pushing AI hard yeah.

Apparently this upcoming announcement completely blindsided the Xbox division and it's coming straight from MS.

From a Playstation perspective I don't think it's as easy as just saying "oh yeah we'll have these Xbox games on PS". Some titles like Forza compete with GT. Also you wouldn't want any old shite like Redfall either. Some games make sense, others don't.
Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,997
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 02:22:35 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on February  7, 2024, 02:00:23 pm
Pure speculation but i think they'll spin off the gaming division at some point in the near future keeping a share of it and put more money to some 'next big thing' like AI or something like that.
They're already investing big into AI, but that's separate from Gaming where there's a lot of growth opportunity that they'll want to focus on. They've spent a fuckton on Gaming over the last few years, including the biggest ever tech acquisition that they're still fighting to complete now.

If they get out of hardware, I reckon they try to buy Valve in the future.
Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,210
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 06:08:02 pm
More games for more people is a good thing but it won't be a two way street. Sony won't be doing the same that's for certain

If MS do pull out of the console game then it's a very bad day for all gamers. Sony will then have a monopoly (Nintendo don't count, they do their own thing) and will be able to dictate pricing on consoles and on games

Interesting to see what comes out of this announcement whenever it is. Some people now pulling back on their rumours and saying MS are on track to launch new hardware by 2026 and a handheld so who the fuck knows what is happening

Xbox picked the worst generation to "lose" with the Xbox One when you look back on it. Handed Sony that generation and subsequent ones as well due to players' digital libraries being built up
Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 06:13:25 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on February  7, 2024, 02:22:35 pm
They're already investing big into AI, but that's separate from Gaming where there's a lot of growth opportunity that they'll want to focus on. They've spent a fuckton on Gaming over the last few years, including the biggest ever tech acquisition that they're still fighting to complete now.

If they get out of hardware, I reckon they try to buy Valve in the future.

They'd love to get that and for example Unreal Engine/Epic no doubt but reckon it'll not happen in the foreseeable.

They have to do something to radically grow Game Pass subscriber base though,and as you said just did what,an $80b acquisition.

I own the X console,not a Game Pass subscriber or a company fanboy as my gaming is very irregular and concentrates on a few titles these days,still hope there will be at least 2 'proper' console platforms in the future as competition is always good.

Offline Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 08:19:46 pm
I often find modern gaming to be lacking in excitement. In contrast, previous generations seemed to offer a greater sense of enjoyment and variety. I remember a time when there were multiple wrestling games available for different consoles like Xbox, Nintendo, and PS2, each with its own unique charm. Additionally, there used to be a plethora of football games to choose from, providing diverse experiences for fans of the sport.

However, nowadays, sports games are inundated with microtransactions and feel like they prioritize profit over player experience. Furthermore, the development cycle for games has lengthened, and there's a prevailing emphasis on graphics above all else. While visually stunning, many of Sony's exclusives often feel more like cinematic experiences rather than truly engaging games.

In my opinion, the gaming industry has reached a plateau, and there's a lack of innovation that's truly captivating. This is why I believe that investing more in virtual reality (VR) could be the future of gaming. VR has the potential to offer immersive experiences that break free from the constraints of traditional gaming, reigniting the sense of excitement and wonder that seems to be lacking in the current landscape.
Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 08:28:02 pm
AAA games are basically two things at this point. Long development cycles and ridiculously expensive to make.

So where as you could have multiple titles of the same genre 15-20 years ago, you just can't now, at least not to the level required.

You really need to look at traditional indies for any kind of different experience. AAA gaming is becoming less risky because one bad game could finish a studio if it doesn't recoup the money.
Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 7, 2024, 10:10:16 pm
It's funny sometimes looking back through old threads like these...

When Sian got a rock salt lamp instead of a PS5 😂

But just like the speculation and then seeing how things panned out etc. Always so much speculation, guess work and such

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,869
  • How are we
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 8, 2024, 11:26:41 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February  7, 2024, 10:10:16 pm
When Sian got a rock salt lamp instead of a PS5 😂

Its a pretty safe bet that whenever I meet new people and start becoming friends with them, I end up telling them about that.

Salt lamp is still going strong on my bedside table by the way 😭
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,143
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 8, 2024, 01:41:06 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on February  7, 2024, 08:19:46 pm
I often find modern gaming to be lacking in excitement. In contrast, previous generations seemed to offer a greater sense of enjoyment and variety. I remember a time when there were multiple wrestling games available for different consoles like Xbox, Nintendo, and PS2, each with its own unique charm. Additionally, there used to be a plethora of football games to choose from, providing diverse experiences for fans of the sport.
Used to love wrestling games back in the days. Here Comes the Pain was a masterpiece, spent many hours on that just beating the crap out of everyone. Bought WWE 2K a few years ago and it was absolutely shite, returned it after a day. Love to go on Youtube to reminisce about the old PS1/PS2 days with Vice City, Spyro, Crash Bandicoot Driver all providing hours of fun. Even PS3 with classics like the Uncharted series, early COD games and Little Big Planet. We've not even had any Fight Night games for 13 years, yet we have a thousand zombie games.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,570
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 8, 2024, 02:16:31 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on February  7, 2024, 08:19:46 pm
I often find modern gaming to be lacking in excitement. In contrast, previous generations seemed to offer a greater sense of enjoyment and variety. I remember a time when there were multiple wrestling games available for different consoles like Xbox, Nintendo, and PS2, each with its own unique charm. Additionally, there used to be a plethora of football games to choose from, providing diverse experiences for fans of the sport.

However, nowadays, sports games are inundated with microtransactions and feel like they prioritize profit over player experience. Furthermore, the development cycle for games has lengthened, and there's a prevailing emphasis on graphics above all else. While visually stunning, many of Sony's exclusives often feel more like cinematic experiences rather than truly engaging games.

In my opinion, the gaming industry has reached a plateau, and there's a lack of innovation that's truly captivating. This is why I believe that investing more in virtual reality (VR) could be the future of gaming. VR has the potential to offer immersive experiences that break free from the constraints of traditional gaming, reigniting the sense of excitement and wonder that seems to be lacking in the current landscape.


That's a great post, I agree with lot of it.
And you're right to highlight sports games as a great example of what's wrong.

Having only one (horrible) football game these days is simply sad. I'm playing a four year old PES and will probably continue to play it for who knows how long. I also look enviously at basketball fans, who at least have a rock solid 2K series, that is milking them with microtransactions, but offsets this with amazing offline modes like Eras mode - where you can run one club through decades of basketball history. I'm hoping that soon enough we might see AI inject a new dose of something into games, either by streamlining development so that companies can experiment more, or prolonging life of certain games by basically creating infinite content variations.
Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,363
  • Legend
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 8, 2024, 03:52:39 pm
If we could get Forza Horizon on the PS5 it would be a dream!
Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 12, 2024, 05:48:23 pm
Quote from: Garrus on February  5, 2024, 06:17:09 pm
Just feels like Sony have had a lot more "console seller" type exclusives over the last couple of generations. That's probably led to these execs at MS realising there's not much economic sense in spending crazy amounts acquiring other companies and then limiting your install base especially when the competition is so far ahead of you.

Plus the long term sustainability of gamepass was probably dependent on them capturing the market but the stalling numbers show that the appetite just isn't there for people to go all in on subscription services.

They've always had that - the only generation that was even close was the PS3 vs Xbox360 in terms of sales - where the Xbox literally had 3 exclusive series (Halo, Gears of War, Forza) vs PS3s loads and of a variety of genres (Infamous, GT, Uncharted, Little Big Planet, Ratchet and Clank, Resistance, Yakuza, MGS, the Last Of Us, Wipeout, Heavy Rain, Demon's Souls, God Of War, etc). 

The only reason the X360 sold nearly as many (they ended up being about 2-3m fewer sales) was 4 fold:

  • It launched a year earlier than the PS3, and had about an 8m lead by the time the PS3 came out
  • The PS3 was stupidly expensive the first year, which meant that  for the first year (until Nov-07 when the PS3 had effectively had a $200 price drop), it was easy without many of the big exclusives out for people to justify buying a X360 as it was much cheaper.  This meant that they had effectively increased their sales lead by the time the price was much more level
  •   Thirdly, that the online gaming birth meant that people wanted to play with their friends online more so than in any other generation prior (where quality and quantity of single player games was more important), that in the West (especially US/UK, where COD was the biggest game around), it was easier for people to justify the purchase of a X360 so they could play with their friends
  •   Finally, the RROD lead to a fair few million Xboxes having to be replaced, which was included in MS's sales figures in order to make then look better

What then happened in the next generation was by that point, people had realised that MS had no real variety in their exclusives, and had realised that  Sony had - and then MS shot themselves in the foot with all the horrendous marketing (like their reliance on kinect, incresing the price of the console; their "always online, no second hand games" farce, etc) - which led to many millions who had previously gotten X360 early in the generation (or because their friends had) decided to try the PS4, liking it and encouraging others to do so.  This then resulted in them trying the Sony exclusives, and becoming attached - which led to the PS5 outselling the Xbox in this generation.
Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,692
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 12, 2024, 07:33:35 pm
https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1757102346000286155

Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast.

Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 14, 2024, 05:05:58 pm
If people haven't played Outer Worlds - and have PSN Plus, it is available for free from the 20th Feb.  I can't recommend it highly enough - easily a top 10 Western RPG of all time for me (I prefer it to the Fallout games, which Obsidian obviously worked on in the entry New Vegas).  Tales of Arise I am eagerly anticipating as well - big fan of a couple of the earlier games that I played on the Vita, and Arise is meant to be really good as well
Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,816
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 14, 2024, 07:23:30 pm
I enjoyed Arise a lot and it was my first venture into the Tales series. The combat is top.
Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 12, 2024, 05:48:23 pm
They've always had that - the only generation that was even close was the PS3 vs Xbox360 in terms of sales - where the Xbox literally had 3 exclusive series (Halo, Gears of War, Forza) vs PS3s loads and of a variety of genres (Infamous, GT, Uncharted, Little Big Planet, Ratchet and Clank, Resistance, Yakuza, MGS, the Last Of Us, Wipeout, Heavy Rain, Demon's Souls, God Of War, etc). 

The only reason the X360 sold nearly as many (they ended up being about 2-3m fewer sales) was 4 fold:

  • It launched a year earlier than the PS3, and had about an 8m lead by the time the PS3 came out
  • The PS3 was stupidly expensive the first year, which meant that  for the first year (until Nov-07 when the PS3 had effectively had a $200 price drop), it was easy without many of the big exclusives out for people to justify buying a X360 as it was much cheaper.  This meant that they had effectively increased their sales lead by the time the price was much more level
  •   Thirdly, that the online gaming birth meant that people wanted to play with their friends online more so than in any other generation prior (where quality and quantity of single player games was more important), that in the West (especially US/UK, where COD was the biggest game around), it was easier for people to justify the purchase of a X360 so they could play with their friends
  •   Finally, the RROD lead to a fair few million Xboxes having to be replaced, which was included in MS's sales figures in order to make then look better

What then happened in the next generation was by that point, people had realised that MS had no real variety in their exclusives, and had realised that  Sony had - and then MS shot themselves in the foot with all the horrendous marketing (like their reliance on kinect, incresing the price of the console; their "always online, no second hand games" farce, etc) - which led to many millions who had previously gotten X360 early in the generation (or because their friends had) decided to try the PS4, liking it and encouraging others to do so.  This then resulted in them trying the Sony exclusives, and becoming attached - which led to the PS5 outselling the Xbox in this generation.
Informative post. That E3 really set them back, especially their plan to restrict physical copies to single use.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 01:43:45 pm
Anyone know of any deals to get cheaper PSN subscriptions?
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,587
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 02:04:37 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 01:43:45 pm
Anyone know of any deals to get cheaper PSN subscriptions?

Buy some top up cards from here

https://www.cdkeys.com/playstation-network-psn/psn-cards

Apply them to your account and then buy your subscription from there. It's not a huge saving (maybe £15 at most)

Sometimes you can get lucky and they offer 25% off or some deal but you can't really plan when it will happen
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,978
  • Kloppite
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 02:13:32 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 01:40:15 pm
Informative post. That E3 really set them back, especially their plan to restrict physical copies to single use.

Yep, the XBox One launch was a disaster, the shameless arrogance of the restrictions Microsoft were trying to force on XBox One users, few of the execs behind the XBox One left Microsoft soon after that disaster that was the E3, but the damage was done to the XBox One, casual gamers like myself who owned the 360 which was a great console, went to Sony for the PS4 for next gen consoles.

Sony blew Microsoft out of the water for PS4 with no DRM restrictions, & other restrictions, as well as on price, PS4 was £80 cheaper than the XBox One at launch, Sony learnt their lessons after PS3 launch, at launch the PS3 was at £425, XBox One was £429.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,587
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 02:54:32 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:13:32 pm
Yep, the XBox One launch was a disaster, the shameless arrogance of the restrictions Microsoft were trying to force on XBox One users, few of the execs behind the XBox One left Microsoft soon after that disaster that was the E3, but the damage was done to the XBox One, casual gamers like myself who owned the 360 which was a great console, went to Sony for the PS4 for next gen consoles.

Sony blew Microsoft out of the water for PS4 with no DRM restrictions, & other restrictions, as well as on price, PS4 was £80 cheaper than the XBox One at launch, Sony learnt their lessons after PS3 launch, at launch the PS3 was at £425, XBox One was £429.

There is a wider story behind that launch. Sony had all the same shit that Microsoft planned for the PS4 with regards to DRM and online only etc and even the price. But Microsoft went up first. As soon as Microsoft finished on stage, Sony went to work and cut all that out of their launch and then went and undercut them on price.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,978
  • Kloppite
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 03:22:07 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:54:32 pm
There is a wider story behind that launch. Sony had all the same shit that Microsoft planned for the PS4 with regards to DRM and online only etc and even the price. But Microsoft went up first. As soon as Microsoft finished on stage, Sony went to work and cut all that out of their launch and then went and undercut them on price.

That doesn't surprise me that Sony were going to impose the same restrictions, then got cold feet over the fallout after Microsoft announced the restrictions they were imposing on the XBox One.

Big hit too was Microsoft forcing Kinect with XBox one too, feel XBox One would have been around £350-£400 at launch if it wasn't for mandatory Kinect feature.
 
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,587
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm
Sony have had 2 of the best console reveals of all time with the Playstation 1 and 4
Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,997
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 03:38:24 am
Looks like it's only 4 games coming to PS from Xbox, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded and Pentiment. Only tried Hi-Fi-Rush but that's definitely worth checking out if you haven't.
