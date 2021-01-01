« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 129668 times)

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 04:01:37 pm
Also Amazon Prime day tomorrow and Weds, I'm hoping some deals on there.
Wanted to get a digital as a cheaper 2nd one for my son's room but the £409 disc price with FIFA seems a better deal.  Digital is £389 no games.

What's the difference between the 2? What does digital entail seeing as it's cheaper?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 04:03:49 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:03:03 pm
What's the difference between the 2? What does digital entail seeing as it's cheaper?

No disc drive on the console
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 04:09:07 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:03:49 pm
No disc drive on the console

Hmmm, might look at that option, since I don't really plan on getting hard copies of games. Thanks.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 12:11:17 pm
Yeah I fucked the digital off, bought disc version with EAFC and Nickelodeon kart racer for £409 so thought would be a decent bundle.

Will sell the controller as brand new and try to get £30-£40 back
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 05:15:31 pm
The new PS5 revisions, rumored for a while has been officially announced. Smaller, slimmer and you can add an attachable disk drive to the Digital version. Out in November. Price increase on the Digital:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive  479.99 GBP
PS5 Digital Edition  389.99 GBP

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1BU4VXofbQk&amp;ab_channel=PlayStation" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1BU4VXofbQk&amp;ab_channel=PlayStation</a>

Worth noting that the Pro is most likely coming out end of next year if you want more power.



Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
