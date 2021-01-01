The new PS5 revisions, rumored for a while has been officially announced. Smaller, slimmer and you can add an attachable disk drive to the Digital version. Out in November. Price increase on the Digital:
PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive 479.99 GBP
PS5 Digital Edition 389.99 GBP
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1BU4VXofbQk&amp;ab_channel=PlayStation" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1BU4VXofbQk&amp;ab_channel=PlayStation</a>
Worth noting that the Pro is most likely coming out end of next year if you want more power.