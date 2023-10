The new PS5 revisions, rumored for a while has been officially announced. Smaller, slimmer and you can add an attachable disk drive to the Digital version. Out in November. Price increase on the Digital:PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBPPS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBPWorth noting that the Pro is most likely coming out end of next year if you want more power.