The new PS5 revisions, rumored for a while has been officially announced. Smaller, slimmer and you can add an attachable disk drive to the Digital version. Out in November. Price increase on the Digital:



PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive  479.99 GBP

PS5 Digital Edition  389.99 GBP



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1BU4VXofbQk&ab_channel=PlayStation" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1BU4VXofbQk&ab_channel=PlayStation</a>



Worth noting that the Pro is most likely coming out end of next year if you want more power.







