I miss a good E3. Where Sony come out all guns blazing. The one year you thought Microsoft could 'win' a E3 and Sony announce Last Guardian, FF7 Remake and Shenmue 3. Ever since then it's been all Sony



Problem is there really is no challenge for Sony any more. Microsoft haven't got the games. They may have the developers locked in but there is nothing in a XBox pipeline that's making me think they are putting up any fight so what is fast becoming a superior console and ecosystem.



Nintendo have their own market and can live off Zelda for about 3 years but I'm starting to see XBox series X second hand for £350 which is just a bit depressing for a latest gen console.



99% of that showcase felt more like tech demos for the latest Unreal engine than a proper game to get into.



I may have a go at Snake Eater just to at least say I've played it. I really hope 1+2 aren't just ports of the old games. Because I already have them on the original systems.