wow that was totally underwhelming
next to nothing of interest for me
MGS will always interest me to see what they come up with, love FF but square lost me when they followed the crowd and abandoned turnbased play and Spiderman... not sure about that yet (loved the first one of course)
the only thing that really caught my attention was, bizarrely, Assassin's Creed - is this them returning to the approach of Ezio in his prime with PS5 new polish? you know an assassin's creed game where being an assassin is how this shit works, rather than just another hack and slash protagonist
they'd defo have me leaning towards being hopeful if that was the case, but then it's ubisoft, so fuck knows how this will go
99% of that showcase felt more like tech demos for the latest Unreal engine than a proper game to get into.
nail on head, that's exactly how it felt to me - no heart, nothing to really care about, fucking sad man