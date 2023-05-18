« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 121901 times)

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2440 on: May 18, 2023, 09:32:34 am »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on May 18, 2023, 09:11:35 am


This is pretty much spot on as to the rumours of what may or may not be there. The only thing I can think of that you missed is the new IP from Cory barlog (creator of God of war 2018). He has been working on a new IP for a few years now that is rumoured to be sci-fi. So there is a small chance of seeing what that is too.
Yeah I would love to see that too but I think with the majority of the studio focused on Ragnarok until fairly recently we're still a year out or so from seeing it for the first time.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2441 on: May 18, 2023, 09:35:31 am »
Expect it is still a ways off but Ghost of Tsushima 2, maaaaaan that will be cool

Rumours the showcase will have GTA6 but I don't personally believe so
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2442 on: May 18, 2023, 09:48:24 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 18, 2023, 09:35:31 am
Expect it is still a ways off but Ghost of Tsushima 2, maaaaaan that will be cool

Rumours the showcase will have GTA6 but I don't personally believe so
I think if we see ghost 2 it will be like the wolverine reveal just a tease with no date attached so we know its on the way in a few years

Not sure gta 6 would fit the showcase. It would be the main talking point then and take away from all of sony's first party reveals. I think if we hear anything about gta 6 in the next couple of months it will be at summer games fest not at the playstation showcase
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2443 on: May 18, 2023, 09:50:12 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on May 18, 2023, 09:32:34 am
Yeah I would love to see that too but I think with the majority of the studio focused on Ragnarok until fairly recently we're still a year out or so from seeing it for the first time.
That's totally fair and you are probably right. Either way I think this showcase is gonna have some big reveals. It will probably make sense for them to hold some stuff back for next year
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2444 on: May 18, 2023, 02:46:27 pm »
All I honestly want is a MGS Remake, can't believe it hasn't happened already in this age of remakes.
« Reply #2445 on: May 18, 2023, 09:33:35 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on May 18, 2023, 02:46:27 pm
All I honestly want is a MGS Remake, can't believe it hasn't happened already in this age of remakes.
Sounds like it's coming, but it's an MGS 3 remake, not MGS 1.

And it might get revealed at this showcase next week.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2446 on: May 18, 2023, 10:39:20 pm »
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on May 18, 2023, 09:33:35 pm
Sounds like it's coming, but it's an MGS 3 remake, not MGS 1.

And it might get revealed at this showcase next week.

I know I'm definitely in the minority for this, but I think MGS 3 is my least favourite of the original trilogy.

I preferred in the first 2 where you were inside 'compounds', than outside in the open jungle of the 3rd.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2447 on: May 19, 2023, 06:37:08 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on May 18, 2023, 02:46:27 pm
All I honestly want is a MGS Remake, can't believe it hasn't happened already in this age of remakes.
I'd like to see this as well, there has already been 1 MGS remake though in 04:

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2448 on: May 19, 2023, 01:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on May 18, 2023, 09:30:30 am

Local streaming handheld - https://insider-gaming.com/playstation-handheld/



What an absolute waste of time, money and resources.

Who is in their home streaming to a small little handheld?
And if they are it is remote play anyway, so get a backbone for £100 and use your phone.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2449 on: May 20, 2023, 08:23:03 am »
Now that its been mentioned yes I dont know why MGS 1 and others have never been remade before for new gen consoles. I do wonder with the success of the Resident Evil remakes that theyll start to do this for titles like MGS, which is an all time classic.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2450 on: May 22, 2023, 04:39:24 pm »
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on May 18, 2023, 09:33:35 pm
Sounds like it's coming, but it's an MGS 3 remake, not MGS 1.

And it might get revealed at this showcase next week.

That's a great start tbf. I'll take any MGS remake at this point, even MGS4, I'd love to play that on current gen.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2451 on: May 22, 2023, 05:10:43 pm »
Quote from: bailey90 on May 18, 2023, 10:39:20 pm
I know I'm definitely in the minority for this, but I think MGS 3 is my least favourite of the original trilogy.

I preferred in the first 2 where you were inside 'compounds', than outside in the open jungle of the 3rd.

totally agree, felt like being inside it's own metal gear solid world more. Would love a remake of any of the first 3 to be honest.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2452 on: May 23, 2023, 09:42:13 am »
I have never got past the first 10 mins of Snake Eater, Ground zero or Phantom Pain. I have played the others (1, 2) to death. 4 I have only played once. Never replayed it

Kojima kind of went off the reservation after MGS 2.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2453 on: May 23, 2023, 11:57:00 am »
Any of the metal gear solids (especially the first two, given how old they are) being updated for a ps4/5 console would be absolutely amazing
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2454 on: May 23, 2023, 12:41:11 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May 23, 2023, 11:57:00 am
Any of the metal gear solids (especially the first two, given how old they are) being updated for a ps4/5 console would be absolutely amazing

Please no more ps4 games

The PS5 is now
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2455 on: May 23, 2023, 12:50:56 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 23, 2023, 12:41:11 pm
Please no more ps4 games

The PS5 is now
Yes please. I just mean at this point I'd gladly take an MGS1 or 2 that can play on PS4 hardware - itd be transformative
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2456 on: May 24, 2023, 10:17:07 pm »
Think Spider-Man 2 kind of saved that showcase. Was quite poor otherwise  :-\
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2457 on: May 24, 2023, 10:19:15 pm »
Underwhelming I'd say. Spiderman 2 looks great though
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2458 on: May 24, 2023, 10:19:59 pm »
I'm glad they've announced the stuff by Bungie, Haven and Firewalk. Really feel like that was an opportunity though to show what ND are working on, SSM and Bluepoint as well.

Thought that show would go harder to be honest
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2459 on: May 24, 2023, 10:20:53 pm »
Only really Phantom Blade that grabbed my attention, that Devolver 2D/3D platformer looked good too, but Im sure Ive seen that previous.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2460 on: May 24, 2023, 10:21:54 pm »
Showcase was full of mid.

These showcases never live up to the hype/rumours though.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2461 on: May 24, 2023, 10:26:34 pm »
I miss e3
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2462 on: May 24, 2023, 10:42:09 pm »
Quote from: bailey90 on May 18, 2023, 10:39:20 pm
I know I'm definitely in the minority for this, but I think MGS 3 is my least favourite of the original trilogy.

I preferred in the first 2 where you were inside 'compounds', than outside in the open jungle of the 3rd.

I agree...easily the worst for me. Not arsed about it being remade.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2463 on: May 24, 2023, 10:42:27 pm »
I miss a good E3. Where Sony come out all guns blazing. The one year you thought Microsoft could 'win' a E3 and Sony announce Last Guardian, FF7 Remake and Shenmue 3. Ever since then it's been all Sony

Problem is there really is no challenge for Sony any more. Microsoft haven't got the games. They may have the developers locked in but there is nothing in a XBox pipeline that's making me think they are putting up any fight so what is fast becoming a superior console and ecosystem.

Nintendo have their own market and can live off Zelda for about 3 years but I'm starting to see XBox series X second hand for £350 which is just a bit depressing for a latest gen console.

99% of that showcase felt more like tech demos for the latest Unreal engine than a proper game to get into.

 I may have a go at Snake Eater just to at least say I've played it. I really hope 1+2 aren't just ports of the old games. Because I already have them on the original systems.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2464 on: May 24, 2023, 10:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on May 24, 2023, 10:19:15 pm
Underwhelming I'd say. Spiderman 2 looks great though

Yea but its same old same old isnt it. They dont seem to be supporting the VR like they should be either.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2465 on: May 24, 2023, 10:43:37 pm »
wow that was totally underwhelming

next to nothing of interest for me

MGS will always interest me to see what they come up with, love FF but square lost me when they followed the crowd and abandoned turnbased play and Spiderman... not sure about that yet (loved the first one of course)

the only thing that really caught my attention was, bizarrely, Assassin's Creed - is this them returning to the approach of Ezio in his prime with PS5 new polish? you know an assassin's creed game where being an assassin is how this shit works, rather than just another hack and slash protagonist

they'd defo have me leaning towards being hopeful if that was the case, but then it's ubisoft, so fuck knows how this will go


Quote from: gazzalfc on May 24, 2023, 10:42:27 pm

99% of that showcase felt more like tech demos for the latest Unreal engine than a proper game to get into.


nail on head, that's exactly how it felt to me - no heart, nothing to really care about, fucking sad man
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2466 on: May 25, 2023, 12:35:35 am »
That new Helldivers looks like it'd be the ideal gamepass game, play it for a couple of weeks with your mates before moving onto something else.

Not sure what square enix were thinking with their splatoon with foam, surely sony can't be paying them enough to limit their userbase to the one platform when multiplayer-only lives or dies on the active player count. On a similar note, sad to see Bungie bring back the Marathon name but drop single player from this new version.

Overall, it felt like a solid lineup, plenty of stuff that might be interesting, but nothing really inspiring and there's definitely a lot of question marks over that project q thing.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2467 on: May 25, 2023, 05:05:58 am »
Yeah that was fairly shocking. I think a big part of it is just the reality of modern games taking ages to make these days. PS had an excellent 2022 so I suppose a down year was unavoidable but I thought we'd see the TLOU MP game at least. Also if I was a PSVR2 owner I'd have been pissed.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2468 on: May 25, 2023, 08:00:52 am »
Glad it wasnt just me who thought this showcase was very meh

Im excited for MGS, liking Alan Wake 2 and of course Spider-Man 2 looks interesting but the rest was very much meh territory.

Hopefully there is some other event in which other developers will show off games which we are probably wanting to see.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2469 on: May 25, 2023, 08:35:25 am »
Those MSG games arent even remasters or remakes either.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2470 on: May 25, 2023, 08:41:50 am »
Snake Eater was, although the original is also bundled into the collection.

That Splatoon knockoff was one of the most embarrassing unveils Ive ever seen.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2471 on: May 25, 2023, 09:01:38 am »
What was that foam thing??

Spider-Man looked good, but again I wasn't wowed by it - just looked like a good solid game.

Feels there are no leaps anymore, no leaps being taken in games.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2472 on: May 25, 2023, 09:18:35 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on May 25, 2023, 09:01:38 am
Feels there are no leaps anymore, no leaps being taken in games.


Games take so long and cost so much to make that it seems like only the smaller companies can gamble on trying new stuff out with the stuff that works then getting shoehorned into the next round of AAA games.

Besides that, it seems like the overlap between generations has lasted longer this time than in the past with 2024 games still being advertised for the ps4 and xbox one, you have to wonder how much is that more risk-aversion and how much is that down to the stock issues that hampered the uptake of the new generation for so long.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2473 on: May 25, 2023, 09:22:27 am »
It is also worrying that Playstation seem to be focusing on more GAAS going forward.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2474 on: May 25, 2023, 09:28:29 am »
Everyone wants to be the next Fortnite, even though being the next avengers etc seems far more likely, presumably most of them still make their dev costs back even if they don't hit so the gamble of hitting the jackpot seems worth it to them.

Definitely a shame that companies have got away from the model of full game and then the post-launch content being proper full expansions or at least full story content dlc, even gearbox caught me out this time with their lacklustre dlc for Wonderlands as their Borderlands dlc was mostly really good.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2475 on: May 25, 2023, 09:36:31 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 25, 2023, 09:22:27 am
It is also worrying that Playstation seem to be focusing on more GAAS going forward.
Felt like I saw at least 5 games that were all trying to do the same shooter GAAS. But I can understand why, one hit and they've got something they can milk for ages.

Just realized that from the 5 first party games Sony showed in Fairgames, Helldivers 2, Marathon, Concord and Spider-Man 2, only Spidey's not a MP GAAS game.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2476 on: May 25, 2023, 09:52:59 am »
Expected a lot more from that. Other than Spider-Man 2, it was pretty awful. Even that is more of the same and will get boring really quickly. MGS 1&2 will be ports as well which is really poor. If they could do the same remaster treatment on all 3 it'd be huge

Best thing to come from it was those buds. Hope Xbox have seen those and copy them!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2477 on: May 25, 2023, 03:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on May 24, 2023, 10:43:37 pm
wow that was totally underwhelming

next to nothing of interest for me

MGS will always interest me to see what they come up with, love FF but square lost me when they followed the crowd and abandoned turnbased play and Spiderman... not sure about that yet (loved the first one of course)

the only thing that really caught my attention was, bizarrely, Assassin's Creed - is this them returning to the approach of Ezio in his prime with PS5 new polish? you know an assassin's creed game where being an assassin is how this shit works, rather than just another hack and slash protagonist

they'd defo have me leaning towards being hopeful if that was the case, but then it's ubisoft, so fuck knows how this will go


nail on head, that's exactly how it felt to me - no heart, nothing to really care about, fucking sad man
Yep, that's what this game is set to be. They are developing a mega RPG style game too in the vein of Origins and Odyssey set in Japan but Mirage will be more closely aligned to the series' style pre Origins.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2478 on: Yesterday at 01:40:34 pm »
That new Gollum game has been slaughtered.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2479 on: Today at 02:38:10 am »
Quote from: Garrus on May 25, 2023, 03:22:22 pm
Yep, that's what this game is set to be. They are developing a mega RPG style game too in the vein of Origins and Odyssey set in Japan but Mirage will be more closely aligned to the series' style pre Origins.

thanks for that

i'll keep on eye on that one then, tho they'd wandered far from 'ezio' style way before origins etc
