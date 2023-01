I realise it’s been around months but my plus expired in the summer and I haven’t renewed cos had no need, thinking of getting it now and I used to go the cd keys route of the 12 month card sub, am I right in thinking that this will get the essential package as it’ll be carry overs from the old system?



Are the higher packages worth it?



Extra is worth it if you are interested in the catalogue of games that come with it. If you go to shopto.net you can get a 50 quid PS card for 42.85 https://www.shopto.net/en/dls55596-playstation-wallet-top-up-50-00-p52491/ Plus right now there is a sale on the playstation store for the extra tier for 49.99. meaning you get the extra tier for 42.85 which is cheaper than the basic one would usually be anyway.Premium isn't worth it imo as PS3 titles can only be streamed and PS2 and PS1 titles are limited.