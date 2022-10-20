« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 113030 times)

Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2360 on: October 20, 2022, 12:36:44 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on October 19, 2022, 10:02:44 pm
Anyone having lag issues with the PS5? The test connection says im getting around 44mbps which should be more than enough but I'm experiencing some lag on Warzone. Wondering if it's a Warzone thing or if I'm actually suffering from a crappy internet connection. I don't play anything else online.

I always seem to have moderate NAT in Warzone on PS5 but it's fine on the PS4.
Offline kellan

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2361 on: October 20, 2022, 05:07:20 pm »
This is probably a dumb question but I can't be bothered wading through two years worth of search results that aren't what I'm actually after so I'll just ask. I'm trading in my ps4 at the same time I buy my ps5. I'm not at all bothered about transferring saved game data etc so I'm just going to wipe the ps4. Am I right in thinking I only have to log in to psn on the ps5 and my account plus trophies and friends and such like will just be there?
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2362 on: October 20, 2022, 05:12:36 pm »
Yep exactly that.

If you upload your saves to the cloud now too, you can download them again on the PS5.
Offline kellan

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2363 on: October 20, 2022, 05:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on October 20, 2022, 05:12:36 pm
Yep exactly that.

If you upload your saves to the cloud now too, you can download them again on the PS5.
Cheers. I knew I was right but it's one of those things that's so obviously the case you end up second guessing yourself because it sounds too straightforward to be true.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2364 on: October 20, 2022, 05:21:32 pm »
Haha I know what you mean.

Friends, trophy data e.t.c is all linked to your profile which is online whenever you login.
Offline F-T-9

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2365 on: October 20, 2022, 10:32:17 pm »
Gotham Knights has some terrible reviews, a shame as I was really hoping to enjoy the co op aspect of it.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2366 on: October 21, 2022, 05:34:01 am »
A Batman game without Batman was a stupid idea to begin with to be fair
Online NarutoReds

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2367 on: October 24, 2022, 07:48:33 pm »
I dont know where to ask so I ll just ask it here. Sorry.

Is it worth it, to buy and play Persona 5?

Note: I HAVE NEVER played any Persona games before. Never.

I watched it on Youtube briefly and just a trailer but quite didnt get it. Maybe I am dumb or something to understand the game.

Anybody here has played it? Worth it? Thank you, lads...
Offline cloggypop

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2368 on: October 24, 2022, 08:56:04 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on October 24, 2022, 07:48:33 pm
I dont know where to ask so I ll just ask it here. Sorry.

Is it worth it, to buy and play Persona 5?

Note: I HAVE NEVER played any Persona games before. Never.

I watched it on Youtube briefly and just a trailer but quite didnt get it. Maybe I am dumb or something to understand the game.

Anybody here has played it? Worth it? Thank you, lads...

It's on Game Pass if you want to try it on Xbox or PC
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2369 on: October 24, 2022, 09:50:09 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on October 24, 2022, 07:48:33 pm
I dont know where to ask so I ll just ask it here. Sorry.

Is it worth it, to buy and play Persona 5?

Note: I HAVE NEVER played any Persona games before. Never.

I watched it on Youtube briefly and just a trailer but quite didnt get it. Maybe I am dumb or something to understand the game.

Anybody here has played it? Worth it? Thank you, lads...

I've finished it multiple times, its a 100+ hour game, if you like the old school Final Fantasies then its definitely worth it.

What exactly don't you get about it? Is it the time management?
Online Jm55

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2370 on: October 24, 2022, 10:02:24 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on October 24, 2022, 09:50:09 pm
I've finished it multiple times, its a 100+ hour game, if you like the old school Final Fantasies then its definitely worth it.

What exactly don't you get about it? Is it the time management?

How old school are we talking?

Like Nintendo old school or FF7/8 etc?
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2371 on: October 24, 2022, 10:19:40 pm »
Basically everything pre 12 at this point ha. Turn based combat, great side characters, your first mission is "go to school" and the final mission is "kill God", etc ;D
Online NarutoReds

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2372 on: October 25, 2022, 09:47:31 am »
Quote from: cloggypop on October 24, 2022, 08:56:04 pm
It's on Game Pass if you want to try it on Xbox or PC
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on October 24, 2022, 09:50:09 pm
I've finished it multiple times, its a 100+ hour game, if you like the old school Final Fantasies then its definitely worth it.

What exactly don't you get about it? Is it the time management?
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on October 24, 2022, 10:19:40 pm
Basically everything pre 12 at this point ha. Turn based combat, great side characters, your first mission is "go to school" and the final mission is "kill God", etc ;D
Thanks for the answers, all mates here...

Well, that's the thing that keeps me baffled. I did watch a Youtube video on that. I need to pay money to buy a game where the earliest mission is... Fecking GO TO SCHOOL.

Kill me. But yes, after you mentioned about "100++ hours" type of game, it must be really that good.

Because logically, nobody will play it more than just 5-6 hours if it's just a shit game, isn't it? That's my take, and I believe your opinion that it's a good game.

But bloody hell, 100++ hours? You've got to be kidding me.
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2373 on: October 25, 2022, 03:43:09 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on October 25, 2022, 09:47:31 am
Thanks for the answers, all mates here...

Well, that's the thing that keeps me baffled. I did watch a Youtube video on that. I need to pay money to buy a game where the earliest mission is... Fecking GO TO SCHOOL.


Hey I played Detroit Become Human and the first thing you do is use the touchpad to wash dishes ;D ;D
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2374 on: October 26, 2022, 02:13:02 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on October 25, 2022, 09:47:31 am
Thanks for the answers, all mates here...

Well, that's the thing that keeps me baffled. I did watch a Youtube video on that. I need to pay money to buy a game where the earliest mission is... Fecking GO TO SCHOOL.

Kill me. But yes, after you mentioned about "100++ hours" type of game, it must be really that good.

Because logically, nobody will play it more than just 5-6 hours if it's just a shit game, isn't it? That's my take, and I believe your opinion that it's a good game.

But bloody hell, 100++ hours? You've got to be kidding me.

Persona 4 Golden (on the Vita) is probably my favourite game ever - have got P5 on my backlog for my Deck, but haven't played it yet.

The best way to look at it is it is a JRPG, with turn based combat and dungeons to explore, where, when you are *not* in the dungeons you are a school kid, doing normal school kid stuff, and making friends.  And the combat itself, is not done by you and your friends as characters, but by "personas" (think a little like pokemon - each with their own special strengths and weaknesses, move sets, etc)

Whilst this might not sound as enticing to some, the purpose behind this is very cool - basically, because the dungeon crawling bit is team based (like early FFs), the better friendships you make, the better your team mates actually *are* in battle, the more (and cooler) special moves you can do, the better your personas are (as you can make them better, evolve them better, etc).

Also, the "slice of life" part is more about immersion as well - it really *feels* like you are in Japan, etc - if you have played the Yakuza games, the whole wandering around the city as the character, going into stores, gambling, etc - acts in a similar way to really immerse you in the city.
Offline kellan

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2375 on: October 31, 2022, 03:38:33 pm »
Anyone with an idea of how often the disc consoles are coming in stock unbundled?
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 01:17:56 pm »
PSVR2 price announced. £529

Pre orders start November 15th.


Expensive bit of kit but to be fair looks far more high specced than PSVR did, whereas that always felt like a good entry model this seems much more complete.

Still not sure about the library announced so far. Seems underwhelming.
