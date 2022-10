This is probably a dumb question but I can't be bothered wading through two years worth of search results that aren't what I'm actually after so I'll just ask. I'm trading in my ps4 at the same time I buy my ps5. I'm not at all bothered about transferring saved game data etc so I'm just going to wipe the ps4. Am I right in thinking I only have to log in to psn on the ps5 and my account plus trophies and friends and such like will just be there?