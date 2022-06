My PS plus expires 2 days before the new tiers come out. Am I best letting it lapse for 2 days then renewing? Donít want to renew on the old system then lose some of what Iíve paid.



From what Iíve read youíll be able to top up to whichever tier you want to on a prorata basis depending on how much time you have left. You could renew now and then go up to the extra tier for about £35 in a couple of weeks. Mine renews tomorrow and Iíll just let it go and then top up when I want to, Iím currently working through a couple of games so might hold off upgrading until I want to play a game in the higher tier as thatíll save me a pound or two!