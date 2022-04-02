Just had this email through detailing the new subscription service....



Your PlayStation Plus membership is changing on 22 June. You can find out more details here.



The new PlayStation Plus will include three membership options: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium.



What this means for you

Your current membership will automatically migrate into an equivalent subscription plan in the new PlayStation Plus service, unless you let it expire before the new service launches . You will keep any stacked subscription period you’ve already paid for and continue to enjoy access to the same membership benefits until your membership expires.



Rest assured that your subscription fee will not increase and your payment dates will not change when the new service launches, unless you choose to make any changes yourself to your subscription plan or payment frequency.



You can easily upgrade to a higher benefits plan at any time. To do so, you'll need to pay the difference between your current plan and your new plan, adjusted for the remaining time of your subscription.



The PS Plus Usage Terms (the terms that govern your subscription) will change at launch to reflect the new membership options. See here for the terms that will apply from launch.



Here’s a look at each membership tier



PlayStation Plus Essential

Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as:

• Monthly downloadable games

• Exclusive discounts

• Cloud storage for saved games

• Online multiplayer access

There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this membership plan.



PlayStation Plus Extra

Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier plus a catalogue1 of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games, including:

• Death Stranding

• God of War

• Mortal Kombat 11

• Returnal

• Marvel’s Spider-Man

• Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales



PlayStation Plus Premium

• Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers.

• Adds up to 340 additional games, including:

o PS3 games available via cloud streaming

o A catalogue of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations

• Offers cloud streaming access for a selection of original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently.

• Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.

• Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.