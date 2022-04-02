« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)

wige

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 2, 2022, 08:00:12 am
"The new Extra and Premium tiers represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus. With these tiers, our key focus is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer will include the best quality content that sets us apart. At launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvels Spider-Man, Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal."

Returnal and Miles Morales, for me at least, represents about £70/80 worth of games that I'd effectively be getting for £50.
KJR71

  We all live in a red and white Kop...
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 2, 2022, 03:37:35 pm
That's how I've justified paying for PS Now for a couple of years.  I wouldn't have played Spiderman as I'm really not into superhero stuff, but as it was on PS Now I thought I'd give it a go.  For me, that justified the PS Now subscription by itself and why Miles Morales was a must buy when it came out.  I also played games like Doom and I think Days Gone may have been through PS Now too which is one of my favourite games of the last few years.  And then there's a load of  games that I never would have played had they not been "free" with PS Now like Beyond Two Souls, Little Nightmares and Limbo.  There's loads of what I think is shite on there, but the chance of finding gems which I never would have thought of trying such as some of those mentioned above has definitely made me think I've got my monies worth.
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 2, 2022, 05:39:52 pm
Put a lot into this post so want it on a new page

Quote from: ToneLa on April  2, 2022, 04:47:45 am
I don't really see what else they could have done other than tank their business model by immediately offering first party and third party new games. That is not a cheap endeavor. When Microsoft do this they eat the cost. The Xbox console is not and I think never has been profitable and Gamepass itself also loses money or has only just reached profitablity, though last I looked it up, it was "sustainable" due to MS deep pockets, and not "profitable". Might be profitable now, depends how you look at it:
https://www.theverge.com/2021/5/6/22422691/microsoft-xbox-consoles-profit-software-services-revenue-apple-epic-games-trial

Suggests it all just about adds up now, though taken as a whole

Worth noting as well that the "new" Gamepass games are often ones MS has had some involvement in developing themselves. With the kind of titles coming to Sony's service, I think that's pretty similar.

As a gamer and as a developer I think the real only neat part of Gamepass that doesn't distort the industry (cause the entire strategy is Microsoft bankrolling it despite it not reaping profit which I hate whether in football or not...) is the archival nature of having the recent, older games that get a second chance at life after release window, and then the developer / publisher one more source of income especially if they have DLC or are more of a service game

The games industry has traditionally had a serious problem in archiving its games and I think we are in a golden area of that now

Microsoft threw so much money for us for day one access to one game our publisher made it would have paid for the cost of development. Which is nice, but interestingly it didn't cannibalise sales too much. It turned out to be a bonus. I don't know how different our figures are but that would suggest Gamepass does not outnumber the traditional "buy to own" customers. If Sony did start doing that for third party games, it would cost a ton, and you'd probably see retail prices shoot up. Which nobody wants  :D

Yet you can't rely on that money. It's a game at a time deal, usually I think (can't see the info for every game). At any rate the Gamepass deals seem to be arranged pretty late in the dev process, and the idea of a game studio reliant entirely on Gamepass worries me a bit. They're basically hedging their bets on being first party. For the record I don't think many of any studios actually operate like this as the buy to own model is far from dead.

Sony taking more third party games on would be cool, though I'd have to see a full list of what games are available to really comment on it properly. I think the quality vs quantity argument is definitely being forgotten sometimes

So I think the Sony model is solid for this reason. Gamepass sounds like it's taking over the industry, but I only ever see this suggestion online as it isn't and figures I've seen don't suggest it is yet. And adopting that business model currently (it is worth mentioning Microsoft are in it for the long haul) is essentially taking the "throw money at the problem" approach.

Most of the criticism I've seen for the Sony stuff is either 1) the PS3 architecture is weird, so streaming and 2) it's not Gamepass, which, so what, get that then. I reckon if this includes discounts for new games they're onto a winner (PS Plus sales are underrated IMO)

The way it seems this will work out is for the customer you keep the current model of money down to own a game on release, and you get access to slightly older stuff later though subscribing. To me, the real criticism isn't even a new one: if you want to get a new game, basically the prices are through the roof. That needs to change.

But the money has to come from somewhere. Offering everything free immediately would entail cannibalising profits. It would be nice to benefit the consumer but not in a way that distorts the industry (for similar reasons I also take a dim view of Epic - the Man City approach to running a game store)

I think in all we have plenty of games to be getting on with. I can't name more than two of three upcoming games I am seriously looking at buying. As ever, if you're a consumer, vote with your feet. It's down to Sony to give you games you simply must have and to be fair their recent acquisitions suggest they're fully into that strategy

Microsoft's model: Gamepass under your TV set or PC sod the cost
Sony's: offer the best (though not all) games with the best experiences
Nintendo: lol "sod the others, we're Nintendo"

I think Microsoft are still in last place. Nintendo are actually who to beat. Not suggesting anyone cares more than me, vote with your feet! But to me it is good if the money coming into the gaming industry actually begins in the gaming industry as it guarantees more games. MS injecting cash from other sectors wellllll that sort of thing gets discussed a lot on RAWK  ;)
gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 26, 2022, 12:07:47 pm
Variable Refresh Rate should be coming to PS5 some time this week.

https://www.tomshardware.com/uk/news/sony-ps5-variable-refresh-rate-update

Initial games to support VRR

Astros Playroom
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Destiny 2
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
DIRT 5
Godfall
Marvels Spider-Man Remastered
Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Tiny Tinas Wonderlands
Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege
Tribes of Midgard
KJR71

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 26, 2022, 04:13:40 pm
Just had this email through detailing the new subscription service....

Your PlayStation Plus membership is changing on 22 June. You can find out more details here.

The new PlayStation Plus will include three membership options: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium.

What this means for you
Your current membership will automatically migrate into an equivalent subscription plan in the new PlayStation Plus service, unless you let it expire before the new service launches . You will keep any stacked subscription period you’ve already paid for and continue to enjoy access to the same membership benefits until your membership expires.

Rest assured that your subscription fee will not increase and your payment dates will not change when the new service launches, unless you choose to make any changes yourself to your subscription plan or payment frequency.

You can easily upgrade to a higher benefits plan at any time. To do so, you'll need to pay the difference between your current plan and your new plan, adjusted for the remaining time of your subscription.

The PS Plus Usage Terms (the terms that govern your subscription) will change at launch to reflect the new membership options. See here for the terms that will apply from launch.

Here’s a look at each membership tier

PlayStation Plus Essential
Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as:
• Monthly downloadable games
• Exclusive discounts
• Cloud storage for saved games
• Online multiplayer access
There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this membership plan.

PlayStation Plus Extra
Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier plus a catalogue1 of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games, including:
• Death Stranding
• God of War
• Mortal Kombat 11
• Returnal
• Marvel’s Spider-Man
• Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PlayStation Plus Premium
• Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers.
• Adds up to 340 additional games, including:
o PS3 games available via cloud streaming
o A catalogue of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations
• Offers cloud streaming access for a selection of original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently.
• Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.
• Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 6, 2022, 03:50:05 pm
My PS5 isn't powering on :(

Anyone else here face similar issues or know any fixes? It just doesn't power on at all, tried it with different cables and sockets. It was working fine last week, been about a year or so since I got it
JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 6, 2022, 04:27:18 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May  6, 2022, 03:50:05 pm
My PS5 isn't powering on :(

Anyone else here face similar issues or know any fixes? It just doesn't power on at all, tried it with different cables and sockets. It was working fine last week, been about a year or so since I got it

I had something like this after a power cut, you got any of the lights coming on? I think I had pulsing lights.

Look into putting it into safe mode if so (holding the power button until you hear 2 beeps iirc) and then you maybe need to do a variety of things like rebuilding the database, reinstalling the firmware etc to get it going again.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 6, 2022, 04:34:11 pm
Quote from: JasonF on May  6, 2022, 04:27:18 pm
I had something like this after a power cut, you got any of the lights coming on? I think I had pulsing lights.

Look into putting it into safe mode if so (holding the power button until you hear 2 beeps iirc) and then you maybe need to do a variety of things like rebuilding the database, reinstalling the firmware etc to get it going again.

Nope, no lights or sounds or anything :butt
JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 6, 2022, 04:35:59 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May  6, 2022, 04:34:11 pm
Nope, no lights or sounds or anything :butt

Damn, doesn't sound too promising.
Graeme

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 6, 2022, 04:46:19 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May  6, 2022, 03:50:05 pm
My PS5 isn't powering on :(

Anyone else here face similar issues or know any fixes? It just doesn't power on at all, tried it with different cables and sockets. It was working fine last week, been about a year or so since I got it

When exactly did you get it? Try a Sony warranty claim first. If just outside then try a CRA claim against the retailer as it cant be considered durable to last just over a year. If you paid for it on a credit card then you can do down the Section 75 route.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 6, 2022, 04:57:26 pm
Quote from: Graeme on May  6, 2022, 04:46:19 pm
When exactly did you get it? Try a Sony warranty claim first. If just outside then try a CRA claim against the retailer as it cant be considered durable to last just over a year. If you paid for it on a credit card then you can do down the Section 75 route.

Literally finished 1 year a week ago.

Unfortunately I'm in India so those options won't work, but appreciate it though!
OsirisMVZ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 12, 2022, 09:43:45 am
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 16, 2022, 06:14:23 pm
Sony have announced some of the games coming to their new PS Plus tiers. Good summary below:

https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2022/05/sony-shares-first-look-at-ps-plus-extra-premium-games

Have to say Im now quite tempted by the Extra tier as there are a few games in there that Ive been wanting to play and the £83 for the year price will more than cover the cost of them. Am not sure about the Premium yet, not too fussed by the old games so will probably not bother.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 16, 2022, 06:52:05 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on May 16, 2022, 06:14:23 pm
Sony have announced some of the games coming to their new PS Plus tiers. Good summary below:

https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2022/05/sony-shares-first-look-at-ps-plus-extra-premium-games

Have to say Im now quite tempted by the Extra tier as there are a few games in there that Ive been wanting to play and the £83 for the year price will more than cover the cost of them. Am not sure about the Premium yet, not too fussed by the old games so will probably not bother.
Meh, I'll stick with Essentials, pales in comparison to Gamepass.
Classycara

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 16, 2022, 07:02:31 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 16, 2022, 06:52:05 pm
Meh, I'll stick with Essentials, pales in comparison to Gamepass.
Yeah, I'm covered by the first comment on that pushsquare list - I expected disappointment yet I'm still disappointed

Probably only Returnal in the list I'd have interest in (aside from ones I've already played or already have because of PS Plus).

That plus Miles Morales which I recently played over a week would I guess have made economical sense for the fee on top of the essential tier, but I have more than enough games to play through and no need to rush to Returnal while it's full price.

The premium looks genuinely entirely uninteresting to me though - I'd maybe try Tekken for a few minutes, dont see anything else though
naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 16, 2022, 07:24:08 pm
That's only a selection of the games they announced. They'll be more on launch. Surprised they nabbed ubisoft titles, that's a decent get.
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 16, 2022, 07:29:57 pm
My Gamepass expired months ago and Ill just keep the standard PS Plus Ive got already. Bored of streaming services for games now.
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 16, 2022, 08:56:22 pm
Why decide now? There's more to come.

Quote
The PS1 and PSP games will be enhanced with save states, improved performance, and a rewind function. Also, if you already bought them in the years gone by, you'll be able to freely download and play them outside of the PS Plus service.

Sold
lionel_messias

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
May 16, 2022, 09:00:08 pm
Please add ISS Pro Evolution and PES, PES 2-5 and I'll be there. I'm pretty one-eyed when it comes to gaming, me.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 08:23:50 am
Quote from: ToneLa on May 16, 2022, 08:56:22 pm
Why decide now? There's more to come.

Sold

I'll be very interested to see how they manage to upscale PS1 games to even 720p
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:06:11 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:23:50 am
I'll be very interested to see how they manage to upscale PS1 games to even 720p

"remastered"  tags

I'm interested too. I play on a 4K TV. Stretching out a PS1 resolution game to that would be pretty terrible!
wige

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 12:35:14 pm
That's pretty much sold it for me. Seeing about 10 games (maybe stretch to 15 with the ps3 ones) that I've not played and would be happy to. For £50 more a year than I'm already paying.

Just failing to see what the problem is with this service to be honest. It's not an exhaustive or inflexible list, it will grow and change, all for an annual price less than 2 x retail priced AAA games.
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 01:02:21 pm
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 12:35:14 pm
That's pretty much sold it for me. Seeing about 10 games (maybe stretch to 15 with the ps3 ones) that I've not played and would be happy to. For £50 more a year than I'm already paying.

Just failing to see what the problem is with this service to be honest. It's not an exhaustive or inflexible list, it will grow and change, all for an annual price less than 2 x retail priced AAA games.

I think a lot of people want PS exclusives to drop on it day one like Gamepass does with Xbox exclusives.
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 05:46:58 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:02:21 pm
I think a lot of people want PS exclusives to drop on it day one like Gamepass does with Xbox exclusives.

And I've posted already why that's unsustainable and bad for the business, let alone developers for myself

It's greed basically. Plenty of games to play without the newest shiny.

Though I do wish new game prices were lower.
Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:37:18 am
Astro Playroom is so good. Think it will be a nostalgic game over the years. Playstation could make it the Mario of their console.
