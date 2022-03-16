looks more like nintendo online service rather than gamepass



pretty much just combining ps+ and psnow into a single service. which is a little disappointing



I don't really see what else they could have done other than tank their business model by immediately offering first party new games. That is not a cheap endeavor. When Microsoft do this they eat the cost. The Xbox is not and I think never has been profitable, and Gamepass itself also loses money, though last I looked it up, it was "sustainable" due to MS deep pockets, and not "profitable".Worth noting as well that the "new" Gamepass games are often ones MS has had some involvement in developing themselves. With the kind of titles coming to Sony's service, I think that's pretty similar.As a gamer and as a developer I think the real only neat part of Gamepass that doesn't distort the industry (cause the entire strategy is Microsoft bankrolling it despite it not reaping profit which I hate whether in football or not... The recent, older games that get a second chance at life after release window, and weet the developer / publisher one more source of incomeMicrosoft threw so much money for us for day one access to our game it would have paid for the cost of development. Which is nice, but interestingly it didn't cannibalise sales too much. I don't know how different our figures are but that would suggest Gamepass does not outnumber the traditional "buy to own" customers. If Sony did start doing that for third party games, it would cost a ton, and you'd probably see retail prices shoot up.Yet you can't rely on that money. It's a game at a time deal, usually I think (can't see the info for every game). At any rate the Gamepass deals seem to be arranged pretty late in the dev process, and the idea of a game studio reliant entirely on Gamepass worries me a bit. They're basically hedging their bets on being first party. For the record I don't think many of any studios actually operate like this as the buy to own model is far from dead.So I think the Sony model is solid for this reason. Gamepass sounds like it's taking over the industry, but it isn't quite and figures I've seen don't suggest it is close yet. And adopting that business model currently (it is worth mentioning Microsoft are in it for the long haul) is essentially taking the "throw money at the problem" approach.Most of the criticism I've seen for the Sony stuff is either 1) the PS3 architecture is weird, so streaming and 2) it's not Gamepass, which, so what, get that thenThe way it seems this will work out is for the customer you keep the current model of money down to own a game on release, and you get access to slightly older stuff later though subscribing. To me, the real criticism isn't even a new one: if you want to get a new game, basically the prices are through the roof. That needs to change.But the money has to come from somewhere. Offering everything free immediately would entail cannibalising profits. It would be nice to benefit the consumer but not in a way that distorts the industry (for similar reasons I also take a dim view of Epic - the Man City approach to running a game store)I think in all we have plenty of games to be getting on with. I can't name more than two of three upcoming games I am seriously looking at buying. As ever, if you're a consumer, vote with your feet. It's down to Sony to give you games you simply must have and to be fair their recent acquisitions suggest they're fully into that strategyMicrosoft's model: Gamepass under your TV setSony's: offer the best (though not all) games with the best experiencesNintendo: lol "sod the others, we're Nintendo".... Interesting that out of the big three console manufacturers, Microsoft are in last place.