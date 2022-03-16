« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 95973 times)

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2120 on: March 16, 2022, 06:32:31 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 16, 2022, 05:32:28 pm
Adaptive triggers are maybe my fav PS5 feature

That or the crazy fast loading

Yep. Astros Playroom is great at showing it off.

We're not really seeing the generational jump in graphics though
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2121 on: March 16, 2022, 07:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on March 16, 2022, 05:42:23 pm
Perhaps harsh on the people working on it, but shame they're choosing to highlight a JK Rowling product.

They have tried their best to distance themselves from her with it, even going as far as putting in the FAQ on the games website that shes not directly involved and the game is only based around the world she built.

As much of a twat as she is, millions around the world love the HP universe, its a cash cow and no matter what she says, itll continue to be a cash cow.
Offline Snail

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2122 on: March 17, 2022, 02:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on March 16, 2022, 05:42:23 pm
Perhaps harsh on the people working on it, but shame they're choosing to highlight a JK Rowling product.

Careful now, if you call JK Rowling out for what she is some esteemed RAWK contributors might get upset  ;)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2123 on: March 17, 2022, 02:38:14 pm »
Playing GTA 5 last night

Very strange having now played it on 3 generations of Playstation.

Plays very well. Doesn't feel like a whole new game. Just an upscaled version. But small things like the phone sounds coming through your control pad are a nice touch.

It's not as lazy as the GTA trilogy remake which is very poor.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2124 on: March 17, 2022, 02:39:38 pm »
Also managed to platinum trophy Spiderman Remastered on the PS5 as well.

Love how well the game plays. Flying through New York with the resistive trigger buttons fells very good.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2125 on: March 17, 2022, 07:30:33 pm »
Just added an internal 1TB SSD to my PS5. Was more hassle than planned as the screw you should use to secure the SSD threaded, which after a quick Google doesnt seem uncommon! I managed to improvise with another screw which will hold it in place fine.

PS5 found and formatted the drive straight away and I transferred about 150gb of games over to it in under a minute. Handy to have the extra space now more games are out that I fancy playing!
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2126 on: March 17, 2022, 07:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on March 17, 2022, 07:30:33 pm
Just added an internal 1TB SSD to my PS5. Was more hassle than planned as the screw you should use to secure the SSD threaded, which after a quick Google doesnt seem uncommon! I managed to improvise with another screw which will hold it in place fine.

PS5 found and formatted the drive straight away and I transferred about 150gb of games over to it in under a minute. Handy to have the extra space now more games are out that I fancy playing!

Yep same happened to me, pain in the arse. I just used one screw rather than two if I remember correctly, working absolutely fine though and connected properly to the heatsink.
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2127 on: March 17, 2022, 09:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on March 17, 2022, 07:30:33 pm
Just added an internal 1TB SSD to my PS5. Was more hassle than planned as the screw you should use to secure the SSD threaded, which after a quick Google doesnt seem uncommon! I managed to improvise with another screw which will hold it in place fine.

PS5 found and formatted the drive straight away and I transferred about 150gb of games over to it in under a minute. Handy to have the extra space now more games are out that I fancy playing!

That screw screwed me too!
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2128 on: March 19, 2022, 01:22:01 pm »
Am still really enjoying GT7. Ive got all the licenses, not all gold yet. Am at about 34 for the menus and the races now are getting longer and a bit more challenging. Ive not really bought any cars yet so have about 1.5M credits saved.

Given Ive paid £70 for the game Im not paying any more for cars via micro transactions so if it gets really grindy to progress at some point I might lose interest a bit. Lots a negative reviews on this aspect given the recent 24 hrs offline and theyve seemingly made it more of a grind!
Offline Jake

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2129 on: March 20, 2022, 06:17:53 pm »
Barely play my PS5 digital edition at all. Might even sell it. Is there anywhere that I can easily sell it at cost? Its got digital fifa 22 on it too.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2130 on: March 22, 2022, 01:49:05 pm »
Loving GT7, but it would be nice to compare lap times etc with 'friends'. Trouble is I haven't got any PSN friends with GT7. I've got 104 friends in real life, so not lonely, I'm not a weirdo and you won't find me outside your house in the bushes one night in your underpants, with a fishing rod and a bucket of chicken.

Add me!  aphillips_2412
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2131 on: March 22, 2022, 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on March 22, 2022, 01:49:05 pm
Loving GT7, but it would be nice to compare lap times etc with 'friends'. Trouble is I haven't got any PSN friends with GT7. I've got 104 friends in real life, so not lonely, I'm not a weirdo and you won't find me outside your house in the bushes one night in your underpants, with a fishing rod and a bucket of chicken.

Add me!  aphillips_2412

I was going to add you until you said you wouldnt be outside.
Offline Macphisto80

« Reply #2132 on: March 23, 2022, 07:28:38 pm »
It used to a simple concept: make a game, sell a game. If its good, it sells more = profit. Job done. Make another game. It had seemed Sony had did their job and allowed PD to make their game good. That wasn't enough. Its never fucking enough for these companies now, so its not a shock to see GT7 follow in all the rest of the greedy c*nts footsteps and completly destroy their game and reputation because they just cant fucking help themselves. The latest GT7 patch is arguably the most digusting thing in the industry thus far, and that is saying something. Someone might come here and say "oh, here comes Mac again with more hyperbole". That's fine. But if you think its OK to pay 60 quid or whatever for a product that needs to always be online to play a single player mode and having actual real money economy that charges upward of 30 quid for a fucking digtal car thats actually in the game you paid for, but is locked out via a ridiculous amount of grind to get it, well, youre whats wrong and thats why even the likes of Sonys flagship darling ip has ended up the way it is.

Ill never touch the game so long as these things remain. Sony and PD need to backtrack and offer a sincere apology and an assurance that shit like this will never happen again. But who am I trying to kid?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2133 on: March 24, 2022, 09:09:28 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on March 22, 2022, 01:49:05 pm
Loving GT7, but it would be nice to compare lap times etc with 'friends'. Trouble is I haven't got any PSN friends with GT7. I've got 104 friends in real life, so not lonely, I'm not a weirdo and you won't find me outside your house in the bushes one night in your underpants, with a fishing rod and a bucket of chicken.

Add me!  aphillips_2412

Couldnt find you mate, give me an add if you want AndyMulrooney.
Offline cormorant

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2134 on: March 25, 2022, 08:43:04 am »
Update on GT7 in the link below. Basically, free 1 million credits for last week's server maintenance issues, rebalancing the game's economy and the addition of longer races, new events, missions and car/track content. The latter bits were to be expected given how Polyphony updated GTS, but still nice to see confirmation all the same.

https://blog.playstation.com/2022/03/25/gran-turismo-7-an-update-from-polyphony-digital/#sf254892831
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2135 on: March 25, 2022, 05:25:36 pm »
Good news on the changes to GT7 although Ive nearly finished the menus now so wont really see much from the improved payouts for those. Will cash in the million extra credits later and might treat myself to a McLaren or Aston Martin, maybe a Ferrari depending on the next menu.

Im currently on the rally menu, 30 something, I hate the rallying I won the first one I tried but I just find them less fun than the tarmac!
Offline cormorant

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2136 on: March 25, 2022, 07:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on March 25, 2022, 05:25:36 pm
Good news on the changes to GT7 although Ive nearly finished the menus now so wont really see much from the improved payouts for those. Will cash in the million extra credits later and might treat myself to a McLaren or Aston Martin, maybe a Ferrari depending on the next menu.

Im currently on the rally menu, 30 something, I hate the rallying I won the first one I tried but I just find them less fun than the tarmac!

Massive fan of gran turismo myself. Whilst certainly not immune from giving the studio criticism, I'm willing to be more a bit more lenient than most (I guess). The whole microtransaction thing really kicks in after you finish the menu books. Was satisfied with the game up until that point then it became apparent that the amount of grinding was insane, especially with having to spend credits on tuning as well.

Anyway, whilst not the world's best player by any stretch, I could usually get within about 1 - 2.5% of the best times on the time trials on GTS. If anyone wants to add me to their friend list for a bit of friendly competition (as was mentioned by earlier posters) just drop me a PM with your details  :)

Edit: Ain't started a new thread in ages, but would be willing to take ownership for a specific GT7 thread if enough people wanted one, rather than a handful of us posting in here and clogging the ps5 one up. Useful site for anyone with more than a passing interest in the game if you haven't come across it already is below. Always worth checking out for speculation, news, updates, etc.

https://www.gtplanet.net/forum/board/gran-turismo-7/
Offline Graeme

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2137 on: March 25, 2022, 07:54:04 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on March 25, 2022, 07:11:49 pm
Edit: Ain't started a new thread in ages, but would be willing to take ownership for a specific GT7 thread if enough people wanted one, rather than a handful of us posting in here and clogging the ps5 one up. Useful site for anyone with more than a passing interest in the game if you haven't come across it already is below. Always worth checking out for speculation, news, updates, etc.

https://www.gtplanet.net/forum/board/gran-turismo-7/

Go for it, most other big titles have their own thread
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2138 on: March 25, 2022, 08:30:03 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on March 25, 2022, 07:11:49 pm
Massive fan of gran turismo myself. Whilst certainly not immune from giving the studio criticism, I'm willing to be more a bit more lenient than most (I guess). The whole microtransaction thing really kicks in after you finish the menu books. Was satisfied with the game up until that point then it became apparent that the amount of grinding was insane, especially with having to spend credits on tuning as well.

Anyway, whilst not the world's best player by any stretch, I could usually get within about 1 - 2.5% of the best times on the time trials on GTS. If anyone wants to add me to their friend list for a bit of friendly competition (as was mentioned by earlier posters) just drop me a PM with your details  :)

Edit: Ain't started a new thread in ages, but would be willing to take ownership for a specific GT7 thread if enough people wanted one, rather than a handful of us posting in here and clogging the ps5 one up. Useful site for anyone with more than a passing interest in the game if you haven't come across it already is below. Always worth checking out for speculation, news, updates, etc.

https://www.gtplanet.net/forum/board/gran-turismo-7/

UTW18 is my username.  Anyone can add me.  I fell off driving games years ago but this is sick.  No idea how good/bad I am yet to be honest, suspect I'm below average.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 02:02:17 pm »
New Playstation Plus tiers announced - Arriving in June in Asia and then selected markets after

https://blog.playstation.com/2022/03/29/all-new-playstation-plus-launches-in-june-with-700-games-and-more-value-than-ever/#sf255029422

Essential - What you have now. 2 games a month. Online gaming. Cloud backup of saves, Automatic updates applied  - £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly
Extra - Essential plus Playstation Now (library of approx 400-500 games) Download and play - £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly
Premium - Essential + Extra + library of PS3 games (over cloud), PS2, PS1 and PSP (downloadable on PS4, PS5 and PC). Time limited trials of selected newly released games - £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly

They are going head on with Gamepass
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 02:12:29 pm »
Appears that if you're on PS+ then you will be migrated to Essential at no charge

If you have PS Now then you'll move to Premium at no additional charge (if you are on this package it might be worth stacking up a couple of years subscription before your price goes up)

No word on what the upgrade paths will be for those already on subscription.

I dont see the Gamepass Ultimate loophole happening here.
Offline Classycara

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 02:45:30 pm »
Way too much money to dip my toes in their old ps1/2 catalogue (which won't exactly be curated to be all that better on the new platform, I'd guess)

I'll be passing, and don't feel like I'm missing out on much. If people say it's good after it's established I can always try for a month or something.
Online wige

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 02:55:36 pm »
£50 more, annually, than what I currently pay for all that seems like an absolute no brainer.

just over £8 a month...
Online wige

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 02:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:45:30 pm
Way too much money to dip my toes in their old ps1/2 catalogue (which won't exactly be curated to be all that better on the new platform, I'd guess)

I'll be passing, and don't feel like I'm missing out on much. If people say it's good after it's established I can always try for a month or something.

That 400/500 library includes PS5 games
Online El Lobo

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 03:02:24 pm »
Are we talking literally every PS1, PS2 and PS3 game being available?
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 03:04:08 pm »
Shite that it's streaming, hopefully they eventually let you download.

Offline Classycara

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 03:06:15 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:56:28 pm
That 400/500 library includes PS5 games
That particular catalogue doesn't particularly appeal to be honest, maybe I could work through it but I have loads in a back catalogue already and I'm not too fussed about new games except a handful that I doubt are included (.ike Horizon, God of War and stuff like that).
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 03:10:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:02:24 pm
Are we talking literally every PS1, PS2 and PS3 game being available?

'Beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations'

You'll find the big ones easy enough. I reckon they will rotate in and out like on the Xbox

Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 03:04:08 pm
Shite that it's streaming, hopefully they eventually let you download.

Some will be available to download. I don't know enough about the Playstation now service to know how good it is
