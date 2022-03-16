It used to a simple concept: make a game, sell a game. If its good, it sells more = profit. Job done. Make another game. It had seemed Sony had did their job and allowed PD to make their game good. That wasn't enough. Its never fucking enough for these companies now, so its not a shock to see GT7 follow in all the rest of the greedy c*nts footsteps and completly destroy their game and reputation because they just cant fucking help themselves. The latest GT7 patch is arguably the most digusting thing in the industry thus far, and that is saying something. Someone might come here and say "oh, here comes Mac again with more hyperbole". That's fine. But if you think its OK to pay 60 quid or whatever for a product that needs to always be online to play a single player mode and having actual real money economy that charges upward of 30 quid for a fucking digtal car thats actually in the game you paid for, but is locked out via a ridiculous amount of grind to get it, well, youre whats wrong and thats why even the likes of Sonys flagship darling ip has ended up the way it is.



Ill never touch the game so long as these things remain. Sony and PD need to backtrack and offer a sincere apology and an assurance that shit like this will never happen again. But who am I trying to kid?