Playstation 5 (2020)

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,557
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2080 on: March 1, 2022, 05:35:14 pm
Ta

Faff and a half then!

Officially supported here can't come soon enough!
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,145
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2081 on: March 2, 2022, 09:13:15 pm
Rave reviews for GT7.
naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2082 on: March 3, 2022, 08:47:15 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  2, 2022, 09:13:15 pm
Rave reviews for GT7.
Yep. The king has returned.

So glad to see they've gone back to the caRPG formula. Gonna have a lot of fun with this tomorrow.
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2083 on: March 3, 2022, 03:50:24 pm
GT7 just arrived!

Going to be fun tonight.
Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2084 on: March 3, 2022, 05:11:04 pm
I preordered GT7 on PS Store so no chance of getting it early! Reviews are all very good, am looking forward to getting stuck into it tomorrow evening.
"We come here for the winning!"

J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,374
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2085 on: March 3, 2022, 05:41:06 pm
20+ second load times on PS4,

1.5 seconds on PS5.
MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,735
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2086 on: March 4, 2022, 02:46:21 am
Been playing gt7 since 12. Its brilliant so far. Looks and feels incredible.
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2087 on: March 4, 2022, 08:56:27 am
Despite getting it early I havent opened the box yet as I was hungover from a work event and the thought of high definition moving images wasnt in anyway appealing. Ive got it to play tonight though.
Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,195
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2088 on: March 4, 2022, 12:11:59 pm
Whats the GT7 driving physics like? Previous versions of the game have always felt a bit arcade to me wondering if this has been improved?
Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,806
  • Legend
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2089 on: March 4, 2022, 01:11:27 pm
I have my lad 50% of the time and finally get to tell him we have a PS5.

Killing me though cos it's all boxed back up and I need to finish work today so might have to sneak it into his room tomorrow morning as surprise.

If I give it to him after school tonight will be a nightmare as I'll still be working and he won't do any homework hah.

One more night boxed back up and she'll finally be free in the house!!
MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,735
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2090 on: March 4, 2022, 08:31:26 pm
Quote from: Graeme on March  4, 2022, 12:11:59 pm
Whats the GT7 driving physics like? Previous versions of the game have always felt a bit arcade to me wondering if this has been improved?
I find it much more realistic than gt sport but its not like ACC for realness for example.
naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2091 on: March 5, 2022, 08:03:01 am
Done 2 of the licenses yesterday on GT7, it's good fun and I even like the introduction of the Music Rally's :)

Definitely the best GT since 3.
MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,735
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2092 on: March 5, 2022, 05:28:41 pm
Noticed I was getting stick drift last night and was making it impossible. To my surprise doing what this fella in the video below does work.

https://youtu.be/cU26TxHOkSU
Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,969
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2093 on: March 5, 2022, 09:25:23 pm
Horizon, Elden Ring and GT7 bought within two weeks of each other. Its been an expensive month ;D
J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,374
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2094 on: March 6, 2022, 12:23:27 am
Quote from: Snail on March  5, 2022, 09:25:23 pm
Horizon, Elden Ring and GT7 bought within two weeks of each other. Its been an expensive month ;D

Done the exact same, loving all 3 so far! 😁

Something about GT just feels right, each car feels different and you can tell the work thats gone into everything to make it so user friendly and clean.
kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2095 on: March 6, 2022, 05:21:24 am
Quote from: Snail on March  5, 2022, 09:25:23 pm
Horizon, Elden Ring and GT7 were bought within two weeks of each other. It's been an expensive month ;D

I bought Horizon Forbidden West on release for the PS4 Pro; it's brilliant; I Played it for a whole weekend and was unlucky or lucky to see it running in a shop here in Qatar on the PS5. I ended up buying the PS5 there, and then because they had stock, I just had a quick blast on GT7; wow. The loading times on the PS5 are game-changing after playing HFW on the pro. I was stunned at the graphic upgrades, and I did not expect a significant difference between the pro and the PS5; I was wrong. Please do not get me wrong. The pro version is remarkable. Off to sell a kidney. 
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,374
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2096 on: March 6, 2022, 10:54:00 am
Game looks incredible at times.

Taken from a replay with ray tracing off.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,854
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2097 on: March 6, 2022, 01:35:17 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on March  6, 2022, 10:54:00 am
Game looks incredible at times.

Taken from a replay with ray tracing off.

wow, that looks like real life
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,735
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2098 on: March 7, 2022, 11:00:12 pm
The visuals are amazing. HDR particularly stands out when the sun hits a car up the road at a certain angle it sort of dazzles you.

Most impressive thing about the game is the physics though. Huge improvement over gt sport. I do think there is a bit of an issue with the fr road cars. They seem to lose the back end a lot more easily than in real life. Its fun controlling them feathering the throttle but its not realistic imo.
MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,735
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2099 on: March 7, 2022, 11:03:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  6, 2022, 01:35:17 pm
wow, that looks like real life
When I saw this on my phone earlier it looked very real. Not so much on the iPad now though.

https://twitter.com/borjarm12_7/status/1500249451922923527?s=21
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,145
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2100 on: March 9, 2022, 09:44:13 pm
State of Play at 10pm.
OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,511
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2101 on: March 9, 2022, 10:27:37 pm
A new Final Fantasy Tactics! I'll take it.
KJR71

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • We all live in a red and white Kop...
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2102 on: March 11, 2022, 07:11:36 pm
Nice touch to see a DeLorean driven by E. Brown in GT7.
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,453
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2103 on: March 12, 2022, 08:33:41 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nlaZF5bxc50" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nlaZF5bxc50</a>

Day One purchase for me for sure. Never thought I'd be able to play TMNT III: Manhattan Project without an emulator again. So much nostalgia.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2104 on: Yesterday at 02:11:00 pm
New State of Play on Thursday 17th March focussing on Hogwarts Legacy for those of us who have been waiting for an update on this for a while!
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,145
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2105 on: Yesterday at 07:12:05 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:11:00 pm
New State of Play on Thursday 17th March focussing on Hogwarts Legacy for those of us who have been waiting for an update on this for a while!

Hopefully they chuck in a couple of surprises.
J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,374
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2106 on: Today at 08:39:15 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:12:05 pm
Hopefully they chuck in a couple of surprises.

14 minutes of gameplay with some words from the devs, there is going to be a blog post afterwards that provides more context to what is being shown as well.
LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,607
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2107 on: Today at 09:31:40 am
For those who bought GT7, you're a week in now, what's the general consensus , worth it or no?
Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,195
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2108 on: Today at 10:31:59 am
Yeah Im enjoying it so far
J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,374
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #2109 on: Today at 11:11:15 am
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 09:31:40 am
For those who bought GT7, you're a week in now, what's the general consensus , worth it or no?

Fantastic.

Difficult to master but a joy to play.
