Rave reviews for GT7.
Whats the GT7 driving physics like? Previous versions of the game have always felt a bit arcade to me wondering if this has been improved?
Horizon, Elden Ring and GT7 bought within two weeks of each other. Its been an expensive month
Game looks incredible at times.Taken from a replay with ray tracing off.
wow, that looks like real life
New State of Play on Thursday 17th March focussing on Hogwarts Legacy for those of us who have been waiting for an update on this for a while!
Hopefully they chuck in a couple of surprises.
For those who bought GT7, you're a week in now, what's the general consensus , worth it or no?
