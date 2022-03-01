Horizon, Elden Ring and GT7 were bought within two weeks of each other. It's been an expensive month



I bought Horizon Forbidden West on release for the PS4 Pro; it's brilliant; I Played it for a whole weekend and was unlucky or lucky to see it running in a shop here in Qatar on the PS5. I ended up buying the PS5 there, and then because they had stock, I just had a quick blast on GT7; wow. The loading times on the PS5 are game-changing after playing HFW on the pro. I was stunned at the graphic upgrades, and I did not expect a significant difference between the pro and the PS5; I was wrong. Please do not get me wrong. The pro version is remarkable. Off to sell a kidney.