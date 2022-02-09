« previous next »
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 9, 2022, 11:55:02 am
Quote from: ToneLa on February  9, 2022, 11:24:28 am

Separate question (to which I imagine there's not actually a single clear answer): (availability aside) am I wasting my time a bit getting a PS5 but not yet having a tv that's up to 4k standard (mine's a Sony KDL49WD751)? I'm at a stage where I've saved for one but not the other...!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 9, 2022, 09:29:00 pm
Managed to bag on via Very coming on 18th. Cant wait.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 9, 2022, 10:52:51 pm
I’ve got 2 codes for the PS5 software beta.

Improved UI (can now keep tiles on the home screen,) seperate tile for PS+ and voice commands which suprisingly work very well.

Send me a PM if you’d like one :wave

EDIT: Both gone.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 9, 2022, 10:56:19 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February  5, 2022, 10:03:30 am
Just watched that GT7 state of play. Seriously that was a great showing, so much content they've implemented as well as the return of classic tracks. Definitely day one for me.

Its been enough to convince me actually buy a PS5 (when I can actually buy one of course!)
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 9, 2022, 11:12:33 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on February  9, 2022, 09:29:00 pm
Managed to bag on via Very coming on 18th. Cant wait.

Great stuff - enjoy. Were you signed up for some sort of alert, or did you just strike it lucky?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 11, 2022, 11:23:49 am
That new Sony campus in Wavertree sounds boss

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 11, 2022, 12:17:18 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on February 11, 2022, 11:23:49 am
That new Sony campus in Wavertree sounds boss

Thought they we moving out of Wavertree into the old Echo building by the passport office?

It's a shame because Wavertree has been home to that development house since the old Psygnosis days in 1984
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 11, 2022, 12:21:02 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 11, 2022, 12:17:18 pm
Thought they we moving out of Wavertree into the old Echo building by the passport office?

It's a shame because Wavertree has been home to that development house since the old Psygnosis days in 1984

Oh right! Yeah you're right, moving FROM Wavertree. Which is a shame to lose it there

Found an article on it https://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2022-02-09-sony-to-open-new-65-000-sq-ft-liverpool-office

65k square feet!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 11, 2022, 12:22:21 pm
Yeah I walked past a building on old hall st the other day and it had Playstation logo's on the glass windows.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 14, 2022, 02:53:29 pm
Quote from: jackh on February  9, 2022, 11:12:33 pm
Great stuff - enjoy. Were you signed up for some sort of alert, or did you just strike it lucky?

I was signed up to Stock Checker on Discord, but Very have cancelled the order now.

Been on the phone all day, telling me it was an error but they have no more stock now.

Thank christ I didn't tell my lad, would have had hell on haha.

Back to the rate race.

Littlewoods were selling these, disc edition with Horizon and a 2nd controller, same package as Very (£580) but they were asking £750!!  Scumbags.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 14, 2022, 03:38:13 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on February 14, 2022, 02:53:29 pm
I was signed up to Stock Checker on Discord, but Very have cancelled the order now.

Been on the phone all day, telling me it was an error but they have no more stock now.

Hard luck!

I come into contact with Very employees on a quite regular basis (we've had some on site today), but don't know them well enough nor do I think they're in the right roles to ask ;D
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 14, 2022, 05:20:21 pm
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 14, 2022, 05:30:06 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on February 14, 2022, 02:53:29 pm
Littlewoods were selling these, disc edition with Horizon and a 2nd controller, same package as Very (£580) but they were asking £750!!  Scumbags!

Thats been their business model for years. Long and favourable payment terms, but a higher price for the product.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 15, 2022, 01:07:39 pm
I think I'm in need of a new TV to get the full effect of the PS5. Is there anything out there around 65-75" under £1.5k which would do the job or would I have to push the boat out a bit in regards to the price?

Came across these 2 TV on Samsung's website but I'm a bit clueless when it comes to TV picking so any advice would be greatly appreciated.
https://www.samsung.com/uk/tvs/qled-tv/q60a-75-inch-qled-4k-smart-tv-qe75q60aauxxu/
https://www.samsung.com/uk/tvs/uhd-4k-tv/au9000-75-inch-crystal-uhd-smart-tv-ue75au9000kxxu/
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 15, 2022, 01:49:33 pm
If you're worried about burn in then Samsung qn90 or above

If not then LG C1 or A1 is the best possible picture you can ever get on a TV right now.

 LG used OLED technology which has the best blacks on a TV but over time the pixels degrade and you're left with part of the picture burnt into the screen. You'll be fine if you don't leave sky sports news on your TV every night for a month
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 15, 2022, 03:04:00 pm
Get the C1. Best gaming TV out there. All four HDMI ports are 2.1, and they have ALLM and VRR support as well (the PS5 doesn't have VRR yet but it's supposed to come in a future update)

Burn-in really won't be an issue unless you play the same content like 12 hours a day in a row every day
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 15, 2022, 03:29:32 pm
Thanks for the replies guys. So what are we saying in regards to the C1 burn in then?

Just don't leave it on running the full day? On average I would say I probably game about 2-3hours on a weekday and probably 4-6 hours Friday-Sunday and the TV gets watched another 3-6 hours a day on average by me and the missus.

Should be fine?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 15, 2022, 03:32:49 pm
You'll be absolutely fine mate. It's more for if you have the same image on screen for hours and days at a time i.e. the Sky Sports News banner. Games and TV that change will never impact it
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 15, 2022, 03:59:07 pm
Yeah it's more what you watch than how long you watch. Like don't leave on the same channel for hours on end day after day. As long as you switch up the content every few hours it's totally fine.

The new OLEDs also come with a lot of inbuilt features that mitigate burn-in as well so wouldn't worry about it.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 15, 2022, 03:59:45 pm
The issue right now is that we're right in the window where the big TV makers start showing off their 2022 TV's. Once they do that the 2020 and 2021 TV's start coming down in price.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 15, 2022, 09:07:22 pm
Sony themselves have a couple of bangers coming shortly, rumour being that they're good price-wise.

Their current TV's are decent, and Phillips' new OLED is supposed to be class.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 16, 2022, 08:39:49 am
Not PS5 related directly but I have a Sony XE9005 which had been having some issues. Sony cant repair and still under warranty so then are replacing with a X94J which does 120hz.

What is it like? Never experienced it before but Im excited Ill get the full benefit of the PS5 once I get one.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 09:15:52 am
Was a drop on Smyths this morning. Got it in my basket but sold out before I could even pay
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 09:27:03 am
Is there any suggestion as to how long these stock shortages are going to last?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 09:48:48 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:27:03 am
Is there any suggestion as to how long these stock shortages are going to last?

Rest of 2022 at least.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 03:49:32 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on February 14, 2022, 02:53:29 pm
I was signed up to Stock Checker on Discord, but Very have cancelled the order now.

Been on the phone all day, telling me it was an error but they have no more stock now.

Thank christ I didn't tell my lad, would have had hell on haha.

Back to the rate race.

Littlewoods were selling these, disc edition with Horizon and a 2nd controller, same package as Very (£580) but they were asking £750!!  Scumbags.

Fucking nightmare.

Ive said this a few times on this thread but theres some Twitter accounts worth following who notify you when the stock drops, when I got mine there tended to be shipments of once a month or so and then all the main retailers would do online drops over the course of about 10 days, I got mine on the first of these 10 days periods (but not the first individual sale) within a few days of trying (but I had to wait about a month for the actual drops to happen). The accounts seem to get reasonably reliable information on which retailer will drop and when also with estimated times as to when its likely to happen. Obviously theyre not perfect but it definitely helped with me. Worth following ShopTo on Facebook as they tend to have relatively regular drops and theyre not as widely known as the others, Ive had PS5s in my basket with them a few times when Ive been getting them for other people.

I would add that I was looking around out of interest over Christmas and game had a pre-order ps5 sale lasting for a day or so so theyre definitely becoming easier to get.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:03:36 pm
There is supposed to be a game drop this morning. I was in a discord server that got the Smyths drop early like 8:57 instead of 9:00 but even then I couldnt check out in time.

Hopefully Game is better tomorrow apparently between 9:30-11am.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 09:20:26 am
Game have the bundles available if you're willing to pay extra. Just been able to check out with an extra controller, Spider Man and Horizon as a bundle for £636
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 09:37:07 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:20:26 am
Game have the bundles available if you're willing to pay extra. Just been able to check out with an extra controller, Spider Man and Horizon as a bundle for £636

It looks like they've got some console-only too. I'm in a queue for console-only and a queue for with Horizon (though it doesn't look like it's a saving).
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 11:29:56 am
Managed to get one! Ordered on pre-order from Game, and it's either meant to be shipped on or arrive (this doesn't seem clear) next Friday.

By the time I'd got through the queue, the console-only and console+Horizon options had gone - ended up with console+horizon+extra controller. At £140 that's a bit more than I wanted to spend but not the end of the world.

I've still got Horizon and GT Sport to finish, plus Tomb Raider (3, or whatever) and Red Dead to play through on the PS4! Might actually sell the PS5 Horizon to offset a bit of the extra cost, but I think I'll find the new GT difficult to resist in a few weeks...
