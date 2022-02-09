I was signed up to Stock Checker on Discord, but Very have cancelled the order now.



Been on the phone all day, telling me it was an error but they have no more stock now.



Thank christ I didn't tell my lad, would have had hell on haha.



Back to the rate race.



Littlewoods were selling these, disc edition with Horizon and a 2nd controller, same package as Very (£580) but they were asking £750!! Scumbags.



Fucking nightmare.Ive said this a few times on this thread but theres some Twitter accounts worth following who notify you when the stock drops, when I got mine there tended to be shipments of once a month or so and then all the main retailers would do online drops over the course of about 10 days, I got mine on the first of these 10 days periods (but not the first individual sale) within a few days of trying (but I had to wait about a month for the actual drops to happen). The accounts seem to get reasonably reliable information on which retailer will drop and when also with estimated times as to when its likely to happen. Obviously theyre not perfect but it definitely helped with me. Worth following ShopTo on Facebook as they tend to have relatively regular drops and theyre not as widely known as the others, Ive had PS5s in my basket with them a few times when Ive been getting them for other people.I would add that I was looking around out of interest over Christmas and game had a pre-order ps5 sale lasting for a day or so so theyre definitely becoming easier to get.