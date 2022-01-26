« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 88232 times)

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,347
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1960 on: January 26, 2022, 02:55:10 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January 26, 2022, 02:05:45 pm
Sony confirmed that for Horizon Forbidden West, the upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version will be free.

Seeing as how there's a $10 (and I'm assuming £10) price difference between the two, won't people just buy the PS4 version and get the free upgrade for cheaper? Or is there something I'm missing?

They announced it when they were facing backlash, if I remember right, this will be the last free upgrade, as any others will have the £10 fee.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1961 on: January 26, 2022, 03:30:46 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on January 26, 2022, 02:55:10 pm
They announced it when they were facing backlash, if I remember right, this will be the last free upgrade, as any others will have the £10 fee.

Scummy practice that. Them, EA and 2K should be ashamed of themselves
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1962 on: January 26, 2022, 10:42:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on January 26, 2022, 03:30:46 pm
Scummy practice that. Them, EA and 2K should be ashamed of themselves

Is it that shitty?

Back when the PS1 or PS2 were out nobody would think twice about both being sold separately for different prices during the period of the console crossover.

If the 2 items have a different price surely its reasonable to ask for the difference to upgrade from one to the other?
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1963 on: January 26, 2022, 10:54:58 pm »
It's just daft more than anything, Dying Light 2 have the same thing. Checked the price on Curry's, PS4 copy is £5 cheaper I mean what's the point?
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,347
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1964 on: January 27, 2022, 07:11:14 am »
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1965 on: January 27, 2022, 07:43:27 am »
You can get 15 percent off HFW at Currys using code ALOY15
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,229
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1966 on: January 27, 2022, 07:50:41 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on January 26, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
It's just daft more than anything, Dying Light 2 have the same thing. Checked the price on Curry's, PS4 copy is £5 cheaper I mean what's the point?

Exactly. They're banking on people not knowing about the free upgrade to stump up more money for the PS5 version
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,051
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1967 on: January 29, 2022, 10:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on January 26, 2022, 10:42:21 pm
Is it that shitty?

Back when the PS1 or PS2 were out nobody would think twice about both being sold separately for different prices during the period of the console crossover.

If the 2 items have a different price surely its reasonable to ask for the difference to upgrade from one to the other?
It is. You're paying for a graphics setting. Other than some upgraded effects or performance, cross gen games offer nothing that's a major difference. Imagine having to pay for graphics settings on PC games. The comparison of the PS1 to PS2 is not the best. The difference in PS2 games over the PSX was a massive generational difference.
« Last Edit: January 29, 2022, 10:45:55 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,347
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1968 on: January 30, 2022, 02:27:27 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on January 29, 2022, 10:43:44 pm
It is. You're paying for a graphics setting. Other than some upgraded effects or performance, cross gen games offer nothing that's a major difference. Imagine having to pay for graphics settings on PC games. The comparison of the PS1 to PS2 is not the best. The difference in PS2 games over the PSX was a massive generational difference.

Except youre not just paying for the graphics settings are you?

Youre paying for the new console features, the 3d audio, haptic feedback, 60-120fps at higher resolution, faster loading.

Easily worth £10.

I eargerly await your long winded argument that im simply not going to read :wave
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,051
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1969 on: January 30, 2022, 08:39:53 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on January 30, 2022, 02:27:27 am
Except youre not just paying for the graphics settings are you?

Youre paying for the new console features, the 3d audio, haptic feedback, 60-120fps at higher resolution, faster loading.

Easily worth £10.

I eargerly await your long winded argument that im simply not going to read :wave
Right. So on top of paying the asking price of what should be standard features from next gen hardware, youre accepting paying publishers for the privilage of something that should be obligatory by playing something on that hardware? Paying for the privilage of taking advantage of something you already paid for? OK. Thats some mad logic, that.

Imagine doing the same for PC hardware.
« Last Edit: January 30, 2022, 08:41:58 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1970 on: January 31, 2022, 09:58:16 am »
Don't bother, he'll never take his tongue out from the Sony hole
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1971 on: January 31, 2022, 06:01:58 pm »
Sony have bought bungie.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1972 on: January 31, 2022, 06:26:14 pm »
That came out of left field. Glad that theyve essentially confirmed theyll continue to release games on PC, bodes well for future Sony acquisitions.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,839
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1973 on: January 31, 2022, 08:16:42 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on January 31, 2022, 06:01:58 pm
Sony have bought bungie.

Kinell, will there even be any third party developers in the future?
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1974 on: January 31, 2022, 08:23:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 31, 2022, 08:16:42 pm
Kinell, will there even be any third party developers in the future?

This is what consolidation does. MS set the ball rolling with Zenimax and then Bethesda. Even though Sony had been working on this for half a year its still a result of that. They need to secure live services and Bungie know that area. Also if COD disappears off Playstation then they have a developer who know the FPS genre pretty well.

More in the pipeline.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1975 on: February 1, 2022, 12:04:07 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on January 31, 2022, 06:01:58 pm
Sony have bought bungie.

So Destiny.  Isnt that Bungies only real concern ? 

Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,051
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1976 on: February 1, 2022, 01:23:24 am »
It's just IP's. To be honest, Activision is no great loss to Sony. At least not as far as my preferences go. Call of Duty and Fortnight? Keep em. They're fucking shite, and Bobby Kotick is the spawn of Satan. c*nt.

Bungie is a bit of a surprise for MS to let go of, seeing that the core of their team is still there, as far as I'm aware of, that built the original Halo's. Not a fan of Destiny, but I'm sure with enough cash thrown at them, they could come up with something fresh again, so it's a smart acquisition. Sony don't really need many 3rd parties. They've a plethora of lesser known indy mid shelf game studios there that they are putting money into, and for me, that's more exciting than any of these so called "AAA" developers and their boring predictable shite they pump out every year. The industry needs new blood and new ideas.
« Last Edit: February 1, 2022, 01:29:38 am by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1977 on: February 1, 2022, 04:38:50 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 31, 2022, 08:16:42 pm
Kinell, will there even be any third party developers in the future?
The cost of development for AAA games is just too high at this point that one big flop could send a company belly up. Much safer to sell to a platform holder/Tencent/Embracer. None of these publishers would've been sold off if they didn't want to.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1978 on: February 1, 2022, 10:09:45 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on February  1, 2022, 01:23:24 am
It's just IP's. To be honest, Activision is no great loss to Sony. At least not as far as my preferences go. Call of Duty and Fortnight? Keep em. They're fucking shite, and Bobby Kotick is the spawn of Satan. c*nt.

Bungie is a bit of a surprise for MS to let go of, seeing that the core of their team is still there, as far as I'm aware of, that built the original Halo's. Not a fan of Destiny, but I'm sure with enough cash thrown at them, they could come up with something fresh again, so it's a smart acquisition. Sony don't really need many 3rd parties. They've a plethora of lesser known indy mid shelf game studios there that they are putting money into, and for me, that's more exciting than any of these so called "AAA" developers and their boring predictable shite they pump out every year. The industry needs new blood and new ideas.

They're not really, they pretty much all moved on

Sony needed an FPS studio and now they've got one. I can't stand Destiny personally but it's a massive game so they know they have something there. What is funny though is that they walked away from MS as they didn't want to be under anyone's control and now they've landed under Sony

Makes me laugh that Crash and Spyro are now owned by Xbox and the developers who created Halo are now owned by Sony. How times change!
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,836
  • ....mmm
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1979 on: February 1, 2022, 10:59:56 am »
The Bungie acquisition is a bit different, it will become a subsidiary with full creative control and will remain multi platform.
Logged
:D

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,839
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1980 on: February 1, 2022, 11:29:18 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on February  1, 2022, 10:59:56 am
The Bungie acquisition is a bit different, it will become a subsidiary with full creative control and will remain multi platform.

Pro consumer Sony with another win.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1981 on: February 1, 2022, 01:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on January 29, 2022, 10:43:44 pm
It is. You're paying for a graphics setting. Other than some upgraded effects or performance, cross gen games offer nothing that's a major difference. Imagine having to pay for graphics settings on PC games. The comparison of the PS1 to PS2 is not the best. The difference in PS2 games over the PSX was a massive generational difference.

The issue is this is the first generation EVER where the cross over have been this long, because of chip shortages.  And even then - never before when a console gen change over happens have you been able to buy the previous version's game, and then in 6 months, claim a "free upgrade".  It is a pro-consumer thing to offer it in the first place, and no, this gen is as big an upgrade graphically as, say, PS1 to PS2, or PS3 to PS4.

If they didn't offer it in the first place, and just went with the default "if you want to play the game on two different platforms, buy two copies noobs" then would you have less an issue, then if they did offer it for 18 months, and then stopped?  Back in the day, at the end of the gen, you might have had a few games in the release window still supporting the older generation of console, but no free upgrade, and then support would be cut.  Think of FIFA 06 - came out during the X360 window, so was available on GC, PS2, Xbox, and X360 (and if you wanted to play it on both Xbox and X360, that was 2 separate games you bought) - the following year, despite Xboxes and PS2s still selling like PS4s are now, only issued on PS3/X360.

Also, the difference in price - yep, that has happened virtually every single generational change as well - it's not a new thing. 
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,051
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1982 on: February 1, 2022, 02:05:24 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on February  1, 2022, 10:09:45 am
They're not really, they pretty much all moved on

Sony needed an FPS studio and now they've got one. I can't stand Destiny personally but it's a massive game so they know they have something there. What is funny though is that they walked away from MS as they didn't want to be under anyone's control and now they've landed under Sony

Makes me laugh that Crash and Spyro are now owned by Xbox and the developers who created Halo are now owned by Sony. How times change!
Did they form the studio that made Titan Fall? Or was that ex Activision? Cant be sure anymore. Those fuckers EA go around and swallow everything up before consigning them to their graveyard.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,616
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1983 on: February 1, 2022, 02:11:48 pm »
Nah, that was Respawn.
Logged
AHA!

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 01:15:20 pm »
Anyone planning on getting Dying Light 2? I really enjoyed the first one, and definitely looking to get this one at some point but I read the Digital Foundry performance review and both Series X and PS5 performance mode is 60fps at 1080p, I mean that's just poor for current-gen consoles. Techland will no doubt optimise it in the future to at least 1440p, but given how long this game has been in development does seem poor to be releasing with a mode using 1080p.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 