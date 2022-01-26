It is. You're paying for a graphics setting. Other than some upgraded effects or performance, cross gen games offer nothing that's a major difference. Imagine having to pay for graphics settings on PC games. The comparison of the PS1 to PS2 is not the best. The difference in PS2 games over the PSX was a massive generational difference.



The issue is this is the first generation EVER where the cross over have been this long, because of chip shortages. And even then - never before when a console gen change over happens have you been able to buy the previous version's game, and then in 6 months, claim a "free upgrade". It is a pro-consumer thing to offer it in the first place, and no, this gen is as big an upgrade graphically as, say, PS1 to PS2, or PS3 to PS4.If they didn't offer it in the first place, and just went with the default "if you want to play the game on two different platforms, buy two copies noobs" then would you have less an issue, then if they did offer it for 18 months, and then stopped? Back in the day, at the end of the gen, you might have had a few games in the release window still supporting the older generation of console, but no free upgrade, and then support would be cut. Think of FIFA 06 - came out during the X360 window, so was available on GC, PS2, Xbox, and X360 (and if you wanted to play it on both Xbox and X360, that was 2 separate games you bought) - the following year, despite Xboxes and PS2s still selling like PS4s are now, only issued on PS3/X360.Also, the difference in price - yep, that has happened virtually every single generational change as well - it's not a new thing.