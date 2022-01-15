« previous next »
Playstation 5 (2020)

AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 11:48:36 am
I nearly bought a 12 month PSNow sub off cdkeys last week aswell but think I will hold out to see what they are doing with it.
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 01:22:28 pm
Quote from: dalarr on January 15, 2022, 10:54:58 am
Lets hope that were not forced into a more expensive ps plus subscription then

If they roll it into one, I reckon itll be around the £15 a month mark.
Jm55

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 06:13:26 pm
Word is that the new one will have classic Playstation games available on it and it will be a tiered subscription. Theres a lad called Mystic (well thats his YouTube channel name) who did a video on it a month or so ago.

Seems fairly sound.
ScottScott

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 10:34:10 pm
It's definitely needed for PS. Gamepass has changed the game IMO. If they implement a back compat program as well going back to PSOne, PS2 and PS3 then they'll be flying. They just need to make sure they price it right and don't think they can rest on their position and bump the price
naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 11:01:40 pm
I think PS needs it from a legacy point of view but there day one firsty party stuff sells buckets, you'd be mad to put day one stuff on there when you can sell millions for 70 quid a pop. I don't think they'll go full Game pass equivalent for that reason.
gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 11:16:26 pm
As someone who has been into retro gaming for a long time and looking to play them on modern TV's, Playstation 1,2 and even 3 games are not going to look good in a world of 4K 120Hz variable refresh rate TV's. Nostalgia is all good but Metal Gear Solid, Tomb Raider and Crash Bandicoot is going to look like how you all though pong looked to you back in 1990

Playstation 1 plays games at 240p resolution which is 426 x 240 (102,240 pixels) at 30 frames per second. Modern 4k is 3840x2160 (8,294,400 pixels) at 60, 90 or even 120 frames a second.
dalarr

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2022, 11:02:56 am
Maybe Im getting too old for this. I tried PS Now for a week and ended up playing Fallout New Vegas and nothing else. It just felt wrong not buying, downloading and owning the entire game. I got paralyzed by the sheer volume of choices. I realize that the market isnt geared towards me and my needs anymore.

That being said, I finally got hold of a PS5 in late December. Its a new world. Still playing my old games but everything about it is better. I like the quick and slick menus and thr fact that it doesnt sound like a jet engine. Waiting for GoW and the new LEGO-game. For the time being Im actually playing XCOM2 on the ps5. It seems like a waste of good hardware.
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2022, 01:28:09 pm
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2022, 01:34:18 pm
I dont think Game Pass has had any major effect against the PS despite what the Xbox fanboy said further up, they are still selling double compared to any Xbox console.
dalarr

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2022, 02:18:31 pm
BER

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:42:35 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 16, 2022, 01:34:18 pm
I dont think Game Pass has had any major effect against the PS despite what the Xbox fanboy said further up, they are still selling double compared to any Xbox console.

I've never seen a fanboy get triggered as easily as you.  ;D
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:46:20 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:42:35 am
I've never seen a fanboy get triggered as easily as you.  ;D

You got the receipts? I own both consoles ya weirdo  ;D

You put up a good argument though  ::) I'm yet to see any reason why PS should be in a hurry for a Game Pass equivalent when they are beating Xbox by a long way.
ScottScott

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 02:01:20 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:46:20 am
You got the receipts? I own both consoles ya weirdo  ;D

You put up a good argument though  ::) I'm yet to see any reason why PS should be in a hurry for a Game Pass equivalent when they are beating Xbox by a long way.

Value for money? I own Series X but I will get a PS5 when they become more readily available and I'd love to be able to pay monthly to get access to all of their best 1st party games to be able to play through. But that's just me. If people are happy paying £70+ every time a new game comes out then don't let me stop you
Logged

AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 02:05:10 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 02:01:20 pm
Value for money? I own Series X but I will get a PS5 when they become more readily available and I'd love to be able to pay monthly to get access to all of their best 1st party games to be able to play through. But that's just me. If people are happy paying £70+ every time a new game comes out then don't let me stop you

They've already said new first party games wouldn't be available day one if they released the equivalent though because it is unsustainable.

Your answer doesn't even make sense anyway, I'm talking from a Playstation perspective, why would they care about "value for money" when they are only interested in making money (which they do when their first party games sell in the millions).
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm
I hate the gamepass argument, mainly because at the minute, its full of filler that no one will ever play.

Yes its hundreds of games, but out of those hundreds, only 4-5 are good yet are also readily available for purchase second hand, at half the cost of a GP ultimate sub.

The likes of Halo and Forza are carrying it, but they dont hold the attention for long anymore, not for me anyway.

Played the Xbox when both came out for about a week, havent touched it since.

In the meantime, ive completed Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima and Guardians of the Galaxy on PS5.
MBL?

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm
Sounds a bit mad but I think it would be better if the first party games are not on it day one. I could be wrong of course but it doesnt look like the model is a good thing for aaa games at the rate Sony make them. Unless it is a lot more expensive than gamepass of course but there is a line there and price per month needs to be very attractive.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:20:43 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm
Sounds a bit mad but I think it would be better if the first party games are not on it day one. I could be wrong of course but it doesnt look like the model is a good thing for aaa games at the rate Sony make them. Unless it is a lot more expensive than gamepass of course but there is a line there and price per month needs to be very attractive.

Exactly

Sony wants to make money, Gamepass doesn't make enough to offset the 8bn MS spent on Bethesda and the rest they spend getting third party stuff but that doesn't matter because MS can afford it. Sony can't afford to throw day one stuff on a platform for 10 quid a month when they have multi million sellers like God of war selling 19.5 million on the PS4.

Yeah great for the customer if you can play Playstation first party so cheaply but how does that benefit the business?. Just throwing money away.
