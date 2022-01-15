I hate the gamepass argument, mainly because at the minute, its full of filler that no one will ever play.
Yes its hundreds of games, but out of those hundreds, only 4-5 are good yet are also readily available for purchase second hand, at half the cost of a GP ultimate sub.
The likes of Halo and Forza are carrying it, but they dont hold the attention for long anymore, not for me anyway.
Played the Xbox when both came out for about a week, havent touched it since.
In the meantime, ive completed Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima and Guardians of the Galaxy on PS5.