Maybe Im getting too old for this. I tried PS Now for a week and ended up playing Fallout New Vegas and nothing else. It just felt wrong not buying, downloading and owning the entire game. I got paralyzed by the sheer volume of choices. I realize that the market isnt geared towards me and my needs anymore.



That being said, I finally got hold of a PS5 in late December. Its a new world. Still playing my old games but everything about it is better. I like the quick and slick menus and thr fact that it doesnt sound like a jet engine. Waiting for GoW and the new LEGO-game. For the time being Im actually playing XCOM2 on the ps5. It seems like a waste of good hardware.