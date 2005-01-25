« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 84073 times)

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,094
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1880 on: November 18, 2021, 10:00:56 am »
Logged

Offline Joff

  • WE GO AGAIN. Has also officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1881 on: November 18, 2021, 04:20:42 pm »
Some on argos.com now
Logged
Yum.

Offline sirjames

  • The Manly Eunuch
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1882 on: December 5, 2021, 06:02:55 pm »
Hello

Would anyone be able to point me in the right direction as to where to buy the PlayStation plus membership from? They was on sale for Black Friday but I didnt have the PlayStation then. Any pointers would be appreciated as I am new to this!
Logged
If we win, its normal because were Liverpool Football Club
Rafa  25/1/05

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1883 on: December 5, 2021, 07:50:20 pm »
Quote from: sirjames on December  5, 2021, 06:02:55 pm
Hello

Would anyone be able to point me in the right direction as to where to buy the PlayStation plus membership from? They was on sale for Black Friday but I didnt have the PlayStation then. Any pointers would be appreciated as I am new to this!

https://www.cdkeys.com/playstation-plus-12-month-subscription-uk
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1884 on: December 6, 2021, 09:07:10 am »
Has anyone experienced an issue with the BluRay player whereby theres only sound but no picture and/or a flickering screen? It is really weird and only occurs with BluRays, regular DVDs are fine and all the games Ive played are fine.

Im beginning to think it may be a compatibility issue with the TV as Ive just noticed that if I plug the HDMI into either 1 or 2 (its been on 3 since I bought it) that I get the same issue with anything on the PS5 and cant even see the Home Screen.

I dont overly mind as I rarely watch BluRays but it is concerning it may be indicative of a wider issue, im hoping it is the tele to be honest.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1885 on: December 6, 2021, 09:39:47 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on December  6, 2021, 09:07:10 am
Has anyone experienced an issue with the BluRay player whereby theres only sound but no picture and/or a flickering screen? It is really weird and only occurs with BluRays, regular DVDs are fine and all the games Ive played are fine.

Im beginning to think it may be a compatibility issue with the TV as Ive just noticed that if I plug the HDMI into either 1 or 2 (its been on 3 since I bought it) that I get the same issue with anything on the PS5 and cant even see the Home Screen.

I dont overly mind as I rarely watch BluRays but it is concerning it may be indicative of a wider issue, im hoping it is the tele to be honest.

There's a - 1 and - 2 4k transfer rate setting on the PS5 you could try. Fixed the flickering I was having on one of my TVs anyway.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1886 on: December 6, 2021, 09:48:38 am »
Quote from: BER on December  6, 2021, 09:39:47 am
There's a - 1 and - 2 4k transfer rate setting on the PS5 you could try. Fixed the flickering I was having on one of my TVs anyway.

Thanks.

To be clear when there is flickering theres no picture at all, its just a flickering green bar on the screen. Im inclined to think its a compatibility issue as the same problem manifests itself on the other HDMI port but with the entire console, seems a bit of a coincidence for it to be a PS5 issue.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1887 on: December 6, 2021, 01:12:35 pm »
Always worth trying a different cable too, that's the limit of my expertise.  ;D

Both my controllers already starting to drift. Already sent back the new xbox controller I was using on pc because of the same thing, but never had it on the previous gen xbox controller. The build quality on the Dual Sense especially feels very good so what's going on? It seems to be a very common issue.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1888 on: December 6, 2021, 01:43:07 pm »
Quote from: BER on December  6, 2021, 01:12:35 pm
Always worth trying a different cable too, that's the limit of my expertise.  ;D

Both my controllers already starting to drift. Already sent back the new xbox controller I was using on pc because of the same thing, but never had it on the previous gen xbox controller. The build quality on the Dual Sense especially feels very good so what's going on? It seems to be a very common issue.

I've had issues with 3 controllers already (had PS5 since release), 2 with stick drift and 1 with an overly sensitive R2 button. I've got a black and a red controller now and they've been fine for months, so maybe that's a sign that they've resolved the issue since they've not been out as long as the white ones.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1889 on: December 6, 2021, 02:01:22 pm »
I bought the black one to replace the Xbox controller, about a month before I got the ps5, which was only four months ago..  :-\
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,999
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1890 on: December 6, 2021, 02:01:25 pm »
Quote from: BER on December  6, 2021, 01:12:35 pm
Always worth trying a different cable too, that's the limit of my expertise.  ;D

Both my controllers already starting to drift. Already sent back the new xbox controller I was using on pc because of the same thing, but never had it on the previous gen xbox controller. The build quality on the Dual Sense especially feels very good so what's going on? It seems to be a very common issue.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7qPNyio3VDk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7qPNyio3VDk</a>
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1891 on: December 6, 2021, 02:22:33 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on December  6, 2021, 02:01:25 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7qPNyio3VDk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7qPNyio3VDk</a>

Interesting, so all these controllers are using the same component that's failing everywhere now. Didn't really explain why these new controllers are failing at an exponentially faster rate than the dualsense and Xbox 360 controllers though?
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,999
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1892 on: December 6, 2021, 02:32:58 pm »
Quote from: BER on December  6, 2021, 02:22:33 pm
Interesting, so all these controllers are using the same component that's failing everywhere now. Didn't really explain why these new controllers are failing at an exponentially faster rate than the dualsense and Xbox 360 controllers though?

Just worse materials maybe? They're not gonna officially confirm anything for obvious reasons.

Looks like the newer joysticks are better though, anecdotally at least
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1893 on: December 10, 2021, 09:53:31 pm »
If you have a PS5 get the Matrix game. It's a proper, gorgeous technical achievement.

I've got headphones on, this is incredible
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1894 on: December 11, 2021, 08:18:21 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on December 10, 2021, 09:53:31 pm
If you have a PS5 get the Matrix game. It's a proper, gorgeous technical achievement.

I've got headphones on, this is incredible

Its unbelievable, very much looking forward to seeing what developers can do with this in the years to come.
Logged

Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,576
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1895 on: December 11, 2021, 08:25:44 am »
Fortnite is moving to the same engine as the Matrix tech demo.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1896 on: December 11, 2021, 09:02:05 am »
I thought the tech demo was okay.

We've already seen what UE5 is capable of back in 2020 when they showed off the lumen system with there dynamic global illumination and nanite.

Thought the tech demo was a bit qte heavy (David cage would of loved it!) I'd of liked more freedom during that set piece car chase.

Not going to lie though it does wet your appetite for what's to come for more open world games and in particular I'm always keen to see what Rockstar does with RAGE as I feel their open worlds are still the best simulated ones
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1897 on: December 12, 2021, 10:52:38 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on December 11, 2021, 09:02:05 am
I thought the tech demo was okay.

We've already seen what UE5 is capable of back in 2020 when they showed off the lumen system with there dynamic global illumination and nanite.

Thought the tech demo was a bit qte heavy (David cage would of loved it!) I'd of liked more freedom during that set piece car chase.


.... Did you not do the Explore City option on the main menu?
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1898 on: December 12, 2021, 11:45:33 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on December 12, 2021, 10:52:38 am
.... Did you not do the Explore City option on the main menu?

Yeah I did. The scope and lighting was impressive, also the traffic system. The car chase is obviously heavily scripted, once you are given the freedom to explore the city I'd of liked more interaction with it.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,757
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1899 on: December 13, 2021, 10:07:58 pm »
I downloaded it as you lot were talking about it, the only two things are the video with the tyres being shot out, and the walking/driving/flying round the city, right?

Looked very good mind.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,761
  • Legend
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1900 on: December 15, 2021, 02:07:26 pm »
I've been invited to buy a PS5 with Sony tomorrow, between 10am-12pm.

Not sure if it's account specific but happy to send on the email to someone if they want it, I just can't afford one right now.

Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,983
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1901 on: December 17, 2021, 03:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on December 15, 2021, 02:07:26 pm
I've been invited to buy a PS5 with Sony tomorrow, between 10am-12pm.

Not sure if it's account specific but happy to send on the email to someone if they want it, I just can't afford one right now.

Would've taken this had I seen it in time  :duh
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,761
  • Legend
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1902 on: December 20, 2021, 12:26:10 pm »
No worries mate if I get another invite I'll post again
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,983
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1903 on: December 20, 2021, 12:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on December 20, 2021, 12:26:10 pm
No worries mate if I get another invite I'll post again

Got one on Curry's the other day. Hopefully being delivered tomorrow.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 06:48:34 am »
January sale has gone live on the PS Store. Am tempted to get Deathloop and Far Cry 6, and my lad has been after the Tony Hawk remake which is in there too. Ghost of Tsushima is still pricey even when in the sale so that can wait!

The Mass Effect Legendary edition is £30 which I could go for, but that is a real time investment

Overall there seems to be plenty of reasonable deals in it from what I can see.
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 