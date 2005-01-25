Has anyone experienced an issue with the BluRay player whereby theres only sound but no picture and/or a flickering screen? It is really weird and only occurs with BluRays, regular DVDs are fine and all the games Ive played are fine.



Im beginning to think it may be a compatibility issue with the TV as Ive just noticed that if I plug the HDMI into either 1 or 2 (its been on 3 since I bought it) that I get the same issue with anything on the PS5 and cant even see the Home Screen.



I dont overly mind as I rarely watch BluRays but it is concerning it may be indicative of a wider issue, im hoping it is the tele to be honest.