« Reply #1880 on: November 18, 2021, 10:00:56 am »
« Reply #1881 on: November 18, 2021, 04:20:42 pm »
Some on argos.com now
« Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 06:02:55 pm »
Hello

Would anyone be able to point me in the right direction as to where to buy the PlayStation plus membership from? They was on sale for Black Friday but I didnt have the PlayStation then. Any pointers would be appreciated as I am new to this!
« Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 07:50:20 pm »
Quote from: sirjames on Yesterday at 06:02:55 pm
Hello

Would anyone be able to point me in the right direction as to where to buy the PlayStation plus membership from? They was on sale for Black Friday but I didnt have the PlayStation then. Any pointers would be appreciated as I am new to this!

https://www.cdkeys.com/playstation-plus-12-month-subscription-uk
« Reply #1884 on: Today at 09:07:10 am »
Has anyone experienced an issue with the BluRay player whereby theres only sound but no picture and/or a flickering screen? It is really weird and only occurs with BluRays, regular DVDs are fine and all the games Ive played are fine.

Im beginning to think it may be a compatibility issue with the TV as Ive just noticed that if I plug the HDMI into either 1 or 2 (its been on 3 since I bought it) that I get the same issue with anything on the PS5 and cant even see the Home Screen.

I dont overly mind as I rarely watch BluRays but it is concerning it may be indicative of a wider issue, im hoping it is the tele to be honest.
« Reply #1885 on: Today at 09:39:47 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:07:10 am
Has anyone experienced an issue with the BluRay player whereby theres only sound but no picture and/or a flickering screen? It is really weird and only occurs with BluRays, regular DVDs are fine and all the games Ive played are fine.

Im beginning to think it may be a compatibility issue with the TV as Ive just noticed that if I plug the HDMI into either 1 or 2 (its been on 3 since I bought it) that I get the same issue with anything on the PS5 and cant even see the Home Screen.

I dont overly mind as I rarely watch BluRays but it is concerning it may be indicative of a wider issue, im hoping it is the tele to be honest.

There's a - 1 and - 2 4k transfer rate setting on the PS5 you could try. Fixed the flickering I was having on one of my TVs anyway.
