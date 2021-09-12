« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 77666 times)

Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1840 on: September 12, 2021, 03:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 11, 2021, 10:17:54 pm
It's pretty easy actually, the emulator is called Ryujinx:
https://ryujinx.org/

Then you can use Emusak to download the firmware and keys you need to run the emulators. Along with shaders for particular games that you have.
https://github.com/CapitaineJSparrow/emusak-ui

That's all you need, plus the games. If you need help PM me.
Have you tried BOTW on it? I'm worried if the Gyro controls/puzzles can work properly on PC (I do have a DS4 though).
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1841 on: September 13, 2021, 04:42:04 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September  9, 2021, 09:46:49 pm
Really looking forward to GT7, going back to the old school carpg formula.

Been holding off on the PS5 so far, but think that I'll end up trying to pick one up to coincide with the release of GT7*.  Having said that, there wasn't a great deal in that trailer that I found particular exciting - I suppose the formula isn't particularly broken and evolution is fine though.  With three years of updates, GT Sport became a pretty solid single-player game and online seemed good too.

I think further improvements to the AI are key to enhancing the GT experience - far to often in single-player mode I find that your car selection either determines that you can't or that you should win the race, and you're only ever really competition against your own ability.  Would like a touch more frustration and a sense of 'getting stuck' - greater challenges to overcome during races.

*That is, unless anyone can persuade me that the experience of playing RDR2 or TLOU2 on PS5 is miles better than on PS4?  I think I've only got those two and the most recent Tomb Raider yet to play.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1842 on: September 13, 2021, 05:21:10 pm »
Quote from: jackh on September 13, 2021, 04:42:04 pm

*That is, unless anyone can persuade me that the experience of playing RDR2 or TLOU2 on PS5 is miles better than on PS4?  I think I've only got those two and the most recent Tomb Raider yet to play.

RDR2 on PS5 is identical to PS4 pro. TLOU2 had a 60fps patch so it plays alot smoother compared to PS4 but there's no graphical enchancments.

I'd wait till there's something you want on PS5 like GT7 first.
Offline jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1843 on: September 13, 2021, 05:51:10 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 13, 2021, 05:21:10 pm
RDR2 on PS5 is identical to PS4 pro. TLOU2 had a 60fps patch so it plays alot smoother compared to PS4 but there's no graphical enchancments.

I'd wait till there's something you want on PS5 like GT7 first.

Cheers.

I suppose without experience of having played TLOU2 on PS5 for even a few moments, I can't even really comprehend what 'smoother' would be like anyway - so, like you say, I might as well wait!
Offline ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1844 on: September 13, 2021, 06:43:34 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 13, 2021, 05:21:10 pm
RDR2 on PS5 is identical to PS4 pro

Shamefully true this. Wouldn't take much to enable either.

Maybe they'll want you to pay for it. In a few years. With no other enhancements.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1845 on: September 13, 2021, 07:18:54 pm »
Deathloop scoring high reviews.
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1846 on: September 13, 2021, 07:43:45 pm »
GAME have some for sale tomorrow morning.
Offline rob1966

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 08:26:35 am »
Just got one from Argos. Independent saying its Friday for Game, PS5 stock checker on twitter saying 9-11am today. Very catalogue have them too today.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 03:38:35 pm »
https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1437763297739264004?s=19

Starting tomorrow you can take advantage of the SSD expansion slot on the PS5. Bit pricey though the compatiable ones.
Online Armand9

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 04:41:46 am »
fuck me, some miserable fuckers in here lol

that was a really strong showing from sony's showcase, easily the best of the bunch of the big companies (tho xbox was decent in various ways) in recent times, what, the last 12 to 18 months?

KOTOR is easily my fav star wars game (and one of my fav games of all time) and if they can do an updated game that does the original justice, will be some game and i was admittedly kinda jaw dropped by that from the off

Insomniac with two big hitters

God of War 2

for those that like them, GT is another big hitter

I dont know what people expect, 30 triple A games or something?

You could make the argument that there's not much in the way of new IP (of the big games presented only Wolverine 'has a case' and even that isn't new IP), so if that makes the showcase a write off for those looking for it, then yeah, you can wallow in your misery with some justification

creating new IP is a problem in general in gaming, it kinda always has been tho, cos we always want the sequels to our favourite games but expect big budgets on something totally new from those kind of studios

i recall going to a press event in london where Jade Empire 2 was being promoted (among other games), which thrilled me cos i fucking love the original, only to find out months later that bioware had 'shelved' it for doing their new IP - that turned out to be Mass Effect, i was super pissed...

do i still want Jade Empire 2? fuck yeah, but would i have wanted to miss out on Mass Effect, fuck no

only certain size/invested in studios can knock out triple A titles, even tho the profits can be huge the lay out for major titles is enourmous as well, so it's not straightforward for any company to pile a shitload of money into something new and possibly risky when they have an almost guarantee with a sequel (if that sequel is a top game, i dont problem with that, im a zelda and FF fan for fuck sake, numerous sequels, most of which i loved, early on anyway)

there are smaller studios that sure can knock out very good games and hugely successful ones - recent example being Hades - but these aren't the triple A titles that wow at showcases

and unfortunately you have the turd in the punchbowl that is mobile gaming, which isn't going to wow anyone at a showcase but is the most profitable element of the games industry now, sad as that is personally, cos im never playing a fucking game on a phone

so yeah, i think that sony showcase was strong as fuck
