fuck me, some miserable fuckers in here lol



that was a really strong showing from sony's showcase, easily the best of the bunch of the big companies (tho xbox was decent in various ways) in recent times, what, the last 12 to 18 months?



KOTOR is easily my fav star wars game (and one of my fav games of all time) and if they can do an updated game that does the original justice, will be some game and i was admittedly kinda jaw dropped by that from the off



Insomniac with two big hitters



God of War 2



for those that like them, GT is another big hitter



I dont know what people expect, 30 triple A games or something?



You could make the argument that there's not much in the way of new IP (of the big games presented only Wolverine 'has a case' and even that isn't new IP), so if that makes the showcase a write off for those looking for it, then yeah, you can wallow in your misery with some justification



creating new IP is a problem in general in gaming, it kinda always has been tho, cos we always want the sequels to our favourite games but expect big budgets on something totally new from those kind of studios



i recall going to a press event in london where Jade Empire 2 was being promoted (among other games), which thrilled me cos i fucking love the original, only to find out months later that bioware had 'shelved' it for doing their new IP - that turned out to be Mass Effect, i was super pissed...



do i still want Jade Empire 2? fuck yeah, but would i have wanted to miss out on Mass Effect, fuck no



only certain size/invested in studios can knock out triple A titles, even tho the profits can be huge the lay out for major titles is enourmous as well, so it's not straightforward for any company to pile a shitload of money into something new and possibly risky when they have an almost guarantee with a sequel (if that sequel is a top game, i dont problem with that, im a zelda and FF fan for fuck sake, numerous sequels, most of which i loved, early on anyway)



there are smaller studios that sure can knock out very good games and hugely successful ones - recent example being Hades - but these aren't the triple A titles that wow at showcases



and unfortunately you have the turd in the punchbowl that is mobile gaming, which isn't going to wow anyone at a showcase but is the most profitable element of the games industry now, sad as that is personally, cos im never playing a fucking game on a phone



so yeah, i think that sony showcase was strong as fuck