Playstation 5 (2020)

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
I think the big question is. . .

Will we ever witness a new GTA game?
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,415
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 10:05:11 pm
I'm actually more impressed that Rockstar are still able to milk the same original GTA 5 story on 3 console generations over 9 years.
Logged

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm
I hope Wolverine is violent, I dont want no kiddy version with no blood etc.
Logged

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,909
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 10:16:58 pm
Wasnt the last one quite gory?

Just remember seeing a cutscene with him jamming a bad guys head in a helicopters blades.
Logged
AHA!

Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,588
  • ....mmm
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 10:30:21 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm
I hope Wolverine is violent, I dont want no kiddy version with no blood etc.

I mean there's plenty of blood in that small clip ;D
Logged
:D

OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
  • Picaro
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 10:34:15 pm
Well all I wanted was Spider-Man 2 and Ragnarok so I'm very happy. Ragnarok looked like it was ready to come out but I get the feeling it's a year away.

Elden Ring was unrealistic to expect from this ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:40:35 pm by OsirisMVZ »
Logged

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm
Remakes, remasters, CGI teasers of stuff that's at least 2 years away from releasing, and what else...Oh, cross gen mayhem. Yep. If this is what next gen is supposed to be, then next gen can get to fuck. Spent half an hour sucking each other off at the end too. "Let's get Cory in there to talk about the GOW DLC...I mean, Ragnarok. You remember Cory, right, kids?" He then goes on to offer nothing to say, but they wheeled him out there anyway because he wasn't busy or something. I dunno. Half of these game directors are up their own assholes. In fact, the entire industry is at this point.

I think it's fairly safe to say that this generation, thus far, is failing to grab me even more than what the start of last gen did, and that's saying something. Yes, I know. Pandemic and all that. They should have just delayed releasing the fucking things if all we're doing is paying a premium for games that would be perfectly fine and possible on the previous generation.
Logged

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm
When did it become the norm for reputable retailers (Argos, Curry etc) to be advertising games and accepting payment for a pre-order for which dont even have a release date or even any real confirmation as to what year theyll be released?

Recently Ive seen Hogwarts Legacy and Breath of the Wild 2 available for pre-order both willing to take around £70 off you up front even though a fucking price hasnt even been announced yet?

Everything just seems so much more of a fucking blag these days.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,944
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
Is Alan Wake any good? I know Control is a spiritual sequel which I enjoyed.

These events are always a let down after the initial hype and leaks. Insomniac look busy though!
Yes it's very good, having said that I played it about 8 years ago and loved it, definitely inspired by Twin Peaks in setting alone.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm
I'm not majorly disappointed with anything shown.

Still lightyears ahead of Microsoft and the the Xbox series X in terms of original games and IP.

Remakes and remasters can work really well if you get them right. You have the story, gameplay mechanics and a fan base ready to buy them. But you have to get that balance between giving an old game a lick of Unreal Engine paint vs getting the details the fans demand right.

I think the embarrassment of Cyberpunk will really hit original property games. They went triple A original property game and fell flat on their arse.

It's very easy to go back to the well and remaster an Uncharted etc

I think it's going to be years until we see developers get to grips with the console and bring in true original content again
Light years is a stretch, for me anyway, nearly all of the PS single player franchises are third person open world or adventure games, which frankly bore me fucking rigid.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,944
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:45:13 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm
I think the big question is. . .

Will we ever witness a new GTA game?
They don't need to release one, GTA Online is making tens of millions every week.
Logged

MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 12:31:50 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 link=topic=343756.msg17941597#msg17941597 date=
I think it's fairly safe to say that this generation, thus far, is failing to grab me even more than what the start of last gen did, and that's saying something. Yes, I know. Pandemic and all that. They should have just delayed releasing the fucking things if all we're doing is paying a premium for games that would be perfectly fine and possible on the previous generation.
We arent even a year in to this generation as of now. What were you expecting to see? My memory is shit but I dont recall it being any worse than the previous one? As far as I can remember this has been a better first year than both ps3 and PS4.
Logged

OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
  • Picaro
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 08:40:16 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Light years is a stretch, for me anyway, nearly all of the PS single player franchises are third person open world or adventure games, which frankly bore me fucking rigid.
Purely about what someone is into, isn't it. I'm in my early 30s now and whenever I see a First Person Shooter I switch off as I instantly register those as games for 12 year olds in my mind. How many more times do I have to see Deathloop advertised?
Logged

Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 08:52:12 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm
I think the big question is. . .

Will we ever witness a new GTA game?

I'm sure I saw someone somewhere on Reddit mention 2026 but it's probably bollocks. I expect we'll get one towards the end of the decade but whether it'll be much good... I mean, GTA V was pretty and fun to play but the story wasn't great and I'm 100% not arsed about online.
Logged

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,882
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 09:05:56 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm
I think the big question is. . .

Will we ever witness a new GTA game?

I'm sure there will be another mobile top down game made by a third party studio at some point
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 10:26:29 am
Excited about the prospect of a Wolverine game, but realistically it's probably not coming out till 2024 is it?
Logged

Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,588
  • ....mmm
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 03:01:54 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm
Remakes, remasters, CGI teasers of stuff that's at least 2 years away from releasing, and what else...Oh, cross gen mayhem. Yep. If this is what next gen is supposed to be, then next gen can get to fuck. Spent half an hour sucking each other off at the end too. "Let's get Cory in there to talk about the GOW DLC...I mean, Ragnarok. You remember Cory, right, kids?" He then goes on to offer nothing to say, but they wheeled him out there anyway because he wasn't busy or something. I dunno. Half of these game directors are up their own assholes. In fact, the entire industry is at this point.

I think it's fairly safe to say that this generation, thus far, is failing to grab me even more than what the start of last gen did, and that's saying something. Yes, I know. Pandemic and all that. They should have just delayed releasing the fucking things if all we're doing is paying a premium for games that would be perfectly fine and possible on the previous generation.

So the one game you were looking forward to was Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2, because you really liked part one.

Now you're moaning that they showed remake announcements? KOTOR is definitely worthy of one too, it's a hard ask to play the original these days. And it's a little strange to compare it to last gen where both The Last of Us and GTA5 were remastered and released within the first year of PS4. Outside of that all there was was Driveclub and Killzone?

I think everyone has poor memory when it comes to console releases.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:29 pm by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 03:20:57 pm
Looking forward to KOTOR. Don't think I ever finished the original way back when because it kept crashing on me towards the end. Picked it up for cheap on Steam a few years ago and ran into loads of technical issues too.
Logged

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 03:40:43 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:31:50 am
We arent even a year in to this generation as of now. What were you expecting to see? My memory is shit but I dont recall it being any worse than the previous one? As far as I can remember this has been a better first year than both ps3 and PS4.
It's nearly a year, and this is what's normal now and its acceptable. I remember, always, whenever a new gen of system came out, games were released and built specifically for that hardware. There was no in between, and no remasters or remakes to pad the release schedule. There's been like 2 games released thus far that you could say have been built from the ground up, and one of them is a remake.
Logged

naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 03:46:06 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:40:43 pm
It's nearly a year, and this is what's normal now and its acceptable. I remember, always, whenever a new gen of system came out, games were released and built specifically for that hardware. There was no in between, and no remasters or remakes to pad the release schedule. There's been like 2 games released thus far that you could say have been built from the ground up, and one of them is a remake.

The last of us literally got a remake on PS4. Uncharted got a collection on PS4. Halo got a collection on Xbox. Gears got remastered on the Xbox.

This isn't new.
Logged

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 03:48:08 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:01:54 pm
So the one game you were looking forward to was Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2, because you really liked part one.

Now you're moaning that they showed remake announcements? KOTOR is definitely worthy of one too, it's a hard ask to play the original these days. And it's a little strange to compare it to last gen where both The Last of Us and GTA5 were remastered and released within the first year of PS4. Outside of that all there was was Driveclub and Killzone?

I think everyone has poor memory when it comes to console releases.


Yes, a remake of a game that 24 years old, Kosh, and one of my favourite games of all time. I'm not without my complaints about that either, and the irony of it isn't lost on me. But the complaints about that game are for different reasons. Besides, that's a PS4 title ;). Not a "next gen" one that I droped about half a grand on to wait for. If you're going to release a brand new generation of hardware, then best make sure you've got the software to back it up. This has been a persistent issue with the industry for a while now. Especially these so caled "showcases" where they blow smoke up your ass for 40 minutes, and even the so called showcase has padding in it with CGI trailers. You know when you see one of those that they don't even have a game yet. Realistically, out of everything they showed there, there's about 2 games ready for release in the near future in March and that's GT7 (also for the PS4), the other is probably Alan Wake, and that's about 10 years old. It's shite. The writing's on the wall for gaming, and it's saying  'Netfix'. We've already got Gamepass and Sony's own branding of it. Just a matter of time. Eventually companies will release a box that's just a streaming system with storage and a controller.

Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:46:06 pm
The last of us literally got a remake on PS4. Uncharted got a collection on PS4. Halo got a collection on Xbox. Gears got remastered on the Xbox.

This isn't new.
Yeah, that, uh, that's sort of my point.

But are you ready for the remaster of the remaster of a remaster, but on PS5?! It's exciting, no?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:54 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,322
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 03:48:22 pm
Just don't buy GTA V agin, I think everyone can agree on that.
Logged

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 03:53:02 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 03:48:22 pm
Just don't buy GTA V agin, I think everyone can agree on that.
Are they selling that again as a full price?

Why am I asking? Of course they fucking are.
Logged

naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 04:00:35 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:48:08 pm
Yeah, that, uh, that's sort of my point.

But are you ready for the remaster of the remaster of a remaster, but on PS5?! It's exciting, no?

Oh is it yeah..soz you made it sound like it was a recent thing.
Logged

Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,588
  • ....mmm
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 04:09:15 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:48:08 pm
Yes, a remake of a game that 24 years old, Kosh, and one of my favourite games of all time. I'm not without my complaints about that either, and the irony of it isn't lost on me. But the complaints about that game are for different reasons. Besides, that's a PS4 title ;). Not a "next gen" one that I droped about half a grand on to wait for. If you're going to release a brand new generation of hardware, then best make sure you've got the software to back it up. This has been a persistent issue with the industry for a while now. Especially these so caled "showcases" where they blow smoke up your ass for 40 minutes, and even the so called showcase has padding in it with CGI trailers. You know when you see one of those that they don't even have a game yet. Realistically, out of everything they showed there, there's about 2 games ready for release in the near future in March and that's GT7 (also for the PS4), the other is probably Alan Wake, and that's about 10 years old. It's shite. The writing's on the wall for gaming, and it's saying  'Netfix'. We've already got Gamepass and Sony's own branding of it. Just a matter of time. Eventually companies will release a box that's just a streaming system with storage and a controller.

But it's the same with every generation, you have a period of cross gen titles and with a splattering of next gen only titles. I would say the problem has now been exacerbated by the supply constaints in this pandemic, why stick your big hitters on the PS5 when people are crying because they're so hard to get? It's a bit difficult right now.

You're also forgetting that Sony has multiple digital events per year now. Horizon: Forbidden West looks absolutely phenomenal and we're getting that in February, it wasn't shown last night.

So within 18 months of launch the PS5 will have:
Demon Souls
Ratchet and Clank
Horizon: Forbidden West
Gran Turismo 7

That obviously ignores other games such as Reternal and multi-platform titles.

Within 18 months of PS4:
Killzone: Shadowfall
Driveclub
Little Big Planet 3
Bloodborne


Logged
:D

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 04:14:51 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:00:35 pm
Oh is it yeah..soz you made it sound like it was a recent thing.
I thought I mentioned about it starting on the PS4 era? Probably not. But, yeah, that's what put me off last generation, and honestly, if it wasn't for Sony trying something different with PSVR, I probably wouldn't have went near one.

And I have to reiterate that I have absolutely no problems with remakes, so long as they don't overpromise and are on games that warrant it. I personally believe anything past the PS1/N64 era should be the cut off point for that. Remaking or remastering something from two gens ago is taking the piss.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,944
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 04:51:44 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 08:40:16 am
Purely about what someone is into, isn't it. I'm in my early 30s now and whenever I see a First Person Shooter I switch off as I instantly register those as games for 12 year olds in my mind. How many more times do I have to see Deathloop advertised?
Exactly my point, people rave about Sonys exclusives, which is fine but they just don't excite me at all, I love Uncharted and the first TLOU, and that's it really, the Xbox exclusives aren't much better, but given the choice out of any exclusive on any system I'd always go with Forza.
Logged

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 05:20:02 pm
Nintendo are the best anyway, roll on BOTW2.
Logged

Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,588
  • ....mmm
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:17:27 pm
Nintendo release even less first party shit than Sony and their games stay at full price forever.

Sold my PS5 the other day, will maybe buy again next year.

You just can't beat PC, get to play Switch games in better quality than the actual Switch. All the multi-platform games, all the Xbox Exclusives and some of the Sony shit. ;D
Logged
:D
